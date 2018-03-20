Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice (5364 Views)

Taking Any Paid Job Is Risky In The Present Day Nigeria. / See How This Port Harcourt Based Lady Is Making Her Money(pics) / Should I Sell My Virginity To Retain My Job? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I never dreamt of being a soldier when I was growing up. My dream was going into showbiz ;majoring in acting. At the age of 12 I was already writing scripts to be acted in our secondary school drama club of which I was always being casted as the lead role because of my level of talent and my ability to improvise when acting on stage. On the long run, I was only able to finish my secondary education and things went south.



I ended up in the army 2012. Initially I thought I would be able to come to the Army and sponsor my education but loo and behold what I met was something different. I came to realize that the Army is only enjoyed by the commission officers. The other ranks are just labourers in military uniform.



Frustration set in. All my plans and dreams are just vanishing before my eyes. I have attempted suicide for close to four times. And the thought is still overwhelming. I feel like run away from the Army and follow my dreams because being the Army is doing more harm than good. Pls advice me. 5 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm







Bro i feel ur pain and i know 90% of those in the Army was due to unemployment







Now I've two questions to ask theee...







Are you among those that killed the armless IPOB agitators?







Are you in the military to intimate the civilians?





If non of the above then God will hear your cry





If you are involved in the number one above then there's a thunder currently drinking dry gin in Ejigbo waiting to do the needful





If you are free my only advice for you is to find a way and shoot BUHARI and run away







You will be handsomely rewarded here on earth and in heaven





Thanks 57 Likes 6 Shares

Resign and chase your dream 4 Likes

I will like to type what I had in mind but... You be soldier. No worry 2 Likes

LEAVE NOW, THROUGH HOOK OR CROOK.

While u still young. Or you'll soon settle into a comfort zone and you'll use false rationalizations to excuse an unhappy choice. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Papiikush:

I will like to type what I had in mind but... You be soldier. No worry

Type na...



You dey fear? Type na...You dey fear? 1 Like

LifeIsGuhd:





Type na...



You dey fear?





Nairalanders will say 'Na God catch am' That's how we go talk say Papikush was killed my a military guy.Nairalanders will say 'Na God catch am' 7 Likes

taylor89:

Hmmm







Bro i feel ur pain and i know 90% of those in the Army was due to unemployment







Now I've two questions to ask theee...







Are you among those that killed the armless IPOB agitators?







Are you in the military to intimate the civilians?





If non of the above then God will hear your cry





If you are involved in the number one above then there's a thunder currently drinking dry gin in Ejigbo waiting to do the needful





If you are free my only advice for you is to find a way and shoot BUHARI and run away







You will be handsomely rewarded here on earth and in heaven





Thanks Bro.... I joined the Army with the hope of sponsoring myself to school... I have never had the thought of molesting anybody nor intimidating people. And God can bear me witness that I have never shed an innocent blood.... I have only served in maiduguri and presently serving in kaduna. 1 Like

SamgoldBaba:

Resign and chase your dream





The worst is the country he's fighting for doesn't care about him in life and death



















Oga carry your two left legs commot from the Army The worst is the country he's fighting for doesn't care about him in life and deathOga carry your two left legs commot from the Army 9 Likes

ameri9ja:

LEAVE NOW, THROUGH HOOK OR CROOK.

While u still young. Or you'll soon settle into a comfort zone and you'll use false rationalizations to excuse an unhappy choice. Thank you bro

EmmaJohn12345:

Bro.... I joined the Army with the hope of sponsoring myself to school... I have never had the thought of molesting anybody nor intimidating people. And God can bear me witness that I have never shed an innocent blood.... I have only served in maiduguri and presently serving in kaduna.





Oga officer run for your dear life with your two slippers on your hand before Shekau and APC Nigeria Ltd locates you

















I rather die on top of woman in a hotel with my Diick standing erect than die as a soldier







I love you bro Oga officer run for your dear life with your two slippers on your hand before Shekau and APC Nigeria Ltd locates youI rather die on top of woman in a hotel with my Diick standing erect than die as a soldierI love you bro 24 Likes

taylor89:









Oga officer run for your dear life with your two slippers on your hand before Shekau and APC Nigeria Ltd locates you

















I rather die on top of woman in a hotel with my Diick standing erect than die as a soldier







I love you bro Thank you bro 1 Like

Just resign. It is gonna be tough for the first few years, but it will all end in smiles. 5 Likes

Follow your heart but remember the grass us not always greener on the other side. 2 Likes

A friend of mine was in the Army some years back and just in thesame shoe as you he was to further his study and because a professional scientist, it was tough because it was his father that made him join the army. Anyway he wrote JAMB and took study leave, graduated after five years and go back to the army to tender resignation they stress him small but he use health issue as reason, as God would have it he is free now, he now work as a web developer. So please don't take your life........ I wrote all this convince that it is possible, goodluck. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Papiikush:









Nairalanders will say 'Na God catch am' That's how we go talk say Papikush was killed my a military guy.Nairalanders will say 'Na God catch am'

Lmaooo



We go send representatives for the burial sef LmaoooWe go send representatives for the burial sef 1 Like

LifeIsGuhd:





Lmaooo



We go send representatives for the burial sef

Kia... I have suffered on this nairaland 1 Like

BiafranBushBoy:

Just resign. It is gonna be tough for the first few years, but it will all end in smiles. Amen.... Thank you very much

code101:

A friend of mine was in the Army some years back and just in thesame shoe as you he was to further his study and because a professional scientist, it was tough because it was his father that made him join the army. Anyway he wrote JAMB and took study leave, graduated after five years and go back to the army to tender resignation they stress him small but he use health issue as reason, as God would have it he is free now, he now work as a web developer. So please don't take your life........ I wrote all this convince that it is possible, goodluck. Am inspired bro. Thank you very much. 3 Likes

Serve

taylor89:

Hmmm







Bro i feel ur pain and i know 90% of those in the Army was due to unemployment







Now I've two questions to ask theee...







Are you among those that killed the armless IPOB agitators?







Are you in the military to intimate the civilians?





If non of the above then God will hear your cry





If you are involved in the number one above then there's a thunder currently drinking dry gin in Ejigbo waiting to do the needful





If you are free my only advice for you is to find a way and shoot BUHARI and run away







You will be handsomely rewarded here on earth and in heaven





Thanks

Nemesis oo Nemesis oo

taylor89:

Hmmm







Bro i feel ur pain and i know 90% of those in the Army was due to unemployment







Now I've two questions to ask theee...







Are you among those that killed the armless IPOB agitators?







Are you in the military to intimate the civilians?





If non of the above then God will hear your cry





If you are involved in the number one above then there's a thunder currently drinking dry gin in Ejigbo waiting to do the needful





If you are free my only advice for you is to find a way and shoot BUHARI and run away







You will be handsomely rewarded here on earth and in heaven





Thanks

EmmaJohn12345:

I never dreamt of being a soldier when I was growing up. My dream was going into showbiz ;majoring in acting. At the age of 12 I was already writing scripts to be acted in our secondary school drama club of which I was always being casted as the lead role because of my level of talent and my ability to improvise when acting on stage. On the long run, I was only able to finish my secondary education and things went south.



I ended up in the army 2012. Initially I thought I would be able to come to the Army and sponsor my education but loo and behold what I met was something different. I came to realize that the Army is only enjoyed by the commission officers. The other ranks are just labourers in military uniform.



Frustration set in. All my plans and dreams are just vanishing before my eyes. I have attempted suicide for close to four times. And the thought is still overwhelming. I feel like run away from the Army and follow my dreams because being the Army is doing more harm than good. Pls advice me.

1: Don't Join BokoHaram

2: there is not way out

3: let's hear what dis below me gat to say 1: Don't Join BokoHaram2: there is not way out3: let's hear what dis below me gat to say

Baba no lie you dey fear make dem no carry you go kano

Hmmmmmm life anagaga.... the same army I want to join via dssc

EmmaJohn12345:

Bro.... I joined the Army with the hope of sponsoring myself to school... I have never had the thought of molesting anybody nor intimidating people. And God can bear me witness that I have never shed an innocent blood.... I have only served in maiduguri and presently serving in kaduna. Just secondary school certificate and you can type and construct a good sentence...please just further your education and drop that uniform. Really, not everyone is destined to be a fighter...do it now before it is too late. Just secondary school certificate and you can type and construct a good sentence...please just further your education and drop that uniform. Really, not everyone is destined to be a fighter...do it now before it is too late. 9 Likes 1 Share

How would you sustain yourself. Before you find your feet....

EmmaJohn12345:

Bro.... I joined the Army with the hope of sponsoring myself to school... I have never had the thought of molesting anybody nor intimidating people. And God can bear me witness that I have never shed an innocent blood.... I have only served in maiduguri and presently serving in kaduna.

Shhh! Don't let out further details about yourself here before person find you go your location. Why not quietly resign abi military man nor dey resign? Shhh! Don't let out further details about yourself here before person find you go your location. Why not quietly resign abi military man nor dey resign? 5 Likes

Leave the army noni

Leave the army and join me in online business. You won't spend more than 2k