₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,000 members, 3,440,338 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 08:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers (2983 Views)
Interview Questions And Possible Answers. / All Job Interview Questions/answers Covered - Get The Free Ebook / Microsoft 70-410 new Exam dumps ( Exam Questions and Answers) (2016) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by Hez143(m): 10:27am On Mar 24
Pls help move this to front page!!!! It might help someone out there.
cc:mynd44,lalasticlala
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by Hez143(m): 10:28am On Mar 24
And
4 Likes
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by Hez143(m): 12:02pm On Mar 24
More
3 Likes
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by Hez143(m): 12:03pm On Mar 24
Lastly
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by pythonista(m): 5:35pm On Mar 24
Thanks a lot for this information; application of it in addition to God's favour will definitely lead to success
2 Likes
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by mikchuma(m): 8:47pm On Mar 24
Thanks immensely for this
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by sainty2k3(m): 7:16am
Nice one, will archive this till I need it again,
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by Adesiji77: 7:16am
Nice thread @ OP
The interesting thing about these tips is that even the interviewers know the likely answers that interviewees may give
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by smartty68(m): 7:16am
Nice. Thanks for this OP
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by abrahambest(m): 7:16am
Nicr
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by MinorityTribe: 7:18am
Sometimes the truth matters. ( Eph. 4:25 ): “Therefore, laying aside falsehood, speak truth each one of you with his neighbor, for we are members of one another.”
1. Why should we hire you?
Ans: Because you are hiring.
2. Reason for leaving your last job?
Ans: Them sack me
3. Why have you been unemployed for such a long time?
Ans: Because you didn't shortlist me
4. Tell me your ability to work under pressure
Ans: My ability is that If you shout for me i will just be saying Yes sir Yes Sir.
5. What are your expectation from the job
Ans: Salary of course.
6. Are you a team player?
Ans: Yes, Especially if i no sabi anything.
7. What irritate you about co workers?
Ans: Amebos
8. How long will you intend to work for use when hired?
Ans: Until i find another job that pays better than your peanuts.
9. How do you see yourself 5 years from now?
Ans: Na God know that one o.
10. Do you consider yourself successful?
Ans: If i dey successful i go dey look for job ne?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by dapyd1(m): 7:18am
Cool.
One of the greatest challenge of our generation is too much knowledge. Different things everywhere.
Just be calm. Learn etiquette. Practice. And see the interview as a conversation with your future boss.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by tetula123(m): 7:18am
the annoying thing about topics like this is that the OP might b jobless..
1 Like
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by Khrisfame(m): 7:18am
k
REVEALED: Pressure that pushed Lagos doctor into suicide
http://www.wapextra.com.ng/20464-revealed-pressure-that-pushed-lagos-doctor-into-suicide.html
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by otabuko(m): 7:19am
When can I join! Epic reply.
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by peculiar32(f): 7:20am
nice one
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by nengibo: 7:20am
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by mentorken05(m): 7:24am
OP this I really awesome...gratitude
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by Justuceleague2: 7:25am
Saw something similar on fb , couldn't save it though, good work op
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by Destinylink(m): 7:29am
Nice One...
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by DollarAngel(m): 7:31am
Take this
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by Agriman(m): 7:31am
Where is the job where you will answer question?
If you need a web script of any type that will make you CEO, Chinawapz Tech will develop it for you: 08130767357
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by Stanweezy(m): 7:34am
MinorityTribe:
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by roeb1987(m): 7:36am
thanks for the update
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by labisibrass(m): 7:36am
Cool
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by ademasta(m): 7:43am
MinorityTribe:Oya take your employment letter
1 Like
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by lloydhassan(m): 7:55am
MinorityTribe:
Hehehehe.... Bad man
1 Like
|Re: 14 Interview Questions And Their Best Possible Answers by Shome36(m): 7:56am
Sai Baba Buhari
(0) (Reply)
Live Enterpreneur Training / Thread For Biologists / Advice Needed
Viewing this topic: CyberGypsy, ochefio, Christardor, ellizy(m), youthofnaija, OlalekanMultiD(m), roeb1987(m), Headlaw(m), okims, NAHCON, Marrtynze(m), chibrasil(m), Sweetanifat(m), XYZADIGOR7(m), olafum1(m), oshorstan(m), MinorityTribe, Crowntee77, osuofia2(m), mikaeli(m), Legacypower(m), Addebayo(m), talentedchris(m), sundoj08(m), pricipal2003(m), babygal2000, deife(m), olanrewajumi(m), Candybob(m), exclusive7(m), opera4t, Priceless2802(f), imam07, Blanc8(m) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28