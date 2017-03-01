

Narrating her daughter’s ordeal in an interview with UltimateFM, the mother of the victim, Emelia Asiamah who for long has been suspecting the act, said she noticed that her daughter experienced pains anytime she attempted to walk or urinate.



According to her, the poor girl disclosed that her father inserted his ‘manhood’ both in her vagina and anus when the mother was not home and most times when she visits the toilet there is always blood dripping out of her body.



‘The incident happened two weeks ago, but when I questioned my husband about it, he denied and ran away from the house, claiming he couldn’t have had sex with his own daughter. I knew he was lying to me, I don’t know why the man I married has turned into a pedophile.



My daughter has not been able to attend school since the incident, how can a father do this to his own daughter?, I thank God that he has publicly confessed, but I have reported the case to the police,’ she mentioned.

She, however, revealed that she was not surprised when her daughter told her of the ordeal because the husband in 2015 had anal sex with their second boy who was almost three years old.



Ms.Emelia indicated that out of stigmatisation and fear, she refused to report the case to the police and even the family members.



The police are hunting for the suspected pedophile.



