Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by juddexy2(m): 8:19pm On Mar 09
Pursuing a career in banking industry in Nigeria is a job for those who aspire to be the best in all they do, the environment in this industry is highly competitive. A moment of weakness on your part could place you on the side-lines. Being good on the job is not rocket science; it is something that happens with your commitment, passion and loyalty to the system.


While on the hunt for a spot in any of the banks in Nigeria, you may want to consider the best banks to work as well as the highest paying in the industry. The list below is how we ranked the best place to work in the sector;

1. First city monument bank (FCMB) – the bank is a new comer on the list and may sound as a surprise to many but the work environment at FCMB has greatly improved over the years. At FCMB Credit Analysts is one of the top dogs at the branches. They earn a basic monthly salary of 610,000 naira. They are also entitled to a number of allowances and benefits. FCMB pays its entry-level staffs a cool sum of 115,000 naira every month. The bank recently got certified as a great place to work by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work Institute, a global research firm, which produces the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list and other top employer rankings.


2. First Bank of Nigeria
Records say that first bank is a top leading financial institution in Nigeria and the largest in the country in terms of asset (N3.336 trillion). First Bank of Nigeria pays between N3m to N3.5million yearly for entry level staff salary. You also get other allowances and benefits like medicals for your family, leave allowance and so on.


3. Central Bank of Nigeria
All other commercial banks in the country are regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). With branches spread across the 36 states of the federation, you can start a good banking career here. The only pitfall in this bank is getting a job in CBN as you must know someone within before you are considered, otherwise they also pay well.

4. Guarantee Trust Bank
This is one of the most popular banks in Nigeria that currently allows online transactions with ease. They also are customer friendly and offers one of the best high interest savings account if you patronize them. GTBank entry level salary is avout N2.5million per annum with other benefits and allowances.

5. Zenith Bank
Established in 1990, this financial institution has joined the top commercial banks in the country that pay good salaries. An entry level staff at Zenith bank earns about N1,296,000 per annum.

6. United Bank for Africa
Established in the year 1949, UBA is one of the old generation banks to still remain relevant in the country till date. The bank is not only located in Nigeria as their branches spread across 19 countries in Africa. The United Bank for Africa pays their entry level staffs about N1.5m per year.

7. Fidelity Bank
This bank is listed among the top highest paying banks in the country as their entry level staffs earns about N1.4m per year.

8. Ecobank
This bank takes good care of her staff well. Established in the year 1985 and with their high interest rate, they are considered among the highest paying banks and best banks to work for in Nigeria.

Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.financialwatchngr.com/2018/03/09/best-bank-to-work-in-nigeria-list-of-highest-paying-banks-in-nigeria-2018/amp/

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Paschal001: 8:22pm On Mar 09
False news.
I have worked in the bank before and I can tell you that your rating is false.

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by OriginalKogiboy(m): 8:35pm On Mar 09
na lie, even Lapo pay more than 5 of the above banks

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Stallion93(m): 8:58pm On Mar 09
Is it only people that studied Banking and Finance & Accounting can work in the Bank? Or it is if u can speak English with Phonetics(British type)?

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by talk2hb1(m): 9:23pm On Mar 09
OriginalKogiboy:
na lie, even Lapo pay more than 5 of the above banks
No be Lie Bro, it's not just true!

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Thebrightest(m): 9:38pm On Mar 09
k
Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by fatymore(f): 9:38pm On Mar 09
I never for once liked banking job.. It a no no for me... A monotonous job.. Same routine everyday......

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Follygunners: 9:38pm On Mar 09
I sabi pass my oga grin and still dey earn like ~N30K mthly Someday, me sef go hammer. undecided undecided

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Daddybright1986(m): 9:38pm On Mar 09
This list is incomplete without Access bank

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by chyy5: 9:38pm On Mar 09
Nobody should mention Union bank. That bank is a terrible place to work.
My gal is passing thru hell there as a DSA.
Is frustrating and despite her effort she's never appreciated.
I hate that bank with passion.

How do I take here out from that DSA job there? The work is eating deep into her. She's scared every time. She meets her target but most often not in volume.
She's restless all the time.
Union bank is a terrible place to do DSA work.

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by IwillSucced(m): 9:39pm On Mar 09
Stallion93:
Is it only people that studied Banking and Finance & Accounting can work in the Bank? Or it is if u can speak English with Phonetics(British type)?

Even people wey study microbiology dey for bank bro

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by DonPiiko: 9:39pm On Mar 09
Ukjerry baby is it true
Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by EmmaLege: 9:39pm On Mar 09
Hmmm

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Daddybright1986(m): 9:39pm On Mar 09
This list is incomplete without Access bank..... God punish buhari, na Daddygoodluck said xo

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by FortifiedCity: 9:39pm On Mar 09
angry

95 percent of bank workers I've met are frustrated with bank job and wish they were working elsewhere.

Aside the money, the monotony and rat race of bank jobs make it one of the most unfulfilling jobs one can have.

But na them starch shirt pass

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by AntiBrutus: 9:39pm On Mar 09
No Diamond and Access?

Something is wrong somewhere.

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by AccessME(m): 9:40pm On Mar 09
Guarantee trust Bank still remain the best Bank!

If u r with me, let me see ur likes.

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by EagleScribes: 9:40pm On Mar 09
Wema bank and union bank will be looking like

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by thelifepagesng: 9:40pm On Mar 09
Cool
Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by easybussiness: 9:40pm On Mar 09
Wow
Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Olutola88(m): 9:40pm On Mar 09
Lmao. Which kind rating be this
Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by 400billionman: 9:40pm On Mar 09
You, even included Central Bank"", what of Umuchukwu Community Bank?

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by RexEmmyGee(m): 9:41pm On Mar 09
IwillSucced:


Even people wey study microbiology dey for bank bro
so Wright

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by ideologies(m): 9:41pm On Mar 09
Bloggers sef

They just write things without extensive knowledge and research.

Access Bank should be the highest paying bank.

Even heritage bank pays higher than Zenith bank

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by ifyalways(f): 9:42pm On Mar 09
For real @ FCMB?

Hmmmn
Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by lexy070(m): 9:42pm On Mar 09
If na dat one, I Neva see the difference if baba before working in first bank after.
Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by helphelp: 9:42pm On Mar 09
Ok
Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by danla44(m): 9:43pm On Mar 09
Your truth will set you free...

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by onupeter(m): 9:43pm On Mar 09
Oga ACCESS nkor?

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by etugba(m): 9:43pm On Mar 09
ideologies:
Bloggers sef

Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by 400billionman: 9:43pm On Mar 09
Paschal001:
False news.
I have worked in the bank before and I can tell you that your rating is false.
No mind bloggers dem and, APC, abi Liar Muhammad get something in common
Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by jayinfo2(m): 9:43pm On Mar 09
I was wondering why no access bank on this list

