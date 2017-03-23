Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of TY Bello’s 77-Year-Old Mother "Who Can Out-Slay You If You Try Her" (10540 Views)

The Slutry Photos Of This 52-year-old Mum Got People Talking / Toyin Aimakhu Visits Parents, Unveils Her 77-year-old Dad / Photos See How This 34years Old Mum Is Going N*aked In Name Of Yoga (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





For TY Bello, her mother would always be a source of inspiration and joy. The famous photographer and musician took to Instagram to write on how her mother’s toughness, hard work and penchant for giving shaped her into the woman she is today.



www.fotor.com-2017-03-23-15-44-48.jpeg">



She wrote 'when I was younger I thought my mother was the most beautiful woman on the planet. I was right .. she absolutely is..this woman turns 77 this year and she can out- slay you if you try her .



She can out dance you too.. don't even go there. My mother is a beautiful woman.



I also thought she was the richest woman on the planet when I was 4 years old .. I was so broken and in disbelief when she explained that she wasn't .



How could she not be the richest .. !I tried to do a headcount of everyone living at our house .. every niece, nephew . Cousin.. distant cousin.. former neighbor .. people staying over to be closer to law school.. to work.. and countless strangers that she fed everyday . She had to be the richest.. my mother is a giver .. when I grew up our doors were always open and you really couldn't tell her biological children from every one she was mother to.



www.instagram.com-2017-03-23-15-36-47.jpeg">



My mother is a haaaaaaaard worker and I guess that's where I get my resilience from. She also taught me how to be adventurous... to travel and to dance .. to enjoy getting older and be grateful. She's taught me how to fight for what I believe in and to have this north facing arrow on my head .. I'm so proud of this woman .Love you momei..



Happy Mother's Day on sunday#mothers #momei #momeioflife



https://www.instagram.com/p/BR-heaRgbbk/?hl=en





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/check-out-ty-bellos-77-year-old-mum-who.html Popular photographer and musician TY Bello took to Instagram to celebrate her 77 year old mum writing on how much she has impacted her career amongst other things.For TY Bello, her mother would always be a source of inspiration and joy. The famous photographer and musician took to Instagram to write on how her mother’s toughness, hard work and penchant for giving shaped her into the woman she is today.www.fotor.com-2017-03-23-15-44-48.jpeg">She wrote 'www.instagram.com-2017-03-23-15-36-47.jpeg">My mother is a haaaaaaaard worker and I guess that's where I get my resilience from. She also taught me how to be adventurous... to travel and to dance .. to enjoy getting older and be grateful. She's taught me how to fight for what I believe in and to have this north facing arrow on my head .. I'm so proud of this woman .Love you momei..Happy Mother's Day on sunday#mothers #momei #momeioflife 3 Likes

booked







if this post no make FP make I baff Unclad tomorrow



slay queens

Boughted







77yrs nd she is looking this young nd strong



Indeed she is a slaymama Old mama youngie77yrs nd she is looking this young nd strongIndeed she is a slaymama 1 Like 1 Share





Happy Mother's day to all good mothers and those acting in that capacity. God bless you all and may you live long in perfect and good health to enjoy the works of your hands Nice write upHappy Mother's day to all good mothers and those acting in that capacity. God bless you all and may you live long in perfect and good health to enjoy the works of your hands

sinaj:

Old mama youngie





77yrs nd she is looking this young nd strong



Indeed she is a slaymama u ar not up to 20 yet is seem u Don born a lot cos ur body matured. at 77 u will be fat lol u ar not up to 20 yet is seem u Don born a lot cos ur body matured. at 77 u will be fat lol

SexyNairalander:

booked







if this post no make FP make I baff Unclad tomorrow



slay queens

Lalasticlala, come let us reduce the lagoon jumping sucide, before this one father will think he has gone mad... Lalasticlala, come let us reduce the lagoon jumping sucide, before this one father will think he has gone mad... 2 Likes

mama, your head dey there

Wetin consign OLIVER DE COQUE with ROZAY

cool

1 Like

Good looking mama

True Yoruba mother..



Keep slaying mama, God bless you. 2 Likes

Wish you more years ahead.



Check out these lovely men loafers 1 Like

u decided to b wicked 4 jst 20 secs, y jakandeola:

u ar not up to 20 yet is seem u Don born a lot cos ur body matured. at 77 u will be fat lol u decided to b wicked 4 jst 20 secs, y

hmm..

fuckable mama fuckable mama

[quote author=jakandeola post=54872904] u ar not up to 20 yet is seem u Don born a lot cos ur body matured. at 77 u will be fat lol



How did typing this make you feel?

lovely

I been dey think say she be orphan..I stand to be corrected

jakandeola:

u ar not up to 20 yet is seem u Don born a lot cos ur body matured. at 77 u will be fat lol epic comment lol epic comment lol

why isn't Bello making more music? I love her previous works including Olajumoke's story. But, she should keep her fans updated if she has any new songs.

Meanwhile, why isn't Kemi Olunloyo released yet? Isn't this prejudice? What a pastor will presumptuously lock a citizen up without the court order or a judge's sentence. Ordinary DPO, probably a member of his church asked for Kemi to be transferred all the way from Ibadan to PH as if she committed a federal crime. And this man will go to church preaching forgiveness and pray for forgiveness? He will pray for God to help his members when a DPO is helping him.

kosiemma:

GBAGAM! GBAGAM! GBAGAM!!! The long awaited strongest, certified and Trusted

Clonersclub.com

IS ABOUT TO BE LAUNCHED

By 6pm



HOW IT WORKS clonersclub works on the basis of 2:1 matrix in which you receive 200% of invested amount. When you donate get confirmed "within 1hr" a token of either #10,000 #20,000, #50,000, #100,000, #150,000, # 200,000 to a member as your account is confirmed, you'll be matched with 2 members /downlines who will donate to you the joining amount each, making 200%*profit including your money invested Within *mins





MAKE DONATION

Pay an optional amount of (N10,000, N20,000, N50,000, N100,000, N 150,000, N200,000 ) to a member in need within 1hr.



GET DONATION

Receive 200% profit of your money invested within Mins



Options to choose from



DONATE: #10,000 and EARN #20,000

DONATE: #20,000 and EARN #40,000

DONATE: #50,000 and EARN #100,000

DONATE: #100,000 and EARN #200,000

DONATE: # 150,000 and EARN #300,000 DONATE: #200,000 and EARN #400,000 OUR FEATURES INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING



1. EFFICIENT SERVER

clonersclub.com has the capacity to contain over millions of participants actively on the website, yet it would be running smoothly. Hence, there won't be any need of incessant breaks for server upgrade; once we are on we are set for serious business because we have come to stay and to serve you better.



2. SECURITY clonersclub.com is a secured domain and its database has a profound end-to-end encryption. Your data is safe in the site and its free from external influences. The domain is hack-proof.



3. ACTIVE SUPPORT

We have a standby support team that are actively on ground 24/7 to give prompt response to users' problems and challenges and address them accordingly in order to provide a fulfilling service to our members.



4. SMART AUTO PAIRING

clonersclub.com has adopted an exceptionally merging matrix which ensures fast pairing of Confirmed users. Hence, you wouldn't wait endlessly to be merged or remerged.



5. PURGE BUTTON

clonersclub.com has for the sake of the renowned cyber beggars, adopted the purge icon, which is made for the better service our esteem members.



6. AUTO DELETE

clonersclub.com is a platform that gives no tolerance to defaulters, hence after registration, the user is expected to have made donation on or before the 2nd hour of registration, any defaulter will be deleted automatically and auto re-merge implies immediately.





Summary of clonersclub.com

No referrals

2:1 pairing matrix

100% Return On Investment

Active Support Team

Auto pairing

Auto blocking

Auto re-merge

Efficient Server

Delete button (for beggers)

1hr max to Make Donation and few mins to Get Donation.



PLEASE NOTE

Report any act of wickedness to our Support Team

Report any suspected cyber begger.

Send in your complaints we are committed to serving you better.

Keep earning at www.clonersclub.com

*LAUNCHING BY 6PM Today...23rd of MARCH,2017.

Contact: OUR 24/7 SUPPORT AT

clonersclubsupport@gmail.com una for just carry gun make we know say na armed robbery na!!! una for just carry gun make we know say na armed robbery na!!! 2 Likes

I just love Ty's hair....

h

Where is the slayer?. Mtcheew

HateU2:

Good looking mama I love the profile pix, I mean the afro hairstyle i guess that's how you look I love the profile pix, I mean the afro hairstylei guess that's how you look

hapi mother's day