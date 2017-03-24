Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / The Evil Girls In Babcock University (14863 Views)

The person who reported the issue to @AHoeStory on Twitter is a Babcock student who preferred to stay anonymous, but had a lot to say about the issue.



These are the "evil girls" handles;

@_munachii

@jolixjola

@fifunmi_

And one Rose Mary Awoh



While the victim is; rubianna_





Here are shots of the report made by the anonymous reporter.





Source:

Warrisdis?

Later on, other students came to add their bits in the matter.



1. 1 Share

2 1 Share

3.

The victim, rubianna, later came out to say on Snapchat that...

I just dey read...i no understand 4 Likes

But people refuted her claims and had these to say





She offered him money to do so.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqdFgBX7WDc A call from Munachi's sister to @ahoestory to delete the post.She offered him money to do so.



I thought someone was going to kirikiri. Tcheew!





What an anti-climax.I thought someone was going to kirikiri. Tcheew!

Please all I want to know.. Is she still alive? 2 Likes 1 Share

Reactions from Nigerians

Cutehector:

Please all I want to know.. Is she still alive? She's still in the hospital



Nothing more has been heard from her. She's still in the hospitalNothing more has been heard from her.

Twaci:

She's still in the hospital



Nothing more has been heard from her. wow... Girls just have to watch d kind of friends they roll with in school sha.. Dats all I have to say... wow... Girls just have to watch d kind of friends they roll with in school sha.. Dats all I have to say... 1 Like 1 Share

Season Film 1 Like

This is serious... When girls wants to live more than there means this is what happens... This girls are just shameless hoes... What a stupid world they've found themselves 3 Likes 2 Shares

Seun lalasticlala

promise land abeg

Is that what their parents sent them to do in school, Fego thief and wannabe babe, i hope she survives but she will get discharge and defend them. Well, them never beat ham reach, if they beat her well well she will refuse to be friends with them. 1 Like

Ok

babCOCK..... see name!

Why won't they go after married men?! 1 Like

chei

Choi

Eyah some girls are wicked though.













On the other news, i encountered terrible things at the atm stand today, so i thought: 2 Likes

Its like devil is unleashing more jezebels

Just look at how they accused an innocent person if it was in Aba they would have killed the innocent girl that was accused for theft





Moral of the story say no to jungle justice



Wazz all Deez epistle, abi shey na novel?

petty children of the rich.



don't have problems so the always created one for themselves.