Nigerian Music Icon, 2face Idibia and His beautiful wife, Annie are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today, and the music legend gave his wife a romantic surprise.



Annie was hanging out with her manager, Naomi and a friend when 2face who was supposed to be in Madrid surprisingly showed up.



2face shared the video with the caption; "She thought I was still in Madrid. She thought she was just having a peaceful dinner with franky and Naomi. But I consulted some of my witches and wizards and lo and behold I'm here. I love this woman. #HappyANNIEversary"



Watch below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2vrppI8mhI



Lalasticlala

kk nice

Cheers to Annie!!! This is a woman that truly knows how to handle a man, not all these girls of nowadays that you will just sleep with her aunty and like two of her cousins and she will just dump you.......... 20 Likes

awww

Mo wa touched gan by the video.......

Now back to my hustle so I can hv somethin like this...ciao 9 Likes

ItsBolaji:

Mo wa touched gan by the video.......

Now back to my hustle so I can hv somethin like this...ciao Lol 1 Like

Passion of 2face, more Happy days to u my Son.



cool

Just watched this on Instagram earlier on....you need to see her reaction

Tubaba, nice one





I'll take you up on the "winches and wizards part" later

The white man b like " what sought of Nonsense is this?" 7 Likes

Oboy that girl don oroo



Anyways, baba I like your style. No be small ANNIEversary. HMA, I wish you guys the very best! Benue guys treating women specially since 0001 Are those love handlesOboy that girl don orooAnyways, baba I like your style. No be small ANNIEversary. HMA, I wish you guys the very best! Benue guys treating women specially since 0001 1 Like

kk

"One love... One love.. One love."



That was all he said at the "ANNIEversary".



Congratulations though. 1 Like

soberdrunk:

Cheers to Annie!!! This is a woman that truly knows how to handle a man, not all these girls of nowadays that you will just sleep with her aunty and like two of her cousins and she will just dump you.......... akwa ibom ooooo? marry dem and marry peace. besides she still got fresh milk akwa ibom ooooo? marry dem and marry peace. besides she still got fresh milk 1 Like

Nice surprise. Congrats

2 Likes

That's sweet

They both love each other

Sneaked on her like a Coward he has become

this is how a man behaves when he cheats neatly

This is BL in v/I

Am sure a lot of women were insulting Annie when 2baba was impregnating women about. But she was a wise woman who says beyond her man's flaws. She didn't let jealousy becloud her judgment.





All those ladies who have broken up with a man that loves them because he got randy, make una continue, God will send soon send una angel 1 Like 1 Share

why is she Shouting like that? is this the first time she is seeing Tuface?







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBPNhDVO0LY Here's the video 1 Like

Awww romantical

