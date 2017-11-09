The hustle for Christmas flexing is real. God rest her hapless soul. *Modified* Ladies, I carry God take beg una, make una dey slay with small sense. I know YOLO, yeah, that's the slogan of our generation, but life no get duplicate.

Dm don use dis slay Queen already



Na wao







Woman ar the cause of the problem na





Follow a good boi, dey go say no





Dm want a guy who is rich





so tay some gals nor wn care how some niggas dey get moni





I nor get babe bcus dm dey find guy who go dey spend 50k for dm evry month



I knw of one guy wey go do ritual for lautech



If u see d guy u go knw say him moni nor clean



Still some gals dey chase am like fly





I nor fit marry Nigeria gal.. Make dm nor carry bad luck give person 6 Likes