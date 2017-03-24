₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by lalabrother: 9:19pm
Fortune has released its annual list of World’s 50 greatest leaders and award winning Nigerian Author, Chimamanda Adichie made it to the list.
Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie is among the 50 greatest world leaders in the 2017 Fortune magazine ranking
These 50 great men and women are said to be transforming the world and inspiring others to do the same in business, government, philanthropy and the arts.
About Chimamanda who is 42 on the list, the magazine wrote:
“The prize-winning Nigerian writer has won admirers with her prose and a pair of viral TED Talks (one of which was famously sampled by Beyoncé). But Adichie has been most powerful in challenging her audiences to think differently and more expansively about Africa, identity, race, and gender. Many in the ¬English-speaking world have embraced the invitation, and she has emerged as a feminist icon—she tells girls to get over being liked—and a fearless political and cultural critic.”
Top on the list is Chicago Cubs baseball team president Theo Epstein, followed by Business mogul Jack Ma of AliBaba group of companies and Catholic leader Pope Francis is in third place for his social integration projects as a clergy.
Melinda Gates is at number four in recognition of the impact of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which she co-chairs while Jeff Bezos Amazon CEO is at number five.
The list also features Colombian music superstar Shakira is at 27, celebrated basketball player LeBron James at 11 and former U.S Vice President Joe Biden at 23.
Adichie's novel “Americanah” recently won the “One Book, One New York” campaign by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and BuzzFeed.
In a recent interview with the UK Guardian, she addressed several issues bordering on feminism, girl child, women and fashion in Nigeria and life generally. of the issues for which he is well known.
On Wednesday, March 22, women from all walks of life gathered in Ogun state to stage a rally against gender-based violence and women molestation in Nigeria.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by lalabrother: 9:21pm
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by HungerBAD: 9:23pm
This list is commendable.
Number 49 on the list= Tinubu.
Number 50= Buhari.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by majicplus: 9:34pm
ok. . .i dae come, make i go tell all the feminist in nairaland say their food don done. . .
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by hungryboy(m): 9:37pm
World's greatest leaders and we the citizens of the world didn't even get to vote for who will make the list or their position on the list
Abeg carry that list go throw for dustbin
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by demolinka(m): 10:01pm
Where Buha...ehm...osinbajo?
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by Guyman02: 10:11pm
The only way to celebrate this icon who is proud of her Igboness and African values is with this palm wine from my village.
But I still wonder where Nigeria would have been today if there is positive competition between Igbos and Yorubas in areas of the arts, technology, etc like they did before the civil war which produced Wale Shoyinka, Ola Rotimi against Chinua Achebe and Cyprian Ekwensi
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by JamieNaijaTeam: 10:11pm
mehn
Chimamanda for president 2019
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by DozieInc(m): 10:12pm
I like Chi Adichie, not these bitter copy cats on Nland that are forming feminist.
But Bill Gates is not on this list, how come?
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by teamsynergy: 10:13pm
very nice.... Good stuff
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by megrimor(m): 10:13pm
Abeg who that lost help?
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by Arsenalholic(m): 10:13pm
My man Strive Masiyiwa is in there!!!
God bless Mama Africa
God bless sons and daughters of the continent working asidously -- day n' night -- to bring light and enlightment to mama Africa.
We'll never rest!
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by olafunny(m): 10:13pm
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by sean1000x: 10:13pm
Biaafran women...beauty and brain are like 5 and 6!
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by raker300: 10:13pm
Some people are going to cry themselves to sleep tonight over this news
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by olafunny(m): 10:14pm
HungerBAD:
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by oviejnr(m): 10:14pm
Good, shes representing us well. Not all those flatinoes developers!
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by EncephalonPikin(m): 10:14pm
Oh. I can see Nigeria written as her nationality.
Keep making us proud.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by strrev: 10:14pm
Shakira and Elon Musk on the same list the man taking us to mars
A "Greatest Leaders" list without barrack obama on it, but with John McCain in top 10.
Mumu List, Oloriburuku List
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by raker300: 10:14pm
HungerBAD:BMC, how market nah? Every other BMC don run oohh...you still dey form "I am legend" for here...
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by BrutalJab: 10:15pm
Great woman.
Igbo Amaka
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by sweerychick(f): 10:16pm
My role model .. I look up to this lady so much. She's truly inspiring
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by ruggedized1: 10:16pm
Whoa..Anambra born Chimamanda doing the black race proud.
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by dfrost: 10:16pm
Cool
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by Arsenalholic(m): 10:16pm
raker300:Must you people be tribalistic all the time?!
For your info, na Nigerian dem.write there. So chill
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by slurryeye: 10:16pm
Great
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by Mattins(m): 10:17pm
At least these ones are still making Nigeria proud
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by itsIYKE(m): 10:17pm
A true biafran
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by ehikwe22: 10:19pm
I lost all my respect for Ngozi and Soyinka the day they supported Buhari against GEJ. Shows how gullible they are
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by oxygen247(m): 10:23pm
Correct babe
Re: Chimamanda Adichie Makes Fortune Magazine's List Of World's 50 Greatest Leaders by spartoo: 10:23pm
DozieInc:
he is represented by his wife in the 4th position
