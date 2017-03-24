Fortune has released its annual list of World’s 50 greatest leaders and award winning Nigerian Author, Chimamanda Adichie made it to the list.





Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie is among the 50 greatest world leaders in the 2017 Fortune magazine ranking



These 50 great men and women are said to be transforming the world and inspiring others to do the same in business, government, philanthropy and the arts.



About Chimamanda who is 42 on the list, the magazine wrote:





“The prize-winning Nigerian writer has won admirers with her prose and a pair of viral TED Talks (one of which was famously sampled by Beyoncé). But Adichie has been most powerful in challenging her audiences to think differently and more expansively about Africa, identity, race, and gender. Many in the ¬English-speaking world have embraced the invitation, and she has emerged as a feminist icon—she tells girls to get over being liked—and a fearless political and cultural critic.”





Top on the list is Chicago Cubs baseball team president Theo Epstein, followed by Business mogul Jack Ma of AliBaba group of companies and Catholic leader Pope Francis is in third place for his social integration projects as a clergy.



Melinda Gates is at number four in recognition of the impact of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which she co-chairs while Jeff Bezos Amazon CEO is at number five.





The list also features Colombian music superstar Shakira is at 27, celebrated basketball player LeBron James at 11 and former U.S Vice President Joe Biden at 23.







Adichie's novel “Americanah” recently won the “One Book, One New York” campaign by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and BuzzFeed.



In a recent interview with the UK Guardian, she addressed several issues bordering on feminism, girl child, women and fashion in Nigeria and life generally. of the issues for which he is well known.



On Wednesday, March 22, women from all walks of life gathered in Ogun state to stage a rally against gender-based violence and women molestation in Nigeria. 10 Likes 1 Share