|Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by Onyejemechimere(m): 3:54pm
Popular photographer and musician TY Bello took to Instagram to celebrate her 77 year old mum writing on how much she has impacted her career amongst other things.
For TY Bello, her mother would always be a source of inspiration and joy. The famous photographer and musician took to Instagram to write on how her mother’s toughness, hard work and penchant for giving shaped her into the woman she is today.
She wrote 'when I was younger I thought my mother was the most beautiful woman on the planet. I was right .. she absolutely is..this woman turns 77 this year and she can out- slay you if you try her .
She can out dance you too.. don't even go there. My mother is a beautiful woman.
I also thought she was the richest woman on the planet when I was 4 years old .. I was so broken and in disbelief when she explained that she wasn't .
How could she not be the richest .. !I tried to do a headcount of everyone living at our house .. every niece, nephew . Cousin.. distant cousin.. former neighbor .. people staying over to be closer to law school.. to work.. and countless strangers that she fed everyday . She had to be the richest.. my mother is a giver .. when I grew up our doors were always open and you really couldn't tell her biological children from every one she was mother to.
My mother is a haaaaaaaard worker and I guess that's where I get my resilience from. She also taught me how to be adventurous... to travel and to dance .. to enjoy getting older and be grateful. She's taught me how to fight for what I believe in and to have this north facing arrow on my head .. I'm so proud of this woman .Love you momei..
Happy Mother's Day on sunday#mothers #momei #momeioflife
https://www.instagram.com/p/BR-heaRgbbk/?hl=en
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/check-out-ty-bellos-77-year-old-mum-who.html
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by SexyNairalander: 3:55pm
booked
if this post no make FP make I baff Unclad tomorrow
slay queens
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by Olanews: 3:56pm
Boughted
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by sinaj(f): 3:59pm
Old mama youngie
77yrs nd she is looking this young nd strong
Indeed she is a slaymama
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by angelTI(f): 4:01pm
Nice write up
Happy Mother's day to all good mothers and those acting in that capacity. God bless you all and may you live long in perfect and good health to enjoy the works of your hands
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by jakandeola(m): 4:10pm
sinaj:u ar not up to 20 yet is seem u Don born a lot cos ur body matured. at 77 u will be fat lol
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by Onyejemechimere(m): 4:10pm
SexyNairalander:
Lalasticlala, come let us reduce the lagoon jumping sucide, before this one father will think he has gone mad...
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by yourexcellency: 5:17pm
mama, your head dey there
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by Olanews: 5:17pm
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by brunofarad(m): 5:17pm
Wetin consign OLIVER DE COQUE with ROZAY
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by successdeal111: 5:17pm
cool
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by burkingx(f): 5:17pm
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by HateU2(f): 5:17pm
Good looking mama
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by YonkijiSappo: 5:17pm
True Yoruba mother..
Keep slaying mama, God bless you.
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by odimbannamdi(m): 5:17pm
Wish you more years ahead.
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by TINALETC3(f): 5:18pm
u decided to b wicked 4 jst 20 secs, y
jakandeola:
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by edugiddy007: 5:18pm
hmm..
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by corporateDan(m): 5:18pm
fuckable mama
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by smileysmiles(f): 5:18pm
[quote author=jakandeola post=54872904] u ar not up to 20 yet is seem u Don born a lot cos ur body matured. at 77 u will be fat lol
How did typing this make you feel?
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by Jmkventures: 5:19pm
lovely
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by dacovajnr: 5:20pm
I been dey think say she be orphan..I stand to be corrected
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by Hades2016(m): 5:22pm
jakandeola:epic comment lol
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by weedtheweeds: 5:22pm
why isn't Bello making more music? I love her previous works including Olajumoke's story. But, she should keep her fans updated if she has any new songs.
Meanwhile, why isn't Kemi Olunloyo released yet? Isn't this prejudice? What a pastor will presumptuously lock a citizen up without the court order or a judge's sentence. Ordinary DPO, probably a member of his church asked for Kemi to be transferred all the way from Ibadan to PH as if she committed a federal crime. And this man will go to church preaching forgiveness and pray for forgiveness? He will pray for God to help his members when a DPO is helping him.
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by oruma19: 5:24pm
kosiemma:una for just carry gun make we know say na armed robbery na!!!
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by Nma27(f): 5:27pm
I just love Ty's hair....
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by Conventionary(f): 5:29pm
h
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by DollarAngel(m): 5:32pm
Where is the slayer?. Mtcheew
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by tollyboy5(m): 5:42pm
HateU2:I love the profile pix, I mean the afro hairstyle i guess that's how you look
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by door2(m): 5:43pm
hapi mother's day
|Re: Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" by iamnicer: 5:43pm
AM I THE ONLY ONE LOOKING FOR THE SLAY
