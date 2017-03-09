Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Students Of Nigerian Defence Academy Pictured Going To Class (11906 Views)

Buhari Attends POP Of Nigerian Defence Academy (photos) / See What Nigerian Soldiers Were Seen Doing During A Journey. Photo / Photos Of Today's Nigerian Defence Academy P.O.P (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Here are screenshots gotten from a video shared online.



Source; A trending footage has emerged online showing how some students at the Nigerian Defence Academy NDA, Kaduna state were seen going for lectures. The students/cadets who were in batches -were filmed jogging in unison and in an organized fashion with their books right in their hands as they headed to their classroom...Here are screenshots gotten from a video shared online.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-how-students-at-nigerian-defence.html 5 Likes

1 Like

I LOVE DISCIPLINED AND EDUCATED UNIFORM MEN,ESPECIALLY THE SOLDIERS. 9 Likes

good for them





>>>> CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THIS VIDEO Go soldiers!!!!!>>>><<<<< 2 Likes 1 Share

I remember my short stay in the Academy 1 Like 1 Share

I wish dey maintain such discipline after, but they bcome incorrigible,proud,arrogant and just beat pple like goat 21 Likes

It's part of the training. Seeing them walking to the class majestically might even make some of them sleeping in the class.

Called to serve.

Doubling from point A to Point B. This is a normal routine cadets do. 4 Likes

SalamRushdie:

I remember my short stay in the Academy

Were you expelled? Were you expelled? 5 Likes

rheether:





Were you expelled?

Yes I had Issues .. Always wanted to finish there just like my dad but my attitude no gree me Yes I had Issues .. Always wanted to finish there just like my dad but my attitude no gree me 6 Likes

SalamRushdie:





Yes I had Issues .. Always wanted to finish there just like my dad but my attitude no gree me B.A Strong head B.A Strong head

SalamRushdie:





Yes I had Issues .. Always wanted to finish there just like my dad but my attitude no gree me

Ehya! Hope you have moved on? Ehya! Hope you have moved on?

wawappl:

I LOVE DISCIPLINED AND EDUCATED UNIFORM MEN,ESPECIALLY THE SOLDIERS. nigerian soldiers are not disciplined.if they are, they will not be expending their might on innocent civilians when they are slightly upset. nigerian soldiers are not disciplined.if they are, they will not be expending their might on innocent civilians when they are slightly upset. 6 Likes

rheether:





Ehya! Hope you have moved on?

Yeah very well sef but anyday I see a military officer anywhere I get depressed i swear Yeah very well sef but anyday I see a military officer anywhere I get depressed i swear 11 Likes

Better than obtaining 3rd class at ABU 2 Likes

I hope tosyne2much can become a soldier 1 Like

Good one. Just hope they won't turn out to be the civilian beaters 1 Like

Noting special

after, they will come out of the prestigious institution and treat civilians like animals

the MI5 OF Nigeria



where the james bond of nigeria are trained 2 Likes

So going to lectures is now a news. I went to lectures in uni for 5 years and nobody knows abt it 6 Likes

I can never forget my adventure on those grounds at the screening exercise last year.



Those cadets are probably coming from the cadets mess where they probably just had their meal.



In NDA, you cover up in threes with a platoon leader by the side giving directions. You dare not walk on those grounds. You jog from point A to point B.



I can never forget that hot afternoon we just had lunch (a wrap of eba and a watery egusi soup) and, on our way back, we threw caution to the wind and were strolling leisurely. We didn't know that two officers had sighted us from afar.



As soon as we came close, they shouted "Oh! So you guys are forming westlife formation in NDA! Oya start hunching back to the parade groud!"



Chai! I wished i never went to the mess that day. I wished i never had lunch that day. I wished i never ate that eba. I wished i remained on the parade ground that day. Chai



NDA - the land where the abnormal is normal and the normal is abnormal.



God bless the Armed Forces



Meanwhile, check out these lovely loafers 5 Likes

profhezekiah:

I wish dey maintain such discipline after, but they bcome incorrigible,proud,arrogant and just beat pple like goat seconded seconded 1 Like

And the trash hit front page. 2 Likes







The NDA is the most prestigious academy in Nigeria!





There graduates re always of exquisite class





1 Like

so we should fry beans so we should fry beans

I can relate... But can Buhari relate?? 1 Like