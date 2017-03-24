₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Twaci(f): 5:38pm
There's a current news going around Twitter about some friends who beat up a friend of theirs cause of a stolen iphone which later resulted to the victim attempting suicide.
The person who reported the issue to @AHoeStory on Twitter is a Babcock student who preferred to stay anonymous, but had a lot to say about the issue.
These are the "evil girls" handles;
@_munachii
@jolixjola
@fifunmi_
And one Rose Mary Awoh
While the victim is; rubianna_
Here are shots of the report made by the anonymous reporter.
Source:
https://twitter.com/ahoestory/status/845219697033465857
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by ramdris(m): 5:39pm
Warrisdis?
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Twaci(f): 5:41pm
Later on, other students came to add their bits in the matter.
1.
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Twaci(f): 5:41pm
2
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Twaci(f): 5:42pm
3.
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Twaci(f): 5:46pm
The victim, rubianna, later came out to say on Snapchat that...
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by uminem02(m): 5:46pm
I just dey read...i no understand
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Twaci(f): 5:47pm
But people refuted her claims and had these to say
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Twaci(f): 5:51pm
A call from Munachi's sister to @ahoestory to delete the post.
She offered him money to do so.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqdFgBX7WDc
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by RealHaute: 5:52pm
What an anti-climax.
I thought someone was going to kirikiri. Tcheew!
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Cutehector(m): 6:01pm
Please all I want to know.. Is she still alive?
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Twaci(f): 6:03pm
Reactions from Nigerians
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Twaci(f): 6:18pm
Cutehector:She's still in the hospital
Nothing more has been heard from her.
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Cutehector(m): 6:23pm
Twaci:wow... Girls just have to watch d kind of friends they roll with in school sha.. Dats all I have to say...
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Yungwhy(m): 6:51pm
Season Film
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by pweshboi(m): 7:07pm
This is serious... When girls wants to live more than there means this is what happens... This girls are just shameless hoes... What a stupid world they've found themselves
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Prinxxdave(m): 8:15pm
Seun lalasticlala
promise land abeg
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by oviejnr(m): 8:17pm
Is that what their parents sent them to do in school, Fego thief and wannabe babe, i hope she survives but she will get discharge and defend them. Well, them never beat ham reach, if they beat her well well she will refuse to be friends with them.
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Akshow: 8:17pm
Ok
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by emeijeh(m): 8:17pm
babCOCK..... see name!
Why won't they go after married men?!
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by auntysimbiat(f): 8:18pm
chei
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by sakalisis(m): 8:19pm
Choi
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by olafunny(m): 8:20pm
Eyah some girls are wicked though.
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by dokunbam(m): 8:20pm
Its like devil is unleashing more jezebels
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by AshawoGirl(f): 8:23pm
Just look at how they accused an innocent person if it was in Aba they would have killed the innocent girl that was accused for theft
Moral of the story say no to jungle justice
pls who will like my profile pic thanks
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by digoster(m): 8:23pm
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by YonkijiSappo: 8:26pm
Wazz all Deez epistle, abi shey na novel?
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by atuanso84: 8:26pm
petty children of the rich.
don't have problems so the always created one for themselves.
|Re: The Evil Girls In Babcock University by Solmax(m): 8:27pm
Gals and all their crazy wahala
