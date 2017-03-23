₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by tyokunbo(m): 4:52pm
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/23/policeman-in-zamfara-breaks-pastors-head-with-a-club-at-tudun-wada-gusau
As shared by online sources, a traffic warden in Zamfara State breaks a pastor's head with a club at Tudun Wada, Gusau during an argument. Here is the online source's post for our Hausa-speaking readers ...
LABARI CIKIN HOTUNA
Wani dan sanda mai kula da ababen hawa ya fasa wa wani bawan Allah goshi da kulki sakamakon wata 'yar hatsaniya a randabawul dake Tudun Wada, Gusau a jihar Zamfara.
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by modelmike7(m): 4:54pm
....... touch not my anointed!
3 Likes
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by saintikechi(m): 5:01pm
that's what I call a coconut head.
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by bjhaid: 6:13pm
Animal in human skin
5 Likes
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by rattlesnake(m): 6:13pm
practice a certain religion
BE VILENT LIKE A DEMON
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by HateU2(f): 6:13pm
Odikwa funny and risky
1 Like
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by smartty68(m): 6:14pm
.
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by dessz(m): 6:14pm
i can bet that the fight started because maybe the pastor reduced to give the warden small "cheese".
MODIFIED: pls fellow Nlanders the guy 5 posts below me,...what type of weed did he smoke.
1 Like
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by poksmahn(m): 6:14pm
is that what is broken?? mtchheww.. use glue and gum it jhoor
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by WriteBoy: 6:14pm
The Northerner finds it hard to manage his emotions. That to me is a sign of a primitive culture/civilization.
The rule of power, of settling disputes but with force, of pulling daggers at the slightest provocation, of explosive anger without just cause is the language the Northerner understands.
The Northerner is highly impulsive, he cannot mask his emotions in the face of a disagreement.
The Northerner has no compunction about spilling blood, hence the reason why he draws first blood to settle any scores.
The Northerner is a religious fanatic, religious fanaticism is a blanket term for insanity.
The Northerner will not change in the next 100 years unless there is significant culture shock in the Northerner's community. The chances of which are, slim.
The Northerner is the scourge of the Southerner. The Southerner fears his explosive anger and thus walks on eggshells around the Northerner.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by philo04(m): 6:14pm
hiss why head.....go thief offerin basket u deh break head
1 Like
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:14pm
Op, you know wetin e mean to break person head? You no go fit stand after the "breaking". This man still stand gidiba
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by mizhefeh(f): 6:15pm
5 Likes
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by yourexcellency: 6:15pm
maybe the pastor dey sample im wife ekwe
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by kulrunsman79(m): 6:15pm
Chai! Violence everywhere. But that traffic warder get mind o
1 Like
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Frank3n2(m): 6:16pm
hehehe I wonder what he could have done... Those guys up north no get chill sha >>> quote me i nor go answer..
2 Likes
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by KOBOJO: 6:16pm
Why are the wardens looking like criminals... ..??
3 Likes
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by RealHaute: 6:16pm
HateU2:
Wetin funny to this one. Ti n ba fun e ni iko gbigbono kan!
1 Like
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by botad(m): 6:16pm
Aboki why?
4 Likes
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 6:16pm
Ha!
Is that what the law says?
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by byrron(m): 6:16pm
A country where retar.ded subhumans occupies all public offices.
2 Likes
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by HateU2(f): 6:17pm
RealHaute:Tani eleyi
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Lekkuzz: 6:17pm
[b][/b]Wa sheyre eyin Badoo eti ya book Space
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by imamabi(m): 6:17pm
Pls stop feeding guys with incomplete information we need to know what happenednin details
1 Like
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:17pm
WriteBoy:
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by smartty68(m): 6:17pm
[quote author=Wani dan sanda mai kula da ababen hawa ya fasa wa wani bawan Allah goshi da kulki sakamakon wata 'yar hatsaniya a randabawul dake Tudun Wada, Gusau a jihar Zamfara.[/quote]
Care to interpret this please
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by 0b10010011: 6:17pm
Comedy!
Why must he break the pastors head!
1 Like
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by izzy4shizzy(m): 6:18pm
Why traffic warden go hold batten self, na whistle dem suppose hold
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Babalegba(m): 6:18pm
WriteBoy:And which part of Nigeria is civilized. Nigeria is a barbarous country
1 Like
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by SexyNairalander: 6:18pm
booked
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by oviejnr(m): 6:18pm
Some people get mind, if na me be the pastor i go craze for ham
|Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Moseslimz(m): 6:18pm
rate at which there traffic warden hustle for every little opportunity to extort motorist in dat town is very alarming.... They cause alot of traffic in that very roundabout than reduce it.... Even wen u have everything they ask for... They will keep worrying ur life upandan..... Saw policemen there too.... I suspect they will still arrest d pastor for having his hear broken......
1 Like
