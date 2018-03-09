₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by juddexy2(m): 8:19pm On Mar 09
Pursuing a career in banking industry in Nigeria is a job for those who aspire to be the best in all they do, the environment in this industry is highly competitive. A moment of weakness on your part could place you on the side-lines. Being good on the job is not rocket science; it is something that happens with your commitment, passion and loyalty to the system.
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Paschal001: 8:22pm On Mar 09
False news.
I have worked in the bank before and I can tell you that your rating is false.
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by OriginalKogiboy(m): 8:35pm On Mar 09
na lie, even Lapo pay more than 5 of the above banks
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Stallion93(m): 8:58pm On Mar 09
Is it only people that studied Banking and Finance & Accounting can work in the Bank? Or it is if u can speak English with Phonetics(British type)?
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by talk2hb1(m): 9:23pm On Mar 09
OriginalKogiboy:No be Lie Bro, it's not just true!
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Thebrightest(m): 9:38pm On Mar 09
k
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by fatymore(f): 9:38pm On Mar 09
I never for once liked banking job.. It a no no for me... A monotonous job.. Same routine everyday......
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Follygunners: 9:38pm On Mar 09
I sabi pass my oga and still dey earn like ~N30K mthly Someday, me sef go hammer.
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Daddybright1986(m): 9:38pm On Mar 09
This list is incomplete without Access bank
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by chyy5: 9:38pm On Mar 09
Nobody should mention Union bank. That bank is a terrible place to work.
My gal is passing thru hell there as a DSA.
Is frustrating and despite her effort she's never appreciated.
I hate that bank with passion.
How do I take here out from that DSA job there? The work is eating deep into her. She's scared every time. She meets her target but most often not in volume.
She's restless all the time.
Union bank is a terrible place to do DSA work.
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by IwillSucced(m): 9:39pm On Mar 09
Stallion93:
Even people wey study microbiology dey for bank bro
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by DonPiiko: 9:39pm On Mar 09
Ukjerry baby is it true
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by EmmaLege: 9:39pm On Mar 09
Hmmm
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Daddybright1986(m): 9:39pm On Mar 09
This list is incomplete without Access bank..... God punish buhari, na Daddygoodluck said xo
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by FortifiedCity: 9:39pm On Mar 09
95 percent of bank workers I've met are frustrated with bank job and wish they were working elsewhere.
Aside the money, the monotony and rat race of bank jobs make it one of the most unfulfilling jobs one can have.
But na them starch shirt pass
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by AntiBrutus: 9:39pm On Mar 09
No Diamond and Access?
Something is wrong somewhere.
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by AccessME(m): 9:40pm On Mar 09
Guarantee trust Bank still remain the best Bank!
If u r with me, let me see ur likes.
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by EagleScribes: 9:40pm On Mar 09
Wema bank and union bank will be looking like
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by thelifepagesng: 9:40pm On Mar 09
Cool
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by easybussiness: 9:40pm On Mar 09
Wow
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by Olutola88(m): 9:40pm On Mar 09
Lmao. Which kind rating be this
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by 400billionman: 9:40pm On Mar 09
You, even included Central Bank"", what of Umuchukwu Community Bank?
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by RexEmmyGee(m): 9:41pm On Mar 09
IwillSucced:so Wright
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by ideologies(m): 9:41pm On Mar 09
Bloggers sef
They just write things without extensive knowledge and research.
Access Bank should be the highest paying bank.
Even heritage bank pays higher than Zenith bank
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by ifyalways(f): 9:42pm On Mar 09
For real @ FCMB?
Hmmmn
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by lexy070(m): 9:42pm On Mar 09
If na dat one, I Neva see the difference if baba before working in first bank after.
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by helphelp: 9:42pm On Mar 09
Ok
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by danla44(m): 9:43pm On Mar 09
Your truth will set you free...
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by onupeter(m): 9:43pm On Mar 09
Oga ACCESS nkor?
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by etugba(m): 9:43pm On Mar 09
ideologies:
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by 400billionman: 9:43pm On Mar 09
Paschal001:No mind bloggers dem and, APC, abi Liar Muhammad get something in common
|Re: Best Banks To Work In Nigeria: List Of Highest Paying Banks - FinancialWatchNgr by jayinfo2(m): 9:43pm On Mar 09
I was wondering why no access bank on this list
