₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,601 members, 3,436,087 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 08:37 PM

Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) - Health - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) (12080 Views)

Rescued Akwa Ibom Girl Delivers A Baby Boy / A Baby Boy Has Been Born From The World's Oldest Sperm. [photos] / Man Who Is Set To Undergo World's First Head Transplant ( Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by dre11(m): 7:08pm
Wife of Zaria man, Muhammad Sirajo Musa, who got a joystick transplant in in Egypt has a new baby girl, Daily Trust reports.



By Isa Sa’idu, Zaria


Wife of Zaria man, Muhammad Sirajo Musa, who got a joystick transplant in in Egypt has a new baby girl, Daily Trust reports.

During the Eid-el-Fitr of 2009, Musa on his way to the prayer ground was involved in an accident in which his joystick was severed.

He was first treated at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria before he was referred to an Egyptian hospital where a new joystick was developed for him.

At the first surgery, the Egyptian doctors moulded the manhood by extracting muscles from Musa’s thigh and arm.

The manhood was planted beneath the position of the severed joystick and was nursed for nine months before it was removed and planted in the original position.

Many residents of Zaria and other Nigerians doubted the possibility of Musa’s coming back to his normal sexual life with artificial manhood, but that doubt was cleared last week when Salamatu Maharazu, Musa’s wife, gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

The excitement on Musa’s face was infectious when Daily Trust correspondent visited him at his family house in Anguwan Tukurwa inside the ancient walls of Zaria.

He said; “I give Allah all the glory. He was the one that saw me through the trauma of losing my manhood. As you can see, here is my 8-day-old baby.

I have to also express my appreciation to the emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, because he was the one that sponsored my treatment. I also wish to thank Alhaji Isiyaka who also contributed greatly to my treatment. I named my daughter Amatul-azeez.”

Malama Salamatu said patience and believe in the powers of Allah were the factors that kept the family together during their trying time.

She added; “I am happy to say that my husband is back to life and this baby is the testimony. Praise is due to Allah.”

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/news-indepth/man-gets-baby-after-joystick-transplant/190457.html

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Nwodosis(m): 7:14pm
A lot of people in my country here also need brain transplant and now I believe it will be possible with this fit in joystick transplant! Congratulations young man, from the look on your face, you would've withstood another man climbing your wife!

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by hungryboy(m): 7:17pm
Congrats Man




Na dis kind story dey give me were get small prick
hope




Maybe when i hammer money,



I go go Egypt go enlarge this my small 2inch prick to 13inches

Since all girls now dey find big Cassava

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by gqboyy(m): 7:18pm
Wonders of science
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 7:29pm
Picture or I don't believe it! undecided

3 Likes

Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by bewla(m): 7:36pm
I never read
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Ishilove: 7:45pm
While other countries are making strides in virtually every field, Nigerians are holding meetings and conferences over uniform, planning how to start producing toothpicks and pencils locally, stealing enough for their generations yet unborn, fighting on Nairaland and shouting 'Afonja', 'flatino', 'yeebo' 'yoloba' etc.

A man has had his sexual organ restored through science and the grace of God, and it was done in Africa. Nigerians wake up!

33 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by iSufferFools: 7:51pm
Ishilove:
While other countries are making strides in virtually every field, Nigerians are holding meetings and conferences over uniform, planning how to start producing toothpicks and pencils locally, stealing enough for their generations yet unborn, fighting on Nairaland and shouting 'Afonja', 'flatino', 'yeebo' 'yoloba' etc.

A man has had his sexual organ restored through science and the grace of God, and it was done in Africa. Nigerians wake up!
It is the sole duty of our leaders to keep us asleep. That way, they get to milk us continuously and occasionally share 2 cups of rice to us just to keep us loyal.

I tell you, tribalism and religious bigotry have been the number gimmick of our leaders. Give us a leader who isn't programmed along the lines of religious bigotry, ethnic sentiment and nepotism and see the sporadic change that will happen in Nigeria.

6 Likes

Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by petsey: 7:52pm
u try
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by celestialAgent(m): 7:52pm
Why go for and operation with a 50-50 survival possibility to have another man's dick embedded into you when you can simply adopt a child!

People sef undecided




iSufferFools:
It is the sole duty of our leaders to keep us asleep. That way, they get to milk us continuously and occasionally share 2 cups of rice to us just to keep us loyal.

I tell you, tribalism and religious bigotry have been the number gimmick of our leaders. Give us a leader who isn't programmed along the lines of religious bigotry, ethnic sentiment and nepotism and see the sporadic change that will happen in Nigeria.

I beg to disagree. You are not totally right. The problem is not only with the government but also with the people.

Obama didn't kill Osama, the Airforce/Military did their job for the government to take the glory.

Dubai's president didn't build the flying cars they enjoy today, the engineers only did their Job.

Those are just two examples from the lots. I have said it before and I will keep saying it that until Nigeria citizen start thinking of self dependency and not graduate to get a government job where you can get some free pay, that is when this country can transform because people will explore to survive and in turn resulting in a developed nation.

Generally, politicians are not always very skilled (no pon) they are just there to manage the available resource. Or have you ever heard of a qualified nano technologist talk about politics? A successful neurosurgeon talk about politics?

No! Because they understand that their primary objective is to enrich the environment with their knowledge. But that is not the case in Nigeria. A case in point is when the government say Agriculture is the way out of recession. What happen to the ability of our millions of engineers? They are considered useless because the have to conspicuous success to afford them worthiness. Now tell me is the job of the president to do the engineering jobs?

I will just stop here. I hope you get my drift.
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by cosby02(m): 7:52pm
Oh cool

Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 7:52pm
Congratulations to him!

She added; “I am happy to say that my husband is back to life and this baby is the testimony."
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by wayne4loan: 7:52pm
What is joy stick undecided
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by curvilicious: 7:52pm
Chai!
Technology
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by tukdi: 7:52pm
shocked
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Franzinni: 7:52pm
Musa congrats but....

You could be the father of another man's child!!!! The Egyptians fixed a pissing pipe not a knacking rod....

But it is a win win situation

You get that precious male ego back... No one will ridicule you again or call you "JUST BALLS"

And you get a kid as an added bonus...

You might just have to find the real father and do him 6 feet...

The secret. Should remain internal..

But again you could just ignore me cause I am in that zone again!!!

1 Like

Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Wasky101: 7:53pm
Pinshure of d joystick?

2 Likes

Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Oyind18: 7:54pm
hungryboy:
Congrats Man




Na dis kind story dey give me were get small prick
hope




Maybe when i hammer money,



I go go Egypt go enlarge this my small 2inch prick to 13inches

Since all girls now dey find big Cassava
angry you are saying the truth. Seek help
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by gentlechyke(m): 7:55pm
Wonders. It should be detachable. So he can leave it with his wife when next he travels
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by SexyNairalander: 7:55pm
booked
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by FTBOY: 7:55pm
damn! take everything but let my dick be bikonu. it's my most valued asset.+ cry

2 Likes

Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by xynerise(m): 7:55pm
Ishilove:
While other countries are making strides in virtually every field, Nigerians are holding meetings and conferences over uniform, planning how to start producing toothpicks and pencils locally, stealing enough for their generations yet unborn, fighting on Nairaland and shouting 'Afonja', 'flatino', 'yeebo' 'yoloba' etc.

A man has had his sexual organ restored through science and the grace of God, and it was done in Africa. Nigerians wake up!

Don't sweat it dear. Tribalism has eaten their brains.

2 Likes

Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by emyrald91(m): 7:55pm
but wait!!!!

.




.




.






. whose joystick did he get?
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 7:56pm
I guess its safe to say it was a succession operation.......
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by zynzyn(m): 7:57pm
Ishilove:
While other countries are making strides in virtually every field, Nigerians are holding meetings and conferences over uniform, planning how to start producing toothpicks and pencils locally, stealing enough for their generations yet unborn, fighting on Nairaland and shouting 'Afonja', 'flatino', 'yeebo' 'yoloba' etc.

A man has had his sexual organ restored through science and the grace of God, and it was done in Africa. Nigerians wake up!

Tell them o, TELL THEM! Na so so cotton wool full Dem ear! cry

1 Like

Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Johnnyessence: 7:57pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6doSoGjduDo
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by hoover420: 7:58pm
You did not include the picture of the joystick & you want us to believe...
Kuku kee me

Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by FRANKOSKI(m): 7:58pm
Id like to see his pic on hospital bed.i thank God for him.
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Etizz: 7:58pm
OK... it's kinda using someone's Dickk on your wife... it's OK
Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Allosaurus: 7:58pm
Ishilove:
While other countries are making strides in virtually every field, Nigerians are holding meetings and conferences over uniform, planning how to start producing toothpicks and pencils locally, stealing enough for their generations yet unborn, fighting on Nairaland and shouting 'Afonja', 'flatino', 'yeebo' 'yoloba' etc.

A man has had his sexual organ restored through science and the grace of God, and it was done in Africa. Nigerians wake up!
Hypocrisy.

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

How Deadly Is Staphylococcus? / First In Nigeria, Ultrasound Scan In 3d/4d Images / Is Hiv/aids Real? Or Is It A Work Of Fiction?

Viewing this topic: banjoodo(m), courage89(m), RigimData3, just4tech, Linqsz(m), abnot, Ayinke93(f), jaxmand, sms87, akunauba, Infoay, Seunsherif(m), cathodekazim, TITOBIGZ(m), delli(m), odiagabros(m), latonyn(m), Cupidkc(m), Blackblood247, Longcucumber(m), mediocre(m), ericlove4all, miccoy(m), holuwashezy(m), HaneefahRN(f), Goldenboy333, Okoh1(m), DonaTee(f), legba1(m), calmnquiet(m), adeadeyera(m), danishdon(m), Deanny(m), mankan2k7(m), Chuksslimboy, Azcreativ(m), doublewisdom, gracein, Uchmandanfodio(m), simplymat, swtdrms(m), Chalaji080, abeykohasa0524, wolverine1987, deadie(m), trinity11(m), Abu34, chuksonu, philipshughes, YemziAdez(m), Krisddon, NextGovernor(m), davidterna, Awoo88, Emyblacks, salabscholar01(m), austine4real(m), saintneo(m), Genius000, Khenfshore, abbeyismaeel(m), 1koboko, benyprince(m), nzeBiddle(m), protocoll(m), praisecity(m), Gbemmyxal(m), NobleBeer, Hernyolar(f), macgreg(m), abdallahkhalil4(m), gbugbru(m), godsluvee(f), akokoniko, viceldo(m), RobbStark, Hisgrace1980, Olurote(m), jtjohn(m), Damsman10(m), taofeek11(m), Castleberry(f), adexchamp(m), menama(m), ceda99(m), anonymoux, oteneaaron(m), Austinmiles, pelvicky, Sosqui, IncredibleJoe(m), GreatZaza(m), Malquisoft(m), Babanick, Carolinee(f), iamdynamite(m), pendragon35(m), banksnature, darediamond(m), hassyomeyi, demoBaba, Leo81(m), pappilo(m), frudokafor(m), zealuv(m), softy(m), codebrew85(m), deweyinmi, 2bam, gosj(m), Ishilove, olabs201(m), danemenike, NaijaDryGuy(m), amberacious, hizick14(m), Tbrak(f), Khutie, Sanchez01, botad(m), justwise(m), jagugu88li(f), hilario8898(m), samla(m), duerap, kaka74 and 242 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.