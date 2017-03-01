Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Stephanie Otobo's Mother Begging Apostle Suleman To Forgive Her Daughter (Video) (4547 Views)

Watch below;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QuXofo39Mc



Here is the Video of the interview with Ms. Stephanie Otobo's mother. She pleaded with Apostle Suleman to forgive her daughter "because of God". She added that she has not seen her daughter for years and she has refused to pick her calls.

Lalasticlala, Mynd44





She would end up in prison like Aunty Kemi, Freeze is next in line.Can you believe the mofo blocked me after I told him how stupid he sounds.

As if he is of any good to me. G.O.A.T Let thunder fire Stephanie...MAMA we have heard but let the law take its course. 8 Likes

Case closed again ..Another victory for Nigerian Christianity 4 Likes 1 Share

Case closed again ..Another victory for Nigerian Christianity

She is an adult and can speak for herself. They have given mama some cash She is an adult and can speak for herself. They have given mama some cash 7 Likes

She is an adult and can speak for herself

Are you following this story at all Are you following this story at all 3 Likes

Are you following this story at al

The girl has not begged and has not confessed so what the mother is saying is her cup of tea. The girl is an adult The girl has not begged and has not confessed so what the mother is saying is her cup of tea. The girl is an adult 5 Likes

Meanwhile Stephanie was collecting 8000 Euro from pastor as she claimed, including 400,000 a night and could not help her mother. End-time desperate insatiable LovePeddler! 1 Like

The girl has not begged and has not confessed so what the mother is saying is her cup of tea. The girl is an adult

Remember she said her mum went with her to see Apostle Suleman in his office and now the mum says she has never met the Apostle or even seen her daughter in a long time Remember she said her mum went with her to see Apostle Suleman in his office and now the mum says she has never met the Apostle or even seen her daughter in a long time 1 Like

Mothers will always be mothers, don't you just love them.

They will always accept for who you are despite all your mess up.

The papa by now go don disown d babe, at least I may but never pray to be embarrassed (true or not true) by any member of my family let only my child. 1 Like

Mynd44 gud evening sir

Remember she said her mum went with her to see Apostle Suleman in his office and now the mum says she has never met the Apostle or even seen her daughter in a long time

Are u reading my comments before replying me? Danile Okeke denied later we found a car with his name. In less than 48 hours the name was changed.



She is giving her facts. Whether the mother deny is her business. They have access to her but not Stephanie, we don't know if mom was bribed. Stephanie is not shaking but still strong to appear in court.

So I don't care what anybody say be it her closest one all I know is that Stephanie is an adult and has not spoken otherwise Are u reading my comments before replying me? Danile Okeke denied later we found a car with his name. In less than 48 hours the name was changed.She is giving her facts. Whether the mother deny is her business. They have access to her but not Stephanie, we don't know if mom was bribed. Stephanie is not shaking but still strong to appear in court.So I don't care what anybody say be it her closest one all I know is that Stephanie is an adult and has not spoken otherwise 1 Like

We have finished this movie part 1 and now viewing Dinosaur movie so Apostle and his people should not disturb us.

We saw it coming... .

I knew she was lying





#StripperFromThePitOfHell

You didn't train up your child...i hope you wouldn't loss her

She is not sure about the girl's whereabouts



But she is sure she does not fvck pastors. Mumu woman don collect her own including the other members of the useless Family.



Either it's fear of the touch not my anointed punishment myth or mama don chop money too.



Very hopeless family. 2 Likes

Begging to forgive her? When the person in question is not sorry for her sins... If she doesn't tender an apology for the blackmail herself. No forgiveness, the law must hold it's place

Was the mum paid to do this? 1 Like

So because the mum is pleading means the pastor is innocent? Many Nigerians deserved every bad conditions they are facing now. The way we worship mere mortals is alarming. From politicians to pastors to yahoo yahoo guys. The mum can say what she wants to say and until Stephanie comes to say she was wrong, the case should be investigated because there are valid facts stated by her and the body language and actions of the pastor is suspicious. 1 Like

apostle 2:1 stephenie otobo

Enemies of Christianity like sarrki & Ipobexposed will not sleep tonight. Up up Jesus, down down satan. If u like quote me, I'm outta here mehn

Now this man

You date this one guy then you have s**x with him after sometime you have an argument and instead of solving it you send the dude that's been disturbing you on whatsapp a text to ease your pain then he makes you smile once and you start planning on dating him He plays his vards right and you get him laid. The very same guy pissed you off, instead of sorting out your issues you call the guy you friend zoned to ease your pain again and He also puts a smile on your face and you get him laid. This cycle continues because you think you are too beautiful to beg a man you can't face challenges and always want the easy way out when poo gets real. Relationship ain't no soap operas where everything is lovey dovey everyday. When it gets tough, resolve it because it's always rough and tough Instead of looking for the next available guy (wire wire boss). prestige, Reputation, dignity, good name is better than gold or money incase of tomorrow.

Every woman is the foundation of her home make it count for you!!!!!!!!!!

dis otobo babe na disgrace to herself. beta evidence she no gree release. elerbu jati jati omo i tot they said all children are blessingsdis otobo babe na disgrace to herself. beta evidence she no gree release. elerbu jati jati omo

It's the mothers fault, she ought to have flushed out this rubbish a long time from her womb 1 Like

At some point the truth will come out... let's keep watching.





Steph Otobo's paymasters forgot to do a thorough job apparently

stcool:

Let thunder fire Stephanie...MAMA we have heard but let the law take its course.



She would end up in prison like Aunty Kemi, Freeze is next in line.Can you believe the mofo blocked me after I told him how stupid he sounds.

As if he is of any good to me. G.O.A.T Bros please, what where you expecting when you called him stupid? Should he have clapped his hands for you and offered you a chilled bottle of Origin or what? Bros please, what where you expecting when you called him stupid? Should he have clapped his hands for you and offered you a chilled bottle of Origin or what?