₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,712 members, 3,436,385 topics. Date: Friday, 24 March 2017 at 01:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) (7004 Views)
How 2face’s Mum, Rose Idibia Forced Him To Cancel Nationwide Protest. / Darey Art Alade And Wife Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary [PICS] / How 2face Idibia Lost N114 Million During Elections (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:30pm On Mar 23
Nigerian Music Icon, 2face Idibia and His beautiful wife, Annie are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today, and the music legend gave his wife a romantic surprise.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2vrppI8mhI
Source; http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/see-what-2face-did-for-his-wife-annie.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:37pm On Mar 23
Lalasticlala
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Nne5(f): 9:39pm On Mar 23
kk nice
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by soberdrunk(m): 9:47pm On Mar 23
Cheers to Annie!!! This is a woman that truly knows how to handle a man, not all these girls of nowadays that you will just sleep with her aunty and like two of her cousins and she will just dump you..........
20 Likes
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Amoyinoluwa24: 10:12pm On Mar 23
More pics
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by 9jaCelebsVids: 10:14pm On Mar 23
Watch the video here
1 Like
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by LatestAmebo: 10:25pm On Mar 23
awww
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by ItsBolaji: 10:33pm On Mar 23
Mo wa touched gan by the video.......
Now back to my hustle so I can hv somethin like this...ciao
9 Likes
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Amoyinoluwa24: 11:20pm On Mar 23
Lol
ItsBolaji:
1 Like
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Kennitrust: 11:25pm On Mar 23
Passion of 2face, more Happy days to u my Son.
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Alleviating: 11:26pm On Mar 23
Watch the video here
>>>> CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THIS VIDEO <<<<<
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by bilo1(m): 11:26pm On Mar 23
cool
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Whoeppme: 11:26pm On Mar 23
Just watched this on Instagram earlier on....you need to see her reaction
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Tazdroid(m): 11:27pm On Mar 23
Tubaba, nice one
I'll take you up on the "winches and wizards part" later
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by FuckBuhari(m): 11:27pm On Mar 23
The white man b like " what sought of Nonsense is this?"
7 Likes
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by QuitNotice(m): 11:28pm On Mar 23
Are those love handles Oboy that girl don oroo
Anyways, baba I like your style. No be small ANNIEversary. HMA, I wish you guys the very best! Benue guys treating women specially since 0001
1 Like
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by sorry1(m): 11:28pm On Mar 23
kk
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by coolesmile: 11:28pm On Mar 23
"One love... One love.. One love."
That was all he said at the "ANNIEversary".
Congratulations though.
1 Like
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by yinkslinks(m): 11:28pm On Mar 23
soberdrunk:akwa ibom ooooo? marry dem and marry peace. besides she still got fresh milk
1 Like
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by baby124: 11:29pm On Mar 23
Nice surprise. Congrats
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by burkingx(f): 11:29pm On Mar 23
2 Likes
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by dhardline(m): 11:29pm On Mar 23
That's sweet
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Afam4eva(m): 11:30pm On Mar 23
They both love each other
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by DollarAngel(m): 11:30pm On Mar 23
Sneaked on her like a Coward he has become
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by rattlesnake(m): 11:30pm On Mar 23
this is how a man behaves when he cheats neatly
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by shiki(m): 11:30pm On Mar 23
This is BL in v/I
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by mebad(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
Am sure a lot of women were insulting Annie when 2baba was impregnating women about. But she was a wise woman who says beyond her man's flaws. She didn't let jealousy becloud her judgment.
All those ladies who have broken up with a man that loves them because he got randy, make una continue, God will send soon send una angel
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by publicenemy(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
why is she Shouting like that? is this the first time she is seeing Tuface?
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Eventoned: 11:31pm On Mar 23
Here's the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBPNhDVO0LY
1 Like
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Tynasparks(f): 11:32pm On Mar 23
Awww romantical
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Shadedtee: 11:32pm On Mar 23
Awwwww! This is so sweet and the video is so clear on my phone, thanks to my itel S31
|Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by steric58(m): 11:35pm On Mar 23
Good evening everyone please I have some questions to ask about about Ago Are I will be relocating soon, I couldn't get better answer on Google pleaee kindly signify if you don live for this town or still living there thanks a lot
Pictures: Klint Da Drunk And Wife Celebrates 5th Year Wedding Anniversary / Wizkid, BankyW, Skales Behind-the-scenes Of "Sun Mo Mi" / Tonto Dike Latest Tattoo - Large Work Of Body-art Across Her Back
Viewing this topic: jerrykho(m), twalart, BabaOlowo, expertman(m), timadings, lizzypro, yorhmienerd(m), Horlaneeyee, Klamour, Goddson(m), Billyonaire and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12