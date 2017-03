Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Female Ecobank Staff Arrested In Warri Over Death Of Her Ecobank Manager Lover (6699 Views)

BY KOLA EKE-OGIUGO



Nemesis has caught up with a lady, who allegedly hired a notorious armed robber to kill a bank manager in Warri, Delta State alleged to be her lover.



The lady suspect was arrested by the police after the notorious robbery suspect upon his arrest, confessed the lady as the one of those who contracted him to kill the victim, who was a branch manager of Eco-Bank in Warri.



When interrogated by newsmen, the lady suspect called (name withheld) paid him and others now at large N50, 000 to beat up the victim alleged to be her lover.



The suspect said they carried out the operation by beating and stabbing the victim, but did not know that he will die in the process. However, when interrogated, the lady suspect who works in another branch of the bank in Warri denied ever knowing the suspect and did nothing as alleged by the notorious robber.



Another male suspect in the matter also denied buying the GSM handset of the victim from the notorious robbery suspect.



Parading that suspects, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, said Collins December, based on a tip of was arrested in an uncompleted building at Habour Market in Udu. He said the suspect allegedly confessed belonging to a five-man gang hired by the lady to kill one Kolawale Tunde, the bank manager of undisclosed reasons.



While saying that three suspects; including one Mohammed Sanni, the receiver of the victim’s phone were arrested just as a cut to size double barrel gun was recovered from the notorious robbery suspect.



https://leadership.ng/news/578495/female-banker-arrested-over-alleged-death-of-lover 1 Like

Hmmmm, this is serious, wetin we no hear abt sm bankers these days.

Jealousy is real. Guys play well and hard or stay Faithful. Playboy needs to keep their games 100( one on ed) 1 Like

Eya

Let law the take it course. Player u de form don, always watch ur back o.





Genius J 1 Like

If you the lady didn't pay 50k to the robbery man, how come he knows your name,?Damages loose control and damage itself..

eeyha..romance gone wrong

I fear two persons only 1. God 2. Ladies 8 Likes

Love gone sour

It's either romance gone wrong



Or the man found evidence of fraud



Or it was a serious romance and he was cheating



Either way that lady is not a role model 1 Like

Is it like this? 1 Like

Eco bank... This is a great rapid transfer,indeed.

Olosho Bankers

Pray someone evil doesn't mean you for any evil. Many people detained in the prison have no hands in the crime accused on them Pray someone evil doesn't mean you for any evil. Many people detained in the prison have no hands in the crime accused on them 4 Likes

Let her pay for her sin if she's responsible for it... Simple

Hmmm I

Must u date in ur place of work. Rip to d death

I'm sorry I know I shouldn't be posting this here but I serious detastes what's been going on in NairaLand. NairaLand mods practice tribalism. I got banned cos I'm not a Muslim and the reply button was disabled. Please check out the thread I was trying to reply to before it was disabled. Mods tryna force me to accept that I'm a Muslim. SMH



Muslims are protected on this platform, only because sometimes what they post is horrible to morals and also maybe because could lead to lots of fight, arguments name calling, next time if you notice it's an Islamic thread just pass by Muslims are protected on this platform, only because sometimes what they post is horrible to morals and also maybe because could lead to lots of fight, arguments name calling, next time if you notice it's an Islamic thread just pass by 3 Likes

All the wahala wey illegal 'romance' dey cause...hmmm! Stolen bread is sweet until...

I'm sorry I know I shouldn't be posting this here but I serious detastes what's been going on in NairaLand. NairaLand mods practice tribalism. I got banned cos I'm not a Muslim and the reply button was disabled. Please check out the thread I was trying to reply to before it was disabled. Mods tryna force me to accept that I'm a Muslim. SMH

Uncle Lala at work





P.S: Why are you sniffing around Muslim threads when you know you are not one. No b trouble you deh find so? Uncle Lala at workP.S: Why are you sniffing around Muslim threads when you know you are not one. No b trouble you deh find so?

Ask her, am sure she knows something

I say Jesus nah my Godfather ehwo fada fada 1 Like

Wahhh??

Just this week alone stories of women killing their partners everywhere abound, then tomorrow they will come out and be shouting domestic violence.



Domestic violence cases in Nigeria is 90% carried out by females against their male counterparts. Just this week alone stories of women killing their partners everywhere abound, then tomorrow they will come out and be shouting domestic violence.Domestic violence cases in Nigeria is 90% carried out by females against their male counterparts. 1 Like

interesting

God pls keep us all from evil people