By Isa Sa’idu, Zaria





Wife of Zaria man, Muhammad Sirajo Musa, who got a joystick transplant in in Egypt has a new baby girl, Daily Trust reports.



During the Eid-el-Fitr of 2009, Musa on his way to the prayer ground was involved in an accident in which his joystick was severed.



He was first treated at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria before he was referred to an Egyptian hospital where a new joystick was developed for him.



At the first surgery, the Egyptian doctors moulded the manhood by extracting muscles from Musa’s thigh and arm.



The manhood was planted beneath the position of the severed joystick and was nursed for nine months before it was removed and planted in the original position.



Many residents of Zaria and other Nigerians doubted the possibility of Musa’s coming back to his normal sexual life with artificial manhood, but that doubt was cleared last week when Salamatu Maharazu, Musa’s wife, gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.



The excitement on Musa’s face was infectious when Daily Trust correspondent visited him at his family house in Anguwan Tukurwa inside the ancient walls of Zaria.



He said; “I give Allah all the glory. He was the one that saw me through the trauma of losing my manhood. As you can see, here is my 8-day-old baby.



I have to also express my appreciation to the emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, because he was the one that sponsored my treatment. I also wish to thank Alhaji Isiyaka who also contributed greatly to my treatment. I named my daughter Amatul-azeez.”



Malama Salamatu said patience and believe in the powers of Allah were the factors that kept the family together during their trying time.



She added; “I am happy to say that my husband is back to life and this baby is the testimony. Praise is due to Allah.”

A lot of people in my country here also need brain transplant and now I believe it will be possible with this fit in joystick transplant! Congratulations young man, from the look on your face, you would've withstood another man climbing your wife! 10 Likes 1 Share

Na dis kind story dey give me were get small prick

I go go Egypt go enlarge this my small 2inch prick to 13inches



Since all girls now dey find big Cassava 10 Likes 1 Share

Wonders of science

Picture or I don't believe it! 3 Likes

While other countries are making strides in virtually every field, Nigerians are holding meetings and conferences over uniform, planning how to start producing toothpicks and pencils locally, stealing enough for their generations yet unborn, fighting on Nairaland and shouting 'Afonja', 'flatino', 'yeebo' 'yoloba' etc.



A man has had his sexual organ restored through science and the grace of God, and it was done in Africa. Nigerians wake up! 33 Likes 4 Shares

I tell you, tribalism and religious bigotry have been the number gimmick of our leaders. Give us a leader who isn't programmed along the lines of religious bigotry, ethnic sentiment and nepotism and see the sporadic change that will happen in Nigeria. It is the sole duty of our leaders to keep us asleep. That way, they get to milk us continuously and occasionally share 2 cups of rice to us just to keep us loyal.I tell you, tribalism and religious bigotry have been the number gimmick of our leaders. Give us a leader who isn't programmed along the lines of religious bigotry, ethnic sentiment and nepotism and see the sporadic change that will happen in Nigeria. 6 Likes

I beg to disagree. You are not totally right. The problem is not only with the government but also with the people.



Obama didn't kill Osama, the Airforce/Military did their job for the government to take the glory.



Dubai's president didn't build the flying cars they enjoy today, the engineers only did their Job.



Those are just two examples from the lots. I have said it before and I will keep saying it that until Nigeria citizen start thinking of self dependency and not graduate to get a government job where you can get some free pay, that is when this country can transform because people will explore to survive and in turn resulting in a developed nation.



Generally, politicians are not always very skilled (no pon) they are just there to manage the available resource. Or have you ever heard of a qualified nano technologist talk about politics? A successful neurosurgeon talk about politics?



No! Because they understand that their primary objective is to enrich the environment with their knowledge. But that is not the case in Nigeria. A case in point is when the government say Agriculture is the way out of recession. What happen to the ability of our millions of engineers? They are considered useless because the have to conspicuous success to afford them worthiness. Now tell me is the job of the president to do the engineering jobs?



Congratulations to him!



She added; “I am happy to say that my husband is back to life and this baby is the testimony."

Musa congrats but....



You could be the father of another man's child!!!! The Egyptians fixed a pissing pipe not a knacking rod....



But it is a win win situation



You get that precious male ego back... No one will ridicule you again or call you "JUST BALLS"



And you get a kid as an added bonus...



You might just have to find the real father and do him 6 feet...



The secret. Should remain internal..



But again you could just ignore me cause I am in that zone again!!! 1 Like

Pinshure of d joystick? 2 Likes

Wonders. It should be detachable. So he can leave it with his wife when next he travels

damn! take everything but let my dick be bikonu. it's my most valued asset.+ 2 Likes

. whose joystick did he get?

I guess its safe to say it was a succession operation.......

You did not include the picture of the joystick & you want us to believe...

Id like to see his pic on hospital bed.i thank God for him.

OK... it's kinda using someone's Dickk on your wife... it's OK