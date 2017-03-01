₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,712 members, 3,436,385 topics. Date: Friday, 24 March 2017 at 01:08 AM

2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) (7004 Views)

How 2face’s Mum, Rose Idibia Forced Him To Cancel Nationwide Protest. / Darey Art Alade And Wife Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary [PICS] / How 2face Idibia Lost N114 Million During Elections (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:30pm On Mar 23
Nigerian Music Icon, 2face Idibia and His beautiful wife, Annie are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today, and the music legend gave his wife a romantic surprise.

Annie was hanging out with her manager, Naomi and a friend when 2face who was supposed to be in Madrid surprisingly showed up.

2face shared the video with the caption; "She thought I was still in Madrid. She thought she was just having a peaceful dinner with franky and Naomi. But I consulted some of my witches and wizards and lo and behold I'm here. I love this woman. #HappyANNIEversary"

Watch below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2vrppI8mhI

Source; http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/see-what-2face-did-for-his-wife-annie.html

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Amoyinoluwa24: 9:37pm On Mar 23
Lalasticlala
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Nne5(f): 9:39pm On Mar 23
kk nice
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by soberdrunk(m): 9:47pm On Mar 23
Cheers to Annie!!! This is a woman that truly knows how to handle a man, not all these girls of nowadays that you will just sleep with her aunty and like two of her cousins and she will just dump you.......... angry

20 Likes

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Amoyinoluwa24: 10:12pm On Mar 23
More pics

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by 9jaCelebsVids: 10:14pm On Mar 23
Watch the video here

1 Like

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by LatestAmebo: 10:25pm On Mar 23
awww
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by ItsBolaji: 10:33pm On Mar 23
Mo wa touched gan by the video.......
Now back to my hustle so I can hv somethin like this...ciao

9 Likes

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Amoyinoluwa24: 11:20pm On Mar 23
Lol
ItsBolaji:
Mo wa touched gan by the video.......
Now back to my hustle so I can hv somethin like this...ciao

1 Like

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Kennitrust: 11:25pm On Mar 23
Passion of 2face, more Happy days to u my Son.
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Alleviating: 11:26pm On Mar 23
Watch the video here
>>>> CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THIS VIDEO <<<<<

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by bilo1(m): 11:26pm On Mar 23
cool
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Whoeppme: 11:26pm On Mar 23
Just watched this on Instagram earlier on....you need to see her reaction
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Tazdroid(m): 11:27pm On Mar 23
Tubaba, nice one grin


I'll take you up on the "winches and wizards part" later
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by FuckBuhari(m): 11:27pm On Mar 23
The white man b like " what sought of Nonsense is this?"

7 Likes

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by QuitNotice(m): 11:28pm On Mar 23
Are those love handles shocked Oboy that girl don oroo grin

Anyways, baba I like your style. No be small ANNIEversary. HMA, I wish you guys the very best! Benue guys treating women specially since 0001

1 Like

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by sorry1(m): 11:28pm On Mar 23
kk undecided
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by coolesmile: 11:28pm On Mar 23
"One love... One love.. One love."

That was all he said at the "ANNIEversary".

Congratulations though.

1 Like

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by yinkslinks(m): 11:28pm On Mar 23
soberdrunk:
Cheers to Annie!!! This is a woman that truly knows how to handle a man, not all these girls of nowadays that you will just sleep with her aunty and like two of her cousins and she will just dump you.......... angry
akwa ibom ooooo? marry dem and marry peace. besides she still got fresh milk kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss

1 Like

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by baby124: 11:29pm On Mar 23
Nice surprise. Congrats
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by burkingx(f): 11:29pm On Mar 23
wink

2 Likes

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by dhardline(m): 11:29pm On Mar 23
That's sweet kiss
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Afam4eva(m): 11:30pm On Mar 23
They both love each other
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by DollarAngel(m): 11:30pm On Mar 23
Sneaked on her like a Coward he has become

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by rattlesnake(m): 11:30pm On Mar 23
this is how a man behaves when he cheats neatly
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by shiki(m): 11:30pm On Mar 23
This is BL in v/I
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by mebad(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
Am sure a lot of women were insulting Annie when 2baba was impregnating women about. But she was a wise woman who says beyond her man's flaws. She didn't let jealousy becloud her judgment.


All those ladies who have broken up with a man that loves them because he got randy, make una continue, God will send soon send una angel

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by publicenemy(m): 11:31pm On Mar 23
why is she Shouting like that? is this the first time she is seeing Tuface?
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Eventoned: 11:31pm On Mar 23
Here's the video


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBPNhDVO0LY

1 Like

Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Tynasparks(f): 11:32pm On Mar 23
Awww romantical
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by Shadedtee: 11:32pm On Mar 23
Awwwww! This is so sweet and the video is so clear on my phone, thanks to my itel S31
Re: 2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) by steric58(m): 11:35pm On Mar 23
Good evening everyone please I have some questions to ask about about Ago Are I will be relocating soon, I couldn't get better answer on Google pleaee kindly signify if you don live for this town or still living there thanks a lot

(0) (1) (Reply)

Pictures: Klint Da Drunk And Wife Celebrates 5th Year Wedding Anniversary / Wizkid, BankyW, Skales Behind-the-scenes Of "Sun Mo Mi" / Tonto Dike Latest Tattoo - Large Work Of Body-art Across Her Back

Viewing this topic: jerrykho(m), twalart, BabaOlowo, expertman(m), timadings, lizzypro, yorhmienerd(m), Horlaneeyee, Klamour, Goddson(m), Billyonaire and 50 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.