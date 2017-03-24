Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / I Caught My Boss Pants Down With The Organization's Secretary (21281 Views)

Wonders they say shall never end. this is not a rooster and bull story or a fabricated gist. its very real and its happened right before my "opolo" eyes. Just now, i mean few minutes ago i caught my boss pants down hitting sooooooooo hard on our secretary's punnany if you understand what i mean.



Every organization with randy bosses at the helm of affairs in various depts will agree with me that such scenerios play out almost on daily basis and this is not healthy for the health of such firms. personally its irkes me when bosses who are supposed to protect the interest of their female subordonates decide to take advantage of them simply because they call the shot in the organization they work.



I wouldn't want to bore us with where i work; but i'am millions of miles away from my fatherland NIGERIA. Please note this; i was sent here for a one year training by my organization in nigeria over a year ago. after my training our headquarters decided that i should be retained and i was later re deployed to one of our base here in the same country



Today, i am the first staff to arrive the office this morning. while ascending the staircase i heard voices and was like who could be in d office so early today? so i decided to tiptoe till i got to my boss's office. my office is directly opposite my boss's. secondly i noticed the cctv cameras were all switched off so i switched it on before going to my superior's office where the soumds were emanating from. The door was nt locked it was left ajar so i peeped. low and behold my oga(a black man also a nigerian) was digging so deep into our secretary's honey pot from all angles and for almost 10mins i watched a live porn movie playing out right in the office of my boss with him playing the lead role.



While this was going on and none of the duo noticed that a third party was around, i decided to go back to my office. while in the office, i thought of what to do with my boss and the secretary. i arrived at the conclusion that i will download the video of their unethical act in the office and keep it just in case. i want to state here that my boss whom i caught pants down this morning is never a nice man at all. he is a saddist and an unrepentant pvs...y addict. its obvious to me now that its not his first time of doing this nonsense in the office.



Back to my eyes witness account. When they finished the fvcking session, my boss and his accomplice were shocked to see me. the look on their faces were like that of a rat who suddenly saw the flash light of a hunter and felt like the ground should opened for it to enter. note that up till the time they finished no other member of staff has arrived so it was just three of us in the building. He (my boss) started shouting at me calling me names and also asking me a million question at the same time. All i did was to keep quiet and absorb his rantings. meanwhile, i have already switched off the cctv camera so he wont know that i recorded is stupid act.



After all the brohaha and shakara he invited me to his office and asked me to sit down. At this point he was so calm and friendly but i refused to be deceived by his fake disposition towards me because i kbow how wicked the devil in him is. He offered me coffee which i rejected so at that point he asked me if i noticed anything i told him straight to his face that question will not be neccessary cos i just came into the office few seconds before he saw me; but he suspected i wasnt telling him the truth so he he started making promises that i know deep down in me he will never fulfilled till he kicks the bucket.



I have his scroatums in my palm now. i don't intend to blackmail him for any reason not even for all the money in the world. but its gonna be a tool for me to keep him in check. As for the secretary, she has been pleading with me not to divulge the secret to a fouth party. she promise to do anything for me at the snap of my fingers. For a start, she gave me 2,000 euro just to proof to me that she meant what she just told me. for now my boss is been extremely nice to me in the past couple of hours but how long he intend to play this nicety script towards me remain a subjet of observation for as long as i am still here. i have passworde the recorded sexual act in the cctv camera. i will duplicate it as many as i can before deleting it from the memory. 27 Likes 2 Shares

My brother play ur card well o 24 Likes

Oga, you're just as good (or as bad) as a blackmailer. QED! Good luck. Oga, you're just as good (or as bad) as a blackmailer. QED! Good luck. 17 Likes

Dear Heavens!



How men descend so low to sleep wit their subjects n subordinates is a subject that gets me discombobulated n peeved!



Ehm buh op, u aint trying nah blackmail buh u've collected 2,000 soft to kul off first huh?



Do u know what will happen wen d freshness of that bill dwindles n u kinda run out?

Ideas wud flow trust me n dat vid is like a loaded gun u might just point @ dat 1diatic man n pulled d trigger wen he flips @ chu ever again.



Besides, b ready cos other member of staff wud notice d extra special kindness of him towards u, n start asking u Qs.



Remember, u got a loaded gun, cocked. N it cud shoot both ways. 23 Likes

u gas delete d video from d cctv now before someone plays it back since u already av ur leverage copy. But mind u, u av no idea what ur boss might do to u if he finds out his balls are in ur palm. Be smart 50 Likes 1 Share

Be careful, and I repeat it

BE CAREFUL 25 Likes

Apply wisdom, or get caught by ur own trap 14 Likes

mymadam:

Oga, you're just as good (or as bad) as a blackmailer. QED! Good luck. i am not and will never be one. the fact that i have the clip does not make me a blackmailer. i will not blackmail anyone not even for all the money in d world. if you re one, i am not and will never be. i will however appreciate it if you are objective in your opinion. thanks i am not and will never be one. the fact that i have the clip does not make me a blackmailer. i will not blackmail anyone not even for all the money in d world. if you re one, i am not and will never be. i will however appreciate it if you are objective in your opinion. thanks 6 Likes

Did u collect the 2000 euros? 14 Likes 1 Share

Ajanacool:

u gas delete d video from d cctv now before someone plays it back since u already av ur leverage copy. But mind u, u av no idea what ur boss might do to u if he finds out his balls are in ur palm. Be smart sure i will. the video has been passworded and moved to a secret file that is known to only me sure i will. the video has been passworded and moved to a secret file that is known to only me

Op you have done the right thing as far as I'm concern but right now you have to be extremely careful since you said your boss is wicked and all, he might be planning something against you as well, always watch your back please.. before I forgot how far with the 2000 euro? Show your guy some love I will manage anything lol, I'm not begging tho I'm asking you as my main nigga to show some love, but no homo.. 29 Likes 2 Shares

nice one bro but play safe

Be careful with your moves. We help people in Nigeria with such office challenges. 08076750300 1 Like

wetin concern u ?



be careful. the information u gave is even too much.



You might be breaking homes and causing pains.





When Karma catch up with them, no Churh Member to defend them then.



U should learn how to mind yours too The way I mind my business this days..U should learn how to mind yours too 18 Likes

Op, calm down first, pretend like ntin happened, continue ur job. U sed u filmed dem abi? Keep it safe, any day he tries to fire u wtout any reason, burst d bubble ASAP. My boss has bin harassing me, I had no choice dan to film hm unknowingly while he layer down Unclad on bed and ws professing Luv 2 me and at d same time inviting me 2 d bed, d video is very safe wt me, anytime he tries rubbish, I shall burst it 10 Likes

What do you want to do, where's the evidence?



Having read the story twice I am forced to conclude the following





First of all you are not human



Secondly your heart is full of evil



Thirdly you are overambitious



Finally this will bite you in the arse for sure 8 Likes

LOL

Wetin cum consign u? 2 Likes

Lol. Happened to me in 2014. Same secretary wey we go gather dey yab ogas for corner 11 Likes 1 Share

This is strong!



First thing you should do is to duplicate the video and delete it from the CCTV's memory so that nobody sees it.



True, you may have now found a bargaining/"keeping in check" chip for your boss, but he now sees you as a significant threat to his image and career. Judging from his kind of personality you spoke about, he could be desperate enough to employ eliminative means of getting rid of you, before you ever have a chance to use your chip.



Your safety is not guaranteed anymore. As long as you are in that unit, the man will never be at peace with you. If it is possible to ask for a transfer, please do so.



Alternatively, if the country you are in is relatively a safe one, you could take him to the ethics department and ensure he is gotten rid off. Because, a bad blood has already been drawn and, ultimately, one person will be gotten rid off, courtesy of the other person.



So, get rid of him, before he gets rid of you



Meanwhile, i have beautiful loafers for sale 7 Likes

You don't want to blackmail but you collected over #700,000 from the secretary 3 Likes

see and seal mouth

if they know u have their secret ,they may attempt to kill you and they may even kill u eventually . if by this time next month i no see you for nairaland ,i am dam sure dem don get 14 Likes

do your job and go 4 Likes

Start looking for another job.



The best move would have been to leave the office and return later as if you just got there, instead you were looking for evidence up and down .



Good luck! 4 Likes

She paid you not to tell a fourth party, now you have told the whole world. Which kin thing be this? She paid you not to tell a fourth party, now you have told the whole world. Which kin thing be this? 41 Likes 4 Shares

am sure you are tired of working there 5 Likes

Op pls allow your Oga to fohk because you, you are not a virgin thank u 3 Likes 1 Share

Berra be carefuL cos from the way you portray your boss he possess the tendency to send you to your early grave if he gets to know his illicit affair with his secretary, and ofcourse the secretary must tell him sooner or later...the key thing here is, just be extremely carefuL...No say i no warn you o. 2 Likes 1 Share