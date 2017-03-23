Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) (8188 Views)

As shared by a Facebook user, Iwa Eda ...



This happens yesterday night along BURUKU Lagos road he was killed by armed robers but we found an ID card with is name Adeyemi Adeniyi. If family or friends may come for more information at BURUKU police station. Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/23/man-murdered-by-armed-robbers-along-buruku-lagos-road/ As shared by a Facebook user, Iwa Eda ...

"buruku"... hmmm rip man..

Nigeria is a death trap. They suppose change life expectancy to 34yrs old 3 Likes 1 Share

I support death sentence to all convicted armed robbers 9 Likes 2 Shares

They wasted someone life.. if jungle justice is been melt on this wicked people.. no one should complain, in as much much is not wrong fellow. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Where is buruku? More so, Na tomato abi na pepper this one carry

Never argue with thieves with gun



As for me and my household, anybody holding a gun is our lord n saviour, he can add more on top the stressful 11 commandment n wil gladly obey.

I know am a coward which I dont mind but nevertheless; Thank you 8 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria come get save place again?

RIP... What is really happening in Nigeria?

.... RIP man name of the place said it all " buruku".... RIP man

Murder or Accident

RIP

Damn!!!

U sound somehow

Man murdered!

Rip...

What da!! Any armed robber caught should be killed. Atleast it will reduce the rate of robbery.

The air that I breath is not given by mistake,

God has given me the life that u cannot take.

If I failed to praise the Lord that's a big mistake. 5 Likes

R.I.P MR! ...to be honest things have gone from bad to worst since the invention of buharism.

Killed by assassins

just read wetin you type again

how much were they expecting from a hustler like that? damn, this is so mean 3 Likes

What a cruel.world





how much do u think he will carry 1million?? If u see 50k for him u try but no.



RIP man... feel so heart broken right now Someone looking for his means of livelyhood and u ended the life of a breadwinner cos of whathow much do u think he will carry 1million??If u see 50k for him u try but no.RIP man... feel so heart broken right now

May God protect us and our family

So sad. OLORI BURUKU NI WON!

This looks like accident na? Anyways RIP Mr. Ade

unfortunate....

if only our governors signed that such robbers be shot by firing squad or hanged.. but there is not one governor ready to sign death warrant because of some superstitious nonsense