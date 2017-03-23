₦airaland Forum

Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by tyokunbo(m): 4:52pm
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/23/policeman-in-zamfara-breaks-pastors-head-with-a-club-at-tudun-wada-gusau


As shared by online sources, a traffic warden in Zamfara State breaks a pastor's head with a club at Tudun Wada, Gusau during an argument. Here is the online source's post for our Hausa-speaking readers ...

LABARI CIKIN HOTUNA

Wani dan sanda mai kula da ababen hawa ya fasa wa wani bawan Allah goshi da kulki sakamakon wata 'yar hatsaniya a randabawul dake Tudun Wada, Gusau a jihar Zamfara.

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by modelmike7(m): 4:54pm
....... touch not my anointed!

3 Likes

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by saintikechi(m): 5:01pm
that's what I call a coconut head.
Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by bjhaid: 6:13pm
Animal in human skin

5 Likes

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by rattlesnake(m): 6:13pm
practice a certain religion
BE VILENT LIKE A DEMON

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by HateU2(f): 6:13pm
Odikwa funny and risky grin

1 Like

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by smartty68(m): 6:14pm
.
Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by dessz(m): 6:14pm
i can bet that the fight started because maybe the pastor reduced to give the warden small "cheese".
MODIFIED: pls fellow Nlanders the guy 5 posts below me,...what type of weed did he smoke. angry

1 Like

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by poksmahn(m): 6:14pm
is that what is broken?? mtchheww.. use glue and gum it jhoor
Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by WriteBoy: 6:14pm
The Northerner finds it hard to manage his emotions. That to me is a sign of a primitive culture/civilization.

The rule of power, of settling disputes but with force, of pulling daggers at the slightest provocation, of explosive anger without just cause is the language the Northerner understands.

The Northerner is highly impulsive, he cannot mask his emotions in the face of a disagreement.

The Northerner has no compunction about spilling blood, hence the reason why he draws first blood to settle any scores.

The Northerner is a religious fanatic, religious fanaticism is a blanket term for insanity.


The Northerner will not change in the next 100 years unless there is significant culture shock in the Northerner's community. The chances of which are, slim.

The Northerner is the scourge of the Southerner. The Southerner fears his explosive anger and thus walks on eggshells around the Northerner.

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by philo04(m): 6:14pm
hiss why head.....go thief offerin basket u deh break head

1 Like

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:14pm
grin Op, you know wetin e mean to break person head? You no go fit stand after the "breaking". This man still stand gidiba
Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by mizhefeh(f): 6:15pm
5 Likes

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by yourexcellency: 6:15pm
maybe the pastor dey sample im wife ekwe
Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by kulrunsman79(m): 6:15pm
Chai! Violence everywhere. But that traffic warder get mind o

1 Like

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Frank3n2(m): 6:16pm
hehehe I wonder what he could have done... Those guys up north no get chill sha grin>>> quote me i nor go answer..

2 Likes

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by KOBOJO: 6:16pm
Why are the wardens looking like criminals... ..??

3 Likes

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by RealHaute: 6:16pm
HateU2:
Odikwa funny and risky grin

Wetin funny to this one. Ti n ba fun e ni iko gbigbono kan!

1 Like

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by botad(m): 6:16pm
Aboki why?

4 Likes

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 6:16pm
Ha!

Is that what the law says?
Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by byrron(m): 6:16pm
A country where retar.ded subhumans occupies all public offices.

2 Likes

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by HateU2(f): 6:17pm
RealHaute:


Wetin funny to this one. Ti n ba fun e ni iko gbigbono kan!
Tani eleyi
Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Lekkuzz: 6:17pm
[b][/b]Wa sheyre eyin Badoo eti ya book Space cheesy
Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by imamabi(m): 6:17pm
Pls stop feeding guys with incomplete information we need to know what happenednin details

1 Like

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:17pm
WriteBoy:
Northerners have a hard managing their emotions. That to me is a sign of a primitive culture/civilization

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by smartty68(m): 6:17pm
[quote author=Wani dan sanda mai kula da ababen hawa ya fasa wa wani bawan Allah goshi da kulki sakamakon wata 'yar hatsaniya a randabawul dake Tudun Wada, Gusau a jihar Zamfara.[/quote]
Care to interpret this please
Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by 0b10010011: 6:17pm
grin grin grin



Comedy!

Why must he break the pastors head! grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by izzy4shizzy(m): 6:18pm
Why traffic warden go hold batten self, na whistle dem suppose hold
Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Babalegba(m): 6:18pm
WriteBoy:
Northerners have a hard managing their emotions. That to me is a sign of a primitive culture/civilization
And which part of Nigeria is civilized. Nigeria is a barbarous country

1 Like

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by SexyNairalander: 6:18pm
booked
Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by oviejnr(m): 6:18pm
Some people get mind, if na me be the pastor i go craze for ham sad sad

Re: Traffic Warden In Zamfara Breaks Pastor's Head At Tudun Wada, Gusau (Pics) by Moseslimz(m): 6:18pm
grin rate at which there traffic warden hustle for every little opportunity to extort motorist in dat town is very alarming.... They cause alot of traffic in that very roundabout than reduce it.... Even wen u have everything they ask for... They will keep worrying ur life upandan..... Saw policemen there too.... I suspect they will still arrest d pastor for having his hear broken......

1 Like

