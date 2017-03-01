₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,916 members, 3,437,040 topics. Date: Friday, 24 March 2017 at 10:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) (8092 Views)
Man Kills His 3 Sons In Kebbi State / Men Engage In Anal Sex In A Jeep In Lagos / Man Rapes His 3-year-old Daughter In Jos (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by EdificationBoss: 6:38am
Kwame Asiamah, a 42-year old Ghanaian man allegedly had anal sex with his own 3-year old daughter at Asenua near Mamponteng in the Ashanti region of Ghana. The man who is currently at large did not only subject his daughter (name withheld) to anal sex but had vaginal sex with her.
Narrating her daughter’s ordeal in an interview with UltimateFM, the mother of the victim, Emelia Asiamah who for long has been suspecting the act, said she noticed that her daughter experienced pains anytime she attempted to walk or urinate.
According to her, the poor girl disclosed that her father inserted his ‘manhood’ both in her vagina and anus when the mother was not home and most times when she visits the toilet there is always blood dripping out of her body.
‘The incident happened two weeks ago, but when I questioned my husband about it, he denied and ran away from the house, claiming he couldn’t have had sex with his own daughter. I knew he was lying to me, I don’t know why the man I married has turned into a pedophile.
My daughter has not been able to attend school since the incident, how can a father do this to his own daughter?, I thank God that he has publicly confessed, but I have reported the case to the police,’ she mentioned.
She, however, revealed that she was not surprised when her daughter told her of the ordeal because the husband in 2015 had anal sex with their second boy who was almost three years old.
Ms.Emelia indicated that out of stigmatisation and fear, she refused to report the case to the police and even the family members.
The police are hunting for the suspected pedophile.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/photos-man-engages-in-anal-sex-with-his.html
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by Alasi20(m): 6:41am
What is this one now
4 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by eightsin(m): 6:43am
Hang him by the balls
4 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by Anoneism(m): 6:47am
evil man
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by FreeSpirited(m): 7:04am
We used to think its only in Kenya.... Ghana wants to join bad gangs shay
2 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by FleetAdmiral(m): 7:24am
This is terrible...Anal sex with your 3yr old daughter...the man shud be castrated
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by TINALETC3(f): 9:54am
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by Chimaritoponcho: 9:54am
if they catch this man,they should cut his balls slowly with razor blade
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by Olanews: 9:54am
THIS IS MY JUDGEMENT!
HIT HIM ON HIS BALLS 3 TIMES WITH A SLEDGE HAMMER!!!
I REST MY CASE
COURT!!!!
WATCH CCTV LEAK VIDEO: LADIES STEALS GOODS FROM SUPERMARKET AND HID IN THEIR PANTS
2 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by madridguy(m): 9:55am
The man might be mentally disabled.
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by CuteJude: 9:55am
Small man
How can you get turned on by a child , na wa ooooo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by Olateef(m): 9:55am
Omg
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by austin2all: 9:55am
THIS IS NATURALLY NOT POSSIBLE JOOR
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by sarrki(m): 9:55am
barbarian
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by themonk: 9:56am
Crazy world...Maybe the woman has stopped giving him anal
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by Missonas(f): 9:56am
Deranged father from the pit of hell. You can run but nt hide.
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by pharmadoctor(m): 9:56am
Ghan
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by Stelvin101(m): 9:57am
Jesuuuuu!
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by Chimaritoponcho: 9:57am
Godprotectigbos:
4 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by pmc01(m): 9:58am
Why not simply get another wife if he had started to find his wife unpleasant?
And we need to start taking therapy serious in this part of the world. The woman claimed he had done it with their son. A therapist should have been called in back then, even if she feared stigmatization from others.
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by xynerise(m): 9:58am
Not again
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by sugarbeesmith(m): 9:58am
make dem insert pestle inside hin Anus
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by maxiuc(m): 9:59am
Wwhere is Runtown we need to remix that song
Ghana following the ways of kenya
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by kvvlin(f): 10:00am
Jesus
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by joy42(f): 10:01am
stupid man with crazy act, may God punish you
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by tmanny1: 10:01am
this is pure evil... probably for ritual purposes
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by Charly68: 10:02am
Abi Ghana is facing recession!
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by Xkalaban(m): 10:02am
Pls direct him to 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos. When he gets there he'll know exactly what to do. Destination HELL dey wait for him.
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by 2mission(m): 10:03am
Have can a man have intercourse with a 3yr girl with an undevelop private part
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by SeniorZato(m): 10:03am
So disgusting
|Re: Ghanaian Man Engages In Anal Sex With His 3-Year-Old Daughter, On The Run (Pics) by phynofino: 10:03am
nawaoo
Imagine A Sale Of Used Condoms / HOD Chemical Engineering At Uniben Suspended For Faking Results / Read This Before You Buy/sell On KAYMU.COM.NG
Viewing this topic: Chinedujustin(m), Bayou4sure, Donlouise(m), obarome1, Dominicpupuru(m), CLIQBOY(m), youngest85(m), TOESL25, georgetrueman, MAXIMAL123(m), Ytechconst(m), josh123(m), stanodi, notttty(m), kola23, orjikuramo(m), pheranme9(m), eli3d, godgiftmaro, peter0071(m), olatwo(m), nifemi2011, Earth2Metahuman, raphealolami(m), jboy73, Qmerit(m), deyoungy, Marvel1206, itunity007(m), mathew2oa(m), apeena, elewisky, petroldollar, ahnie(f), Kenako, bayonekind(m), jbnm, olayemi85, mikeczay, osho213(m), Jame2, lauwhyte, revabey22, demolazpet(m), meksmewo, baggylips(m), juliusocean(m), anoacho(m), TopGunFighter, Abumighty(m), achimotan(m), ayo55(m), blank(f) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13