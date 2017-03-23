₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 5:58pm On Mar 23
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/23/man-murdered-by-armed-robbers-along-buruku-lagos-road/
As shared by a Facebook user, Iwa Eda ...
This happens yesterday night along BURUKU Lagos road he was killed by armed robers but we found an ID card with is name Adeyemi Adeniyi. If family or friends may come for more information at BURUKU police station.
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by Angeleena(f): 6:01pm On Mar 23
"buruku"... hmmm rip man..
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by Cutehector(m): 6:01pm On Mar 23
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by Okuda(m): 6:02pm On Mar 23
Nigeria is a death trap. They suppose change life expectancy to 34yrs old
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by gqboyy(m): 7:26pm On Mar 23
I support death sentence to all convicted armed robbers
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by Jabioro: 7:35pm On Mar 23
They wasted someone life.. if jungle justice is been melt on this wicked people.. no one should complain, in as much much is not wrong fellow.
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by maysimsimple(m): 10:27pm On Mar 23
Where is buruku? More so, Na tomato abi na pepper this one carry
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by iykofias(m): 11:02pm On Mar 23
Never argue with thieves with gun
As for me and my household, anybody holding a gun is our lord n saviour, he can add more on top the stressful 11 commandment n wil gladly obey.
I know am a coward which I dont mind but nevertheless; Thank you
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by CriticMaestro: 11:02pm On Mar 23
Nigeria come get save place again?
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by Firefire(m): 11:02pm On Mar 23
RIP... What is really happening in Nigeria?
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by Hades2016(m): 11:03pm On Mar 23
name of the place said it all " buruku" .... RIP man
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by Emekus92(m): 11:03pm On Mar 23
Murder or Accident
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by markbenny(m): 11:04pm On Mar 23
RIP
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 11:04pm On Mar 23
Damn!!!
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by ajuwarhodes(f): 11:04pm On Mar 23
maysimsimple:
U sound somehow
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by akigbemaru: 11:04pm On Mar 23
Man murdered!
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by FreeSpirited(m): 11:04pm On Mar 23
Rip...
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by falcon01: 11:04pm On Mar 23
What da!! Any armed robber caught should be killed. Atleast it will reduce the rate of robbery.
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by Kennitrust: 11:04pm On Mar 23
The air that I breath is not given by mistake,
God has given me the life that u cannot take.
If I failed to praise the Lord that's a big mistake.
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by lazsnaira(m): 11:05pm On Mar 23
R.I.P MR! ...to be honest things have gone from bad to worst since the invention of buharism.
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by pennywys: 11:05pm On Mar 23
Killed by assassins
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by mebad(m): 11:05pm On Mar 23
maysimsimple:
just read wetin you type again
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by NnamdiN: 11:05pm On Mar 23
how much were they expecting from a hustler like that? damn, this is so mean
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by modelmike7(m): 11:06pm On Mar 23
What a cruel.world
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by Tokziby: 11:08pm On Mar 23
Someone looking for his means of livelyhood and u ended the life of a breadwinner cos of what
how much do u think he will carry 1million?? If u see 50k for him u try but no.
RIP man... feel so heart broken right now
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by publicenemy(m): 11:08pm On Mar 23
May God protect us and our family
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:09pm On Mar 23
So sad. OLORI BURUKU NI WON!
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by 175(m): 11:10pm On Mar 23
This looks like accident na? Anyways RIP Mr. Ade
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 11:10pm On Mar 23
unfortunate....
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by LaEvilIMiss(f): 11:11pm On Mar 23
gqboyy:
if only our governors signed that such robbers be shot by firing squad or hanged.. but there is not one governor ready to sign death warrant because of some superstitious nonsense
|Re: Man Murdered By Armed Robbers At Buruku Lagos Road (Graphic Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:12pm On Mar 23
iykofias:
Unless one is alone, it would be unwise to play hero when your loved ones are also held hostage.It's not cowardice, it's being smart.
The time to resist would come at a moment's notice when the adrenaline kicks in
