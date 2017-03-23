₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by Explorers(m): 4:45pm
A French Muslim has been arrested after trying to drive a car loaded with liquid gas, assault rifles and knives into a crowd at high speed on a busy shopping street in Antwerp.
Belgian police, who confirmed the bomb squad had been sent to the area, said the car was being driven at high speed and that pedestrians had to jump out of the way to avoid being injured.
Authorities found knives, a shotgun and a gas can with an unknown liquid in the car prompting officers who usually deal with extremist attacks to take over the case.
It comes just hours after three people were killed in London by a terrorist who mowed down pedestrians and cyclists outside the House of Commons before stabbing a policeman to death.
The suspect was said to be travelling in a car registered in France and that it was a red Citroën
The car thought to have been driven through the crowds in Antwerp is taken away (circled).
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4342446/Man-arrested-trying-drive-car-crowd.html
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by tollyboy5(m): 4:49pm
Lol I love Muslim but they need to do something about terrorist blackmailing them.the European has done harm to them selves
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by Explorers(m): 4:50pm
The suspected attacker is said to have tried to mow down pedestrians on Meir (pictured)
Police pictured at the Sint-Michielskaai in Antwerp, the location of a possible thwarted terrorist attack in Antwerp.
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by Explorers(m): 4:53pm
tollyboy5:
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by nepapole(m): 4:53pm
I tire for all dese kind news ooo.
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by modelmike7(m): 4:58pm
Thank God for Jesus.
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by tollyboy5(m): 5:01pm
nepapole:Now this one is not an immigrant, this one is a french Muslim terrorist should I be scared of my Muslim family now because it seems Islam has something relating it to terrorism
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by shoyemiayodeji(m): 5:16pm
UK, US now Belgium.. .....God Abeg carry me go when the trumpet sounds oooo
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by Nbote(m): 5:22pm
Belgium is now d Centerpoint of terrorist attacks in Europe.. Dem go hear am.. Germany is d actually d target but so far dey are probably still plotting..
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by SexyNairalander: 6:19pm
booked
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by anambra111: 6:19pm
Mohammedians fooolish people europe should learn from donald trump,this muslims are vagabonds they should go back to their country and continue killing themselves
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by Flexherbal(m): 6:19pm
This is why Trump is angry.
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by madridguy(m): 6:19pm
Allahu Akbar.
Syrian, Libyan are warming up. European nation don buy market.
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by Tazdroid(m): 6:19pm
Good news. I hope he's thrown in a hole and the hole is thrown away
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by samhay: 6:20pm
Samhay is typing
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by nkwuocha: 6:20pm
Religion of urine.
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by Tazdroid(m): 6:20pm
SexyNairalander:But this is not Sheraton
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by MVLOX(m): 6:20pm
Na wa.... Dem neva talk abt last year own finish somebody wan do new 1.....dis pple no dey fear God self
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by ajalawole(m): 6:21pm
those muslims self
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by slurryeye: 6:21pm
Crazy world
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by QuietHammer(m): 6:21pm
Bloody Muhammedians!!
Muslim that can't kill for Allah, is that one a muslim?
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by malware: 6:21pm
And the conspiracy theory continues. We are watching
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by kings09(m): 6:21pm
French Muslim
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by madridguy(m): 6:21pm
Muslim should do what about terrorists?
tollyboy5:
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by comradeodunze: 6:22pm
Western Europe has done themselves a lot of disservice for many years and they cant stop event like this from happening.
I weep for them...worse days are to come.
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by SexyNairalander: 6:22pm
Tazdroid:
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by austin2all: 6:23pm
The hateful cult is at it again
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by smithsydny(m): 6:23pm
If nah snake now Lala no go waste time
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by danjumakolo: 6:24pm
tollyboy5:
Its good to note that real muslims don't kill the innocent.most hu do this r only Muslims by name...Muslims by heart will never kill the soul unjustly.
Hope this helps.
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by mykelmeezy: 6:24pm
yet some people will be blaming trump upandan
religion checkers association
its a french mo slim
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by 1stGenius(m): 6:24pm
Terrorism everywhere.God please help us.
|Re: Man Arrested Trying To Drive Car Loaded With Liquid Gas Into Crowd In Belgium. by soberdrunk(m): 6:24pm
Kai!! This is bad news ooo, if i dey go holiday with the middle name on my passport nah to wear big cross 4 neck carry bible or respect myself go Bahrain
