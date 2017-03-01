Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match (11494 Views)

Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) / Photos & Update From The Nigeria Vs Senegal Match / Nigeria Vs Senegal CAF U23 Championship Semi Final (1 - 0) On 9th December 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





'So yesterday at Barnet Hive, North West London where the Super Eagles of Nigeria battled the Teranga Lions of Senegal, I saw one Nigeria NG. I saw Nigerians come together irrespective of tribe ethnicity & religion. I met Nigerians I have never met in my life, it was like one big family as we sang danced and cheered our Green White Green Team up. Especially when we were one goal down to the giant & tall Senegalese players.



We started our usual song ; ALL WE ARE SAYIINNGGG GIVE US ONE GOALLLL!! And as such, the Eagles responded from the spot thru Kelechi Iheanacho.

It was a wonderful togetherness yesterday as we jumped on each other in celebration.



Shortly, another thought stroke me, why can't we all be united & cheerful like this always and all the time?? Why must it be football that brings us together in love and harmony like this?? That thought was what I went to bed with not the football match.

SO, HELP US GOD'



Source: As shared by Nigerian man Okpanachi who lives in London......'So yesterday at Barnet Hive, North West London where the Super Eagles of Nigeria battled the Teranga Lions of Senegal, I saw one Nigeria NG. I saw Nigerians come together irrespective of tribe ethnicity & religion. I met Nigerians I have never met in my life, it was like one big family as we sang danced and cheered our Green White Green Team up. Especially when we were one goal down to the giant & tall Senegalese players.We started our usual song ; ALL WE ARE SAYIINNGGG GIVE US ONE GOALLLL!! And as such, the Eagles responded from the spot thru Kelechi Iheanacho.It was a wonderful togetherness yesterday as we jumped on each other in celebration.Shortly, another thought stroke me, why can't we all be united & cheerful like this always and all the time?? Why must it be football that brings us together in love and harmony like this?? That thought was what I went to bed with not the football match.SO, HELP US GOD'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-what-nigerian-man-who-lives-in-uk.html?m=1 6 Likes 2 Shares

A patriotic Nigeria

so proud of green white green

kanu is a terrorist 37 Likes 5 Shares





Other 'unifying' factors areTribal, religious and ethnicity!



If you steal billions and you are arrested, to evade justice, just infer that your arrest is ethnically targeted and the support you get will be overwhelming!





Nigeria is in deep sh!t! The only unifyng factor in Nigeria is FOOTBALLOther 'unifying' factors areTribal, religious and ethnicity!If you steal billions and you are arrested, to evade justice, just infer that your arrest is ethnically targeted and the support you get will be overwhelming!Nigeria is in deep sh!t! 18 Likes





Click like if you agree that the match against Burkina Faso will end in DRAW soup You mean arrangee matchClick like if you agree that the match against Burkina Faso will end in DRAW soup 2 Likes

Confused set of people...



Give them meat they say Na bone but bring am they refuse to drop it...

The Land of the 11 rays...In God we trust. 1 Like

sarrki:

A patriotic Nigeria



so proud of green white green



kanu is a terrorist

Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prison





Awolowo was a criminal and a terrorist







Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist







Kudirat Abiola 's wife was hunted and got shot like an antelope by her slave masters





tinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal

. Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prisonAwolowo was a criminal and a terroristOni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terroristKudirat Abiola 's wife was hunted and got shot like an antelope by her slave masterstinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal 31 Likes 5 Shares

sarrki:

A patriotic Nigeria



so proud of green white green



kanu is a terrorist

Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prison





Awolowo was a criminal and a terrorist







Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist







Kudirat Abiola 's wife was hunted and got shot like an antelope by her slave masters





tinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal



. Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prisonAwolowo was a criminal and a terroristOni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terroristKudirat Abiola 's wife was hunted and got shot like an antelope by her slave masterstinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal 16 Likes 1 Share

And some people here will be shouting afonja, IPOB 1 Like

Food for thought.. 1 Like

sasko:





Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prison





Awolowo was a criminal and a terrorist







Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist







Kudirat Abiola 's wife was hunted and got shot like an antelope by her slave masters





tinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal

.



You're forgetting the biggest of them all:



OBJ is a thief and a war criminal.







O pari You're forgetting the biggest of them all:OBJ is a thief and a war criminal.O pari 19 Likes 1 Share

All this Epistle for Super Eagles, watching them play alone can give you HBP. Let me quickly check my other tickets 4 Likes

h

...

sarrki:

A patriotic Nigeria



so proud of green white green



kanu is a terrorist U are a fool U are a fool 9 Likes 2 Shares





Our Fulani brothers dont watch football matches. They will actually if guns and cutlasses are allowed in stadiums....since moving about is impossible without their cutlasses.



Left to Yorubas and Igbos....One Nigeria is guaranteed. Our Fulani brothers dont watch football matches. They will actually if guns and cutlasses are allowed in stadiums....since moving about is impossible without their cutlasses.Left to Yorubas and Igbos....One Nigeria is guaranteed. 2 Likes

.

Hypocrisy is when you shout a goal when Nigeria score and after the match you are claiming Biafra!





Stay in one lane with sense! 3 Likes 1 Share

obiremy:

As shared by Nigerian man Okpanachi who lives in London......



'So yesterday at Barnet Hive, North West London where the Super Eagles of Nigeria battled the Teranga Lions of Senegal, I saw one Nigeria NG. I saw Nigerians come together irrespective of tribe ethnicity & religion. I met Nigerians I have never met in my life, it was like one big family as we sang danced and cheered our Green White Green Team up. Especially when we were one goal down to the giant & tall Senegalese players.



We started our usual song ; ALL WE ARE SAYIINNGGG GIVE US ONE GOALLLL!! And as such, the Eagles responded from the spot thru Kelechi Iheanacho.

It was a wonderful togetherness yesterday as we jumped on each other in celebration.



Shortly, another thought stroke me, why can't we all be united & cheerful like this always and all the time?? Why must it be football that brings us together in love and harmony like this?? That thought was what I went to bed with not the football match.

SO, HELP US GOD'



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-what-nigerian-man-who-lives-in-uk.html?m=1 Because football excites Because football excites

Nigerian Football is dead......dont ask why

sasko:





Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prison





Awolowo was a criminal and a terrorist







Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist







Kudirat Abiola 's wife was hunted and got shot like an antelope by her slave masters





tinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal

.

1 Like

And some people wanted to kill themselves yesterday Cuz they can't watch the match. 1 Like

Because we Nigerians are the most irrational people in the world... We've allowed Religion, Tribalism, Political Jingoism get the most out of us...

obiremy:

As shared by Nigerian man Okpanachi who lives in London......



'So yesterday at Barnet Hive, North West London where the Super Eagles of Nigeria battled the Teranga Lions of Senegal, I saw one Nigeria NG. I saw Nigerians come together irrespective of tribe ethnicity & religion. I met Nigerians I have never met in my life, it was like one big family as we sang danced and cheered our Green White Green Team up. Especially when we were one goal down to the giant & tall Senegalese players.



We started our usual song ; ALL WE ARE SAYIINNGGG GIVE US ONE GOALLLL!! And as such, the Eagles responded from the spot thru Kelechi Iheanacho.

It was a wonderful togetherness yesterday as we jumped on each other in celebration.



Shortly, another thought stroke me, why can't we all be united & cheerful like this always and all the time?? Why must it be football that brings us together in love and harmony like this?? That thought was what I went to bed with not the football match.

SO, HELP US GOD'



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-what-nigerian-man-who-lives-in-uk.html?m=1 ... Come to Nigeria and feel what's going on first ... Come to Nigeria and feel what's going on first

CHEAPER THAN MOST PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES IN NIGERIA 1 Like



Nija 4 life Nice one.Nija 4 life

Shame on religion, shame on politics, football for president, football the harbinger of peace and unity, football the hero, football the real MVP... On another note why is it that two African countries playing a friendly match and they had to go all the way to Europe... I've never heard of two European countries playing friendly matches in Africa so why are we always going there? 2 Likes

Why are we fighting our selves along tribal lines?

We all share thesame air we breathe.