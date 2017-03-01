₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by obiremy: 3:03pm
As shared by Nigerian man Okpanachi who lives in London......
'So yesterday at Barnet Hive, North West London where the Super Eagles of Nigeria battled the Teranga Lions of Senegal, I saw one Nigeria NG. I saw Nigerians come together irrespective of tribe ethnicity & religion. I met Nigerians I have never met in my life, it was like one big family as we sang danced and cheered our Green White Green Team up. Especially when we were one goal down to the giant & tall Senegalese players.
We started our usual song ; ALL WE ARE SAYIINNGGG GIVE US ONE GOALLLL!! And as such, the Eagles responded from the spot thru Kelechi Iheanacho.
It was a wonderful togetherness yesterday as we jumped on each other in celebration.
Shortly, another thought stroke me, why can't we all be united & cheerful like this always and all the time?? Why must it be football that brings us together in love and harmony like this?? That thought was what I went to bed with not the football match.
SO, HELP US GOD'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-what-nigerian-man-who-lives-in-uk.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by obiremy: 3:04pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by sarrki(m): 3:06pm
A patriotic Nigeria
so proud of green white green
kanu is a terrorist
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by decatalyst(m): 3:08pm
The only unifyng factor in Nigeria is FOOTBALL
Other 'unifying' factors areTribal, religious and ethnicity!
If you steal billions and you are arrested, to evade justice, just infer that your arrest is ethnically targeted and the support you get will be overwhelming!
Nigeria is in deep sh!t!
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by Keneking: 3:11pm
You mean arrangee match
Click like if you agree that the match against Burkina Faso will end in DRAW soup
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by Sketchandcraft: 3:13pm
Confused set of people...
Give them meat they say Na bone but bring am they refuse to drop it...
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by iSlayer2: 3:39pm
The Land of the 11 rays...In God we trust.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by sasko(m): 3:59pm
sarrki:
Abiola the international criminal (ITT) was imprisoned by his slave masters and got poisoned right inside kuje prison
Awolowo was a criminal and a terrorist
Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is a pedophile a criminal, and a terrorist
Kudirat Abiola 's wife was hunted and got shot like an antelope by her slave masters
tinubu is a known drug baron and a criminal
.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by Oluwasaeon(m): 4:30pm
And some people here will be shouting afonja, IPOB
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by ramdris(m): 5:08pm
Food for thought..
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by Icon79(m): 5:12pm
sasko:
You're forgetting the biggest of them all:
OBJ is a thief and a war criminal.
O pari
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by Factfinder1(f): 5:29pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by oviejnr(m): 5:30pm
All this Epistle for Super Eagles, watching them play alone can give you HBP. Let me quickly check my other tickets
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by tolexy007(m): 5:30pm
h
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by Jetleeee: 5:30pm
...
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by sirlop(m): 5:30pm
sarrki:U are a fool
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by Freiden(m): 5:30pm
Our Fulani brothers dont watch football matches. They will actually if guns and cutlasses are allowed in stadiums....since moving about is impossible without their cutlasses.
Left to Yorubas and Igbos....One Nigeria is guaranteed.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by Asito(m): 5:30pm
.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by botad(m): 5:30pm
Hypocrisy is when you shout a goal when Nigeria score and after the match you are claiming Biafra!
Stay in one lane with sense!
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by Bluffly: 5:31pm
obiremy:Because football excites
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by slyd90(m): 5:31pm
Nigerian Football is dead......dont ask why
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by PenisCaP: 5:31pm
sasko:
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by vizkiz: 5:32pm
And some people wanted to kill themselves yesterday Cuz they can't watch the match.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by Rapsowdee01(m): 5:32pm
Because we Nigerians are the most irrational people in the world... We've allowed Religion, Tribalism, Political Jingoism get the most out of us...
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by last35: 5:32pm
obiremy:... Come to Nigeria and feel what's going on first
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by jimmyphilss: 5:33pm
CHEAPER THAN MOST PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES IN NIGERIA
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by kabawa: 5:33pm
Nice one.
Nija 4 life
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by Phiniter(m): 5:33pm
Shame on religion, shame on politics, football for president, football the harbinger of peace and unity, football the hero, football the real MVP... On another note why is it that two African countries playing a friendly match and they had to go all the way to Europe... I've never heard of two European countries playing friendly matches in Africa so why are we always going there?
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by sanandreas(m): 5:33pm
Why are we fighting our selves along tribal lines?
We all share thesame air we breathe.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Lives In UK Writes After Watching Nigeria Vs Senegal Match by Nuelton(m): 5:33pm
Awwww....i feel like crying
Please guys check my signature....thank me later
