|Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by JamieNaijaTeam: 2:54pm
Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty has just released new photos from an upcoming project and they are absolutely beautiful.
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by tribalistseun: 3:40pm
Now am noticing her beauty Sha. She make sense. Oya haters stock market is officially open for your hates
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by dessz(m): 5:23pm
am I the only thinking that nairaland is not understanding the meaning of the words : slay,stunning,dazzle,epic cos its different from that of my dictionary.
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by DICKtator: 5:23pm
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by DollarAngel(m): 5:23pm
She is Elegant, Gorgeous, and scintillating
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by mayoor15(m): 5:23pm
This na news... Mods continue
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by Lucy001(f): 5:24pm
Gifty power, show dem shegge
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by Enemking: 5:24pm
100% correct, beautiful babe with mouth diarrhea..lol
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by unitysheart(m): 5:24pm
Obosi Queen.
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by tgmservice: 5:24pm
I dont know why everyone is drooling over this girl she looks lik a local chick who is trying to upgrade herself
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by EngrZiri(m): 5:24pm
Who she epp?
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by Viking007(m): 5:24pm
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by daamazing(m): 5:24pm
Bbnaija be making zombies popular since 506BC.but op take
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by mailingdgreat: 5:25pm
Where dat mumu boi, Miyonse, wey wan lick her Toto den?
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by classicsuave(m): 5:25pm
She's beautiful tho......
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by highrise07(m): 5:25pm
....
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by babyfaceafrica: 5:25pm
And so?..shebi she don sabi don jazzy now?..nansense
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by pembisco(m): 5:25pm
.
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by tolexy007(m): 5:25pm
she carry sense..
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by jasysandra(f): 5:25pm
This babe sef
You beautiful jare. Haters must hate
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by mailingdgreat: 5:25pm
EngrZiri:I tire! Who she epp? She don baff?
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by Drabeey(m): 5:25pm
oya gift ......put off the light
DRABEEY WAS HERE
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by martineverest(m): 5:26pm
this lady will be more popular than all the housemates
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by 9jaBloke: 5:26pm
BBN Season 2's finest by miles.
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by SIRmanjar: 5:26pm
Fine gial no pimples.
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by awoo47: 5:26pm
Pls can u tell her to pose again Don't knw y but am nt stunned
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by emmykk(m): 5:26pm
when will she sleep with an apostle.
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by coolestchris(m): 5:26pm
The giant liar
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by tgmservice: 5:26pm
forget your hate for BBN this girl is beautiful, let her live her life to the fullest
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by Codedworld1: 5:27pm
Confirmed ibo babe
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by Qyubee(m): 5:27pm
Gifty make sense oh!
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Gifty, Ex Big Brother Housemate by ToriBlue(f): 5:27pm
Mtn deal.
