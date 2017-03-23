Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. (16392 Views)

Belgian police, who confirmed the bomb squad had been sent to the area, said the car was being driven at high speed and that pedestrians had to jump out of the way to avoid being injured.



Authorities found knives, a shotgun and a gas can with an unknown liquid in the car prompting officers who usually deal with extremist attacks to take over the case.



It comes just hours after three people were killed in London by a terrorist who mowed down pedestrians and cyclists outside the House of Commons before stabbing a policeman to death.







The suspect was said to be travelling in a car registered in France and that it was a red Citroën



The car thought to have been driven through the crowds in Antwerp is taken away (circled).













Modified: lalasticlacla come and see its explorers the great researcher





Lol I love Muslim but they need to do something about terrorist blackmailing them.the European has done harm to them selves

The suspected attacker is said to have tried to mow down pedestrians on Meir (pictured)



Police pictured at the Sint-Michielskaai in Antwerp, the location of a possible thwarted terrorist attack in Antwerp.

tollyboy5:

Modified: lalasticlala come and see its explorers the great researcher





Lol I love Muslim but they need to do something about terrorist blackmailing them.the European has done harm to them selves

I tire for all dese kind news ooo. 1 Like

Thank God for Jesus. 46 Likes 4 Shares

nepapole:

I tire for all dese kind news ooo. Now this one is not an immigrant, this one is a french Muslim terrorist should I be scared of my Muslim family now because it seems Islam has something relating it to terrorism Now this one is not an immigrant, this one is a french Muslim terroristshould I be scared of my Muslim family now because it seems Islam has something relating it to terrorism 30 Likes 1 Share

UK, US now Belgium.. .....God Abeg carry me go when the trumpet sounds oooo 11 Likes

Belgium is now d Centerpoint of terrorist attacks in Europe.. Dem go hear am.. Germany is d actually d target but so far dey are probably still plotting.. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Mohammedians fooolish people europe should learn from donald trump,this muslims are vagabonds they should go back to their country and continue killing themselves 60 Likes 4 Shares

This is why Trump is angry. 47 Likes 4 Shares

Allahu Akbar.



Syrian, Libyan are warming up. European nation don buy market. 4 Likes

Good news. I hope he's thrown in a hole and the hole is thrown away 6 Likes

Religion of urine. 22 Likes 3 Shares

SexyNairalander:

booked But this is not Sheraton But this is not Sheraton 16 Likes 1 Share

Na wa.... Dem neva talk abt last year own finish somebody wan do new 1.....dis pple no dey fear God self 3 Likes 1 Share

those muslims self 16 Likes 2 Shares

Crazy world

Bloody Muhammedians!!







Muslim that can't kill for Allah, is that one a muslim? 24 Likes 3 Shares

And the conspiracy theory continues. We are watching

French Muslim 4 Likes





tollyboy5:

Modified: lalasticlacla come and see its explorers the great researcher





Muslim should do what about terrorists?

Western Europe has done themselves a lot of disservice for many years and they cant stop event like this from happening.

Western Europe has done themselves a lot of disservice for many years and they cant stop event like this from happening.

I weep for them...worse days are to come. 6 Likes 1 Share

Tazdroid:

But this is not Sheraton 13 Likes

The hateful cult is at it again 12 Likes 1 Share

If nah snake now Lala no go waste time 1 Like

tollyboy5:

Modified: lalasticlacla come and see its explorers the great researcher





Lol I love Muslim but they need to do something about terrorist blackmailing them.the European has done harm to them selves



Its good to note that real muslims don't kill the innocent.most hu do this r only Muslims by name...Muslims by heart will never kill the soul unjustly.



Its good to note that real muslims don't kill the innocent.most hu do this r only Muslims by name...Muslims by heart will never kill the soul unjustly.

Hope this helps.

yet some people will be blaming trump upandan







its a french mo slim 30 Likes 1 Share

Terrorism everywhere.God please help us.