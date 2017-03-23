Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) (15342 Views)

Lady Breaks A Man's Head At A Football Match In Zambia - PICS / Woman Stabs Her Husband In The Stomach In Zamfara Out Of Plain Jealousy / Arase Demotes Patrick Onwu, DPO, For Assaulting Female Traffic Warden (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







As shared by online sources, a traffic warden in Zamfara State breaks a pastor's head with a club at Tudun Wada, Gusau during an argument. Here is the online source's post for our Hausa-speaking readers ...



LABARI CIKIN HOTUNA



Wani dan sanda mai kula da ababen hawa ya fasa wa wani bawan Allah goshi da kulki sakamakon wata 'yar hatsaniya a randabawul dake Tudun Wada, Gusau a jihar Zamfara. Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/23/policeman-in-zamfara-breaks-pastors-head-with-a-club-at-tudun-wada-gusau As shared by online sources, a traffic warden in Zamfara State breaks a pastor's head with a club at Tudun Wada, Gusau during an argument. Here is the online source's post for our Hausa-speaking readers ...

....... touch not my anointed! 3 Likes

that's what I call a coconut head.

Animal in human skin 5 Likes

practice a certain religion

BE VILENT LIKE A DEMON 13 Likes 1 Share

Odikwa funny and risky 1 Like

.



MODIFIED: pls fellow Nlanders the guy 5 posts below me,...what type of weed did he smoke. i can bet that the fight started because maybe the pastor reduced to give the warden small "cheese".MODIFIED: pls fellow Nlanders the guy 5 posts below me,...what type of weed did he smoke. 1 Like

is that what is broken?? mtchheww.. use glue and gum it jhoor

The Northerner finds it hard to manage his emotions. That to me is a sign of a primitive culture/civilization.



The rule of power, of settling disputes but with force, of pulling daggers at the slightest provocation, of explosive anger without just cause is the language the Northerner understands.



The Northerner is highly impulsive, he cannot mask his emotions in the face of a disagreement.



The Northerner has no compunction about spilling blood, hence the reason why he draws first blood to settle any scores.



The Northerner is a religious fanatic, religious fanaticism is a blanket term for insanity.





The Northerner will not change in the next 100 years unless there is significant culture shock in the Northerner's community. The chances of which are, slim.



The Northerner is the scourge of the Southerner. The Southerner fears his explosive anger and thus walks on eggshells around the Northerner.



19 Likes 1 Share

hiss why head.....go thief offerin basket u deh break head 1 Like

Op, you know wetin e mean to break person head? You no go fit stand after the "breaking". This man still stand gidiba

iphone 6plus for sale! It has no problem, all you have to do is change the screen, repair the charging port, change front and back camera, unlock the network and buy earpiece to answer call but come with Original Charger, inbox me asap if u are interested.... thanks 5 Likes

maybe the pastor dey sample im wife ekwe

Chai! Violence everywhere. But that traffic warder get mind o 1 Like

>>> quote me i nor go answer.. hehehe I wonder what he could have done... Those guys up north no get chill sha>>> quote me i nor go answer.. 2 Likes

Why are the wardens looking like criminals... ..?? 3 Likes

HateU2:

Odikwa funny and risky

Wetin funny to this one. Ti n ba fun e ni iko gbigbono kan! Wetin funny to this one. Ti n ba fun e ni iko gbigbono kan! 1 Like

Aboki why? 4 Likes

Ha!



Is that what the law says?

A country where retar.ded subhumans occupies all public offices. 2 Likes

RealHaute:





Wetin funny to this one. Ti n ba fun e ni iko gbigbono kan! Tani eleyi

[b][/b]Wa sheyre eyin Badoo eti ya book Space

Pls stop feeding guys with incomplete information we need to know what happenednin details 1 Like

WriteBoy:

Northerners have a hard managing their emotions. That to me is a sign of a primitive culture/civilization

[quote author=Wani dan sanda mai kula da ababen hawa ya fasa wa wani bawan Allah goshi da kulki sakamakon wata 'yar hatsaniya a randabawul dake Tudun Wada, Gusau a jihar Zamfara.[/quote]

Care to interpret this please









Comedy!



Why must he break the pastors head! Comedy!Why must he break the pastors head! 1 Like

Why traffic warden go hold batten self, na whistle dem suppose hold

WriteBoy:

Northerners have a hard managing their emotions. That to me is a sign of a primitive culture/civilization And which part of Nigeria is civilized. Nigeria is a barbarous country And which part of Nigeria is civilized. Nigeria is a barbarous country 1 Like

booked

Some people get mind, if na me be the pastor i go craze for ham