|Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by dre11(m): 7:08pm
Wife of Zaria man, Muhammad Sirajo Musa, who got a joystick transplant in in Egypt has a new baby girl, Daily Trust reports.
By Isa Sa’idu, Zaria
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/news-indepth/man-gets-baby-after-joystick-transplant/190457.html
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Nwodosis(m): 7:14pm
A lot of people in my country here also need brain transplant and now I believe it will be possible with this fit in joystick transplant! Congratulations young man, from the look on your face, you would've withstood another man climbing your wife!
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by hungryboy(m): 7:17pm
Congrats Man
Na dis kind story dey give me were get small prick
hope
Maybe when i hammer money,
I go go Egypt go enlarge this my small 2inch prick to 13inches
Since all girls now dey find big Cassava
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by gqboyy(m): 7:18pm
Wonders of science
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 7:29pm
Picture or I don't believe it!
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by bewla(m): 7:36pm
I never read
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Ishilove: 7:45pm
While other countries are making strides in virtually every field, Nigerians are holding meetings and conferences over uniform, planning how to start producing toothpicks and pencils locally, stealing enough for their generations yet unborn, fighting on Nairaland and shouting 'Afonja', 'flatino', 'yeebo' 'yoloba' etc.
A man has had his sexual organ restored through science and the grace of God, and it was done in Africa. Nigerians wake up!
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by iSufferFools: 7:51pm
Ishilove:It is the sole duty of our leaders to keep us asleep. That way, they get to milk us continuously and occasionally share 2 cups of rice to us just to keep us loyal.
I tell you, tribalism and religious bigotry have been the number gimmick of our leaders. Give us a leader who isn't programmed along the lines of religious bigotry, ethnic sentiment and nepotism and see the sporadic change that will happen in Nigeria.
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by petsey: 7:52pm
u try
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by celestialAgent(m): 7:52pm
Why go for and operation with a 50-50 survival possibility to have another man's dick embedded into you when you can simply adopt a child!
People sef
iSufferFools:
I beg to disagree. You are not totally right. The problem is not only with the government but also with the people.
Obama didn't kill Osama, the Airforce/Military did their job for the government to take the glory.
Dubai's president didn't build the flying cars they enjoy today, the engineers only did their Job.
Those are just two examples from the lots. I have said it before and I will keep saying it that until Nigeria citizen start thinking of self dependency and not graduate to get a government job where you can get some free pay, that is when this country can transform because people will explore to survive and in turn resulting in a developed nation.
Generally, politicians are not always very skilled (no pon) they are just there to manage the available resource. Or have you ever heard of a qualified nano technologist talk about politics? A successful neurosurgeon talk about politics?
No! Because they understand that their primary objective is to enrich the environment with their knowledge. But that is not the case in Nigeria. A case in point is when the government say Agriculture is the way out of recession. What happen to the ability of our millions of engineers? They are considered useless because the have to conspicuous success to afford them worthiness. Now tell me is the job of the president to do the engineering jobs?
I will just stop here. I hope you get my drift.
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by cosby02(m): 7:52pm
Oh cool
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 7:52pm
Congratulations to him!
She added; “I am happy to say that my husband is back to life and this baby is the testimony."
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by wayne4loan: 7:52pm
What is joy stick
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by curvilicious: 7:52pm
Chai!
Technology
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by tukdi: 7:52pm
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Franzinni: 7:52pm
Musa congrats but....
You could be the father of another man's child!!!! The Egyptians fixed a pissing pipe not a knacking rod....
But it is a win win situation
You get that precious male ego back... No one will ridicule you again or call you "JUST BALLS"
And you get a kid as an added bonus...
You might just have to find the real father and do him 6 feet...
The secret. Should remain internal..
But again you could just ignore me cause I am in that zone again!!!
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Wasky101: 7:53pm
Pinshure of d joystick?
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Oyind18: 7:54pm
hungryboy:you are saying the truth. Seek help
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by gentlechyke(m): 7:55pm
Wonders. It should be detachable. So he can leave it with his wife when next he travels
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by SexyNairalander: 7:55pm
booked
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by FTBOY: 7:55pm
damn! take everything but let my dick be bikonu. it's my most valued asset.+
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by xynerise(m): 7:55pm
Ishilove:
Don't sweat it dear. Tribalism has eaten their brains.
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by emyrald91(m): 7:55pm
but wait!!!!
.
.
.
. whose joystick did he get?
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 7:56pm
I guess its safe to say it was a succession operation.......
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by zynzyn(m): 7:57pm
Ishilove:
Tell them o, TELL THEM! Na so so cotton wool full Dem ear!
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Johnnyessence: 7:57pm
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by hoover420: 7:58pm
You did not include the picture of the joystick & you want us to believe...
Kuku kee me
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by FRANKOSKI(m): 7:58pm
Id like to see his pic on hospital bed.i thank God for him.
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Etizz: 7:58pm
OK... it's kinda using someone's Dickk on your wife... it's OK
|Re: Man Gets A Baby After Joystick Transplant (Photo) by Allosaurus: 7:58pm
Ishilove:Hypocrisy.
