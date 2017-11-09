₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by Adieza(m): 4:42pm
Breaking: Headless body of a young lady dumped in a suitcase along Federal road, Ugbowo was discovered this morning by passers by ( photos maybe distressing and viewers please take note).
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 4:48pm
The hustle for Christmas flexing is real. God rest her hapless soul.
*Modified* Ladies, I carry God take beg una, make una dey slay with small sense. I know YOLO, yeah, that's the slogan of our generation, but life no get duplicate.
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by JBoss25(m): 4:49pm
Edo and witchcraft be like 5&6
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by Emvico34: 5:01pm
This yellow lady gone so soon all in the name of money
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by Emvico34: 5:03pm
JBoss25:always read post before u comment
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by niceprof: 5:04pm
Evil that men do...Ladies needs to be careful as men's heart are evil
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by segzy87(m): 7:42pm
Evil world
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by johnstar(m): 7:42pm
Dm don use dis slay Queen already
Na wao
Woman ar the cause of the problem na
Follow a good boi, dey go say no
Dm want a guy who is rich
so tay some gals nor wn care how some niggas dey get moni
I nor get babe bcus dm dey find guy who go dey spend 50k for dm evry month
I knw of one guy wey go do ritual for lautech
If u see d guy u go knw say him moni nor clean
Still some gals dey chase am like fly
I nor fit marry Nigeria gal.. Make dm nor carry bad luck give person
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 7:42pm
Really breaking.
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:42pm
Girls be careful how you move about with guys you don't know but they won't hear..
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by Category1: 7:42pm
Those people looking needs to flush, cos I trust naija police
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by chemistry157: 7:42pm
She has fuc*ed the wrong chief...
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by etas1001(m): 7:42pm
Disheartening. RIP
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by Fuadeiza(m): 7:42pm
Psssssssshhhhhh
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by Explorers(m): 7:42pm
We so heartless...
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by LaughButton01(m): 7:42pm
Choi
yahoo o o
yahoo o o
yahoo eee
1 million dollar dollar dollar
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by chemistry157: 7:42pm
She has fuc*ed the wrong chief...
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by patriks005(m): 7:42pm
A
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by seedsower(m): 7:42pm
Wickedness
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by edidiongmichael(m): 7:42pm
Yahoo-boys at work!! They will call it "hustling"
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by olylove: 7:42pm
This is pure Evil... Jezzzz how did we get to this point... Everybody ba suspect oh... Never trust DAT conversation anyone is raising inside a bus or cab... 9ja done bad gan
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by constance500: 7:42pm
Thank God it's not IMO this time..
But this cruel
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by ObamaOsama: 7:42pm
I no the person who did it
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by Olasco93: 7:43pm
What a world
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by thickminaj(f): 7:43pm
This is really sad
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by olylove: 7:43pm
This is bad
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by sonnie10: 7:43pm
ObamaOsama:k
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by pocohantas(f): 7:44pm
Let's wait for the sexist comments.
She is female, had to be a slay queen and deserving of death.
Wicked souls...!
How does someone kill a fellow human and sleep at night?
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by yeyerolling: 7:44pm
Ayele
|Re: Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) by sunshineV(m): 7:44pm
This wan weak me
