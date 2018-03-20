₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by EmmaJohn12345: 7:33pm
I never dreamt of being a soldier when I was growing up. My dream was going into showbiz ;majoring in acting. At the age of 12 I was already writing scripts to be acted in our secondary school drama club of which I was always being casted as the lead role because of my level of talent and my ability to improvise when acting on stage. On the long run, I was only able to finish my secondary education and things went south.
I ended up in the army 2012. Initially I thought I would be able to come to the Army and sponsor my education but loo and behold what I met was something different. I came to realize that the Army is only enjoyed by the commission officers. The other ranks are just labourers in military uniform.
Frustration set in. All my plans and dreams are just vanishing before my eyes. I have attempted suicide for close to four times. And the thought is still overwhelming. I feel like run away from the Army and follow my dreams because being the Army is doing more harm than good. Pls advice me.
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by taylor89: 7:35pm
Bro i feel ur pain and i know 90% of those in the Army was due to unemployment
Now I've two questions to ask theee...
Are you among those that killed the armless IPOB agitators?
Are you in the military to intimate the civilians?
If non of the above then God will hear your cry
If you are involved in the number one above then there's a thunder currently drinking dry gin in Ejigbo waiting to do the needful
If you are free my only advice for you is to find a way and shoot BUHARI and run away
You will be handsomely rewarded here on earth and in heaven
Thanks
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by SamgoldBaba(m): 7:35pm
Resign and chase your dream
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by Papiikush: 7:36pm
I will like to type what I had in mind but... You be soldier. No worry
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by ameri9ja: 7:41pm
LEAVE NOW, THROUGH HOOK OR CROOK.
While u still young. Or you'll soon settle into a comfort zone and you'll use false rationalizations to excuse an unhappy choice.
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by LifeIsGuhd(f): 7:45pm
Papiikush:
Type na...
You dey fear?
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by Papiikush: 7:49pm
LifeIsGuhd:
That's how we go talk say Papikush was killed my a military guy.
Nairalanders will say 'Na God catch am'
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by EmmaJohn12345: 7:52pm
Bro.... I joined the Army with the hope of sponsoring myself to school... I have never had the thought of molesting anybody nor intimidating people. And God can bear me witness that I have never shed an innocent blood.... I have only served in maiduguri and presently serving in kaduna.
taylor89:
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by taylor89: 7:53pm
SamgoldBaba:
The worst is the country he's fighting for doesn't care about him in life and death
Oga carry your two left legs commot from the Army
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by EmmaJohn12345: 7:54pm
Thank you bro
ameri9ja:
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by taylor89: 7:55pm
EmmaJohn12345:
Oga officer run for your dear life with your two slippers on your hand before Shekau and APC Nigeria Ltd locates you
I rather die on top of woman in a hotel with my Diick standing erect than die as a soldier
I love you bro
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by EmmaJohn12345: 8:02pm
Thank you bro
taylor89:
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by BiafranBushBoy: 8:06pm
Just resign. It is gonna be tough for the first few years, but it will all end in smiles.
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by Nutase: 8:21pm
Follow your heart but remember the grass us not always greener on the other side.
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by code101: 8:29pm
A friend of mine was in the Army some years back and just in thesame shoe as you he was to further his study and because a professional scientist, it was tough because it was his father that made him join the army. Anyway he wrote JAMB and took study leave, graduated after five years and go back to the army to tender resignation they stress him small but he use health issue as reason, as God would have it he is free now, he now work as a web developer. So please don't take your life........ I wrote all this convince that it is possible, goodluck.
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by LifeIsGuhd(f): 8:32pm
Papiikush:
Lmaooo
We go send representatives for the burial sef
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by Papiikush: 8:35pm
LifeIsGuhd:
Kia... I have suffered on this nairaland
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by EmmaJohn12345: 8:44pm
Amen.... Thank you very much
BiafranBushBoy:
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by EmmaJohn12345: 8:45pm
Am inspired bro. Thank you very much.
code101:
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by miqos02(m): 10:10pm
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by chinoxstock: 10:11pm
taylor89:
Nemesis oo
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by MetroBaba1(m): 10:13pm
taylor89:
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by casioten(m): 10:15pm
EmmaJohn12345:
1: Don't Join BokoHaram
2: there is not way out
3: let's hear what dis below me gat to say
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by LesbianBoy(m): 10:15pm
Baba no lie you dey fear make dem no carry you go kano
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by Damfostopper(m): 10:15pm
Hmmmmmm life anagaga.... the same army I want to join via dssc
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by BecaciaBarbie(f): 10:18pm
EmmaJohn12345:Just secondary school certificate and you can type and construct a good sentence...please just further your education and drop that uniform. Really, not everyone is destined to be a fighter...do it now before it is too late.
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by doyinbaby(f): 10:18pm
How would you sustain yourself. Before you find your feet....
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by stonecoldcafe: 10:20pm
EmmaJohn12345:
Shhh! Don't let out further details about yourself here before person find you go your location. Why not quietly resign abi military man nor dey resign?
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by Gangster1ms: 10:20pm
Leave the army noni
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by akeentech(m): 10:21pm
|Re: My Job Is Making Me Suicidal.. Pls I Need Advice by Kylekent59: 10:21pm
What a predicament.
Mr man, believe in yourself. You can do anything you want in this life,just be bold and confident. I can only see a man here who is great and talented but out of frustration, he is lacking hope which has embedded his mind thus sending signals to his heart and brain,thus making him depressed and dejected that he can no longer make it.
All you need is positive thinking.
When ever a man wakes up in the morning, u make your decision either to be happy or sad.
Positive thinking
Believing in yourself
Don't fume or fret
Every problem has a solution.
