Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by themomentng: 8:38pm
Five years after a whistle stop in Lagos for its eighth edition, the African Movie Academy Awards, popularly referred to as AMAA awards, will be back in the Centre of Excellence.
We exclusively gathered that the pan-Africa awards aimed at honouring and promoting excellence in the African movie industry as well as uniting the African continent through arts and culture, has received the nod of governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode to be this year’s host state.
It was gathered that the governor on Thursday held a meeting with the top executives of the AMAA Awards at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja with seven key members of the Lagos State Exco in attendance.
At the meeting where the deal was sealed are Mr. Steve Ayorinde, Commissioner For information,; Olufemi Odubiyi, Commissioner for Science & Technology; as well as Prof. Ademola Abass, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor in the Office of Overseas Affairs and Investment (Lagos Global).
A source disclose that the awards night will be hosted by the state government at the iconic National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos on 11 June.
The massive national monument, it was gathered, will be renovated by the state government with promise that works will commence at the theatre from early April in readiness for the most glamorous awards ceremony on the continent Africa.
The AMAA awards pre-nomination ceremony has also been scheduled to hold in Kigali, Rwanda in a date to be announced soon.
The AMAA awards, which since inception in May 2005 have been held in Bayelsa State, except for a single exception in 2008 where it was held in the nation’s capital of Abuja, had its 2015 ceremony in Port Elizabeth, South Africa and Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State hosted the last edition.
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by Whoeppme: 10:07pm
Now Officially FTC now back to the topic at hand
Where they want host am before ?
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by LORDI(m): 10:07pm
kk
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by Damilolababy(f): 10:08pm
TTC thank you Lagos government
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by jonahsunday97: 10:08pm
#hmmmm#
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by lfleak: 10:09pm
== more revenue
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by datola: 10:11pm
Too many awards. We don't even know which is which again.
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by juddybrown(m): 10:11pm
i see
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by bayocanny: 10:11pm
Okay have heard...abeg who get paracetamol am feeling headache.
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by auntysimbiat(f): 10:12pm
nice
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by Yahzeelv(m): 10:13pm
A welcome idea from a socialist governor... Tuale oga Abode!
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by FILEBE(m): 10:19pm
the federal government will build monuments and forget about it. why did they build it then if they wont maintain it well? This our country ehnnn. Nice one Gov. Ambo. it will be glad to renovate that structure again...it was once the state's pride and pleaseeeeeeee.....pleaseeeeeeee. let the security around that place be tight o o. It was a den for thieves when business was booming there.
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by SageTravels: 10:20pm
FILEBE:
I concur. If National theater is a personal Project, you will see how it would be booming everyday.
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by masonkz(m): 10:34pm
The only reason National Theatre has been neglected is cos it's on the mainland.
Nice one Gov.
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by TTLHORLA: 10:34pm
eko o ni baje o
|Re: Lagos Government To Host AMAA 2017 At The National Theatre by Bobby4090: 10:57pm
Nice one, Lai Mohammed has worked had and handed over National Theater to Lagos. Remaining that over rated Fashola to do the same and hand over Airport road to Lagos. Even the sports minister is doing the same for National Stadium Surulere. Lagos is working and heavily funded so all these can be taken care of comfortably. Fashola, kindly swallow your pride and do the needful.
Viewing this topic: Realoaac, badinfluence(m), SolidGenius(m), odiman, OMO1234567(f), karllyG(m), Abelmoscus(m), Obikodo(m), alabig, flexpro(m), jerryaji(m), rollykotex, xtianh(m), freeman67, Bobby4090, FlameZee(m), modextus(m), Damilolababy(f), Drikojigzy(m), ucheclub(m), chemistry157, EventdiaryNG(m), SaintNdi
