Pursuing a career in banking industry in Nigeria is a job for those who aspire to be the best in all they do, the environment in this industry is highly competitive. A moment of weakness on your part could place you on the side-lines. Being good on the job is not rocket science; it is something that happens with your commitment, passion and loyalty to the system.





While on the hunt for a spot in any of the banks in Nigeria, you may want to consider the best banks to work as well as the highest paying in the industry. The list below is how we ranked the best place to work in the sector;



1. First city monument bank (FCMB) – the bank is a new comer on the list and may sound as a surprise to many but the work environment at FCMB has greatly improved over the years. At FCMB Credit Analysts is one of the top dogs at the branches. They earn a basic monthly salary of 610,000 naira. They are also entitled to a number of allowances and benefits. FCMB pays its entry-level staffs a cool sum of 115,000 naira every month. The bank recently got certified as a great place to work by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work Institute, a global research firm, which produces the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list and other top employer rankings.





2. First Bank of Nigeria

Records say that first bank is a top leading financial institution in Nigeria and the largest in the country in terms of asset (N3.336 trillion). First Bank of Nigeria pays between N3m to N3.5million yearly for entry level staff salary. You also get other allowances and benefits like medicals for your family, leave allowance and so on.





3. Central Bank of Nigeria

All other commercial banks in the country are regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). With branches spread across the 36 states of the federation, you can start a good banking career here. The only pitfall in this bank is getting a job in CBN as you must know someone within before you are considered, otherwise they also pay well.



4. Guarantee Trust Bank

This is one of the most popular banks in Nigeria that currently allows online transactions with ease. They also are customer friendly and offers one of the best high interest savings account if you patronize them. GTBank entry level salary is avout N2.5million per annum with other benefits and allowances.



5. Zenith Bank

Established in 1990, this financial institution has joined the top commercial banks in the country that pay good salaries. An entry level staff at Zenith bank earns about N1,296,000 per annum.



6. United Bank for Africa

Established in the year 1949, UBA is one of the old generation banks to still remain relevant in the country till date. The bank is not only located in Nigeria as their branches spread across 19 countries in Africa. The United Bank for Africa pays their entry level staffs about N1.5m per year.



7. Fidelity Bank

This bank is listed among the top highest paying banks in the country as their entry level staffs earns about N1.4m per year.



8. Ecobank

This bank takes good care of her staff well. Established in the year 1985 and with their high interest rate, they are considered among the highest paying banks and best banks to work for in Nigeria.

