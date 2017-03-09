₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by CastedDude: 3:47pm
A trending footage has emerged online showing how some students at the Nigerian Defence Academy NDA, Kaduna state were seen going for lectures. The students/cadets who were in batches -were filmed jogging in unison and in an organized fashion with their books right in their hands as they headed to their classroom...
Here are screenshots gotten from a video shared online.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-how-students-at-nigerian-defence.html
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by lfleak: 3:48pm
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by CastedDude: 3:48pm
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by wawappl: 3:50pm
I LOVE DISCIPLINED AND EDUCATED UNIFORM MEN,ESPECIALLY THE SOLDIERS.
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by CastedDude: 3:50pm
good for them
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by Olanews: 3:51pm
Go soldiers!!!!!
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by SalamRushdie: 3:52pm
I remember my short stay in the Academy
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by profhezekiah: 3:54pm
I wish dey maintain such discipline after, but they bcome incorrigible,proud,arrogant and just beat pple like goat
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by tolufase(m): 3:59pm
It's part of the training. Seeing them walking to the class majestically might even make some of them sleeping in the class.
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by DozieInc(m): 4:03pm
Called to serve.
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by chat2deen(m): 4:03pm
Doubling from point A to Point B. This is a normal routine cadets do.
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by rheether(f): 4:28pm
SalamRushdie:
Were you expelled?
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by SalamRushdie: 4:33pm
rheether:
Yes I had Issues .. Always wanted to finish there just like my dad but my attitude no gree me
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by Urbanoversabi(m): 4:37pm
SalamRushdie:B.A Strong head
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by rheether(f): 4:39pm
SalamRushdie:
Ehya! Hope you have moved on?
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by Basic123: 4:39pm
wawappl:nigerian soldiers are not disciplined.if they are, they will not be expending their might on innocent civilians when they are slightly upset.
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by SalamRushdie: 4:41pm
rheether:
Yeah very well sef but anyday I see a military officer anywhere I get depressed i swear
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by Keneking: 5:00pm
Better than obtaining 3rd class at ABU
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by Pheals(f): 5:10pm
I hope tosyne2much can become a soldier
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by cana882(m): 5:19pm
Good one. Just hope they won't turn out to be the civilian beaters
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by ibkgab001: 5:19pm
Noting special
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by yourexcellency: 5:20pm
after, they will come out of the prestigious institution and treat civilians like animals
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by henrydadon(m): 5:20pm
the MI5 OF Nigeria
where the james bond of nigeria are trained
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by huche(m): 5:20pm
So going to lectures is now a news. I went to lectures in uni for 5 years and nobody knows abt it
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by odimbannamdi(m): 5:20pm
I can never forget my adventure on those grounds at the screening exercise last year.
Those cadets are probably coming from the cadets mess where they probably just had their meal.
In NDA, you cover up in threes with a platoon leader by the side giving directions. You dare not walk on those grounds. You jog from point A to point B.
I can never forget that hot afternoon we just had lunch (a wrap of eba and a watery egusi soup) and, on our way back, we threw caution to the wind and were strolling leisurely. We didn't know that two officers had sighted us from afar.
As soon as we came close, they shouted "Oh! So you guys are forming westlife formation in NDA! Oya start hunching back to the parade groud!"
Chai! I wished i never went to the mess that day. I wished i never had lunch that day. I wished i never ate that eba. I wished i remained on the parade ground that day. Chai
NDA - the land where the abnormal is normal and the normal is abnormal.
God bless the Armed Forces
Meanwhile, check out these lovely loafers
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by Ermacc: 5:20pm
profhezekiah:seconded
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by Dottore: 5:20pm
And the trash hit front page.
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by 0b10010011: 5:20pm
The NDA is the most prestigious academy in Nigeria!
There graduates re always of exquisite class
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by corporateDan(m): 5:21pm
so we should fry beans
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by last35: 5:21pm
I can relate... But can Buhari relate??
|Re: Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class by TINALETC3(f): 5:21pm
