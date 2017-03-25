Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React (6186 Views)

According to the actress who is entangled in the Tonto Dikeh’s marital drama took to her Instagram page and wrote



www.fotor.com-2017-03-25-06-58-17.jpeg">



"At the BASIRA IN LONDON premier. Well thank God I made it in one piece. I got bashed and attacked by an unknown man on my way to the premier. Thank God for the Nigerian police that intervened.They are trying to bring me down but God is my strength and pillar. "



Nigerians have reacted to this recent incident, while some took to condemning the act, the rest put the alleged husband snatcher on a blasting platform.



www.instagram.com-2017-03-25-07-06-21.jpeg">



www.instagram.com-2017-03-25-07-07-57.jpeg">



www.instagram.com-2017-03-25-07-09-07.jpeg">



www.instagram.com-2017-03-25-07-13-19.jpeg">



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSCVc9WAtx-/



Her business

R

I'm going back to sleep, please wake me up when this woman is ready to tell us the truth, Cuz all I see is First Class lies





<<< >>><<< 1 Like

Rubbish 2 Likes





Madam Beans, why did you chose to break my heart this morning? Why this woman when dey sell Bread and beans never open this morning? Wetin I wan eat now?, why did you chose to break my heart this morning? 11 Likes

Sister were your eye witness







Or picture evidence nah







Cos





I dey suspect say na story for the gods you tell us





#publicity stunt tings 3 Likes

ayah....she missed the king.... Rosy kings comes in different shades o

Shey u dey form hard babe dey flaunt the tings wey Churchill buy for u,

Continue.

I pray u get lucky next time wen they come calling.

Smellymouth:

Why this woman when dey sell Bread and beans never open this morning? Wetin I wan eat now?



Madam Beans, why did you chose to break my heart this morning? bros even me dey wait for am with my garri for Pocket

Why this woman come do like this today nah bros even me dey wait for am with my garri for PocketWhy this woman come do like this today nah

hungryboy:

bros even me dey wait for am with my garri for Pocket

Why this woman come do like this today nah



My guy, the woman break my heart pass all these useless stories when I dey read so o.

U get garri? I get pure water and groundnut o.

Na soaking things this morning be that na . My guy, the woman break my heart pass all these useless stories when I dey read so o.U get garri? I get pure water and groundnut o.Na soaking things this morning be that na . 1 Like

Smellymouth:





My guy, the woman break my heart pass all these useless stories when I dey read so o.

U get garri? I get pure water and groundnut o.

Na soaking things this morning be that na . my oga i wan go pack block for site oh

I wan chop belleful make I no go slump for site



I know say there is love in sharing

But

I no go fit share this garri with anybody



Garri no cost again na 6 cups now 200naira

Go buy come,

I go dash you salt make you take sip am my oga i wan go pack block for site ohI wan chop belleful make I no go slump for siteI know say there is love in sharingButI no go fit share this garri with anybodyGarri no cost again na 6 cups now 200nairaGo buy come,I go dash you salt make you take sip am 1 Like

And so?

how e take concern me

cc: seun, Lalasticlala, Ishilove, Obinoscopy, Missyb3, Mynd44

Smellymouth:

Why this woman when dey sell Bread and beans never open this morning? Wetin I wan eat now?



Madam Beans, why did you chose to break my heart this morning? she never fry am..ma bi nu she never fry am..ma bi nu 1 Like

So let's get this straight...



She was on her way out, a man attacked her and she escaped, so she felt the need to post it on her page -- I have no problems with that.



So bloggers deemed it fit to "carry the news" -- I have no problem with that...



Then someone (OP) deemed it fit to post it on NL -- still, I have no Pz with that...



But this is where I have a problem: Why will a mod push this nonsense to FP?



There are thousands of educating threads "wasting away" in sections like the education section yet na D's poo dem push come here.



What does she want us to do now? Go and dig up the man and smack him across the face?



I jes come dey tire for NL FP topics

Without pictures or videos or any proof. She is lying.















Seeking attention.

wow!

Nonsense story, next news jare

Hmmmm



How is this news?



Check my signature of you want any thing to be typed.

Tonto Dike right now

am i d only one that find it difficult to pronounce diz lady surname?

the thread is irrelevant so





do me a favour

TONTO AT WORK, BUT GOD PASS HER

Good for her



Some girls go just carry head go chook for trouble cuz of greed. Smh





This RosyMeuer, if i catch dat ur nyashh ehnnn... This RosyMeuer, if i catch dat ur nyashh ehnnn...

Like Tonto didn't sleep with a married man?

WETIN CONSHIGN ME ?

Na so dem go dey call God.

Dont deceive yourself by thinking God is cool with you and can even protect you If you really did what you are being accused of. Don't insult God oo. Dont deceive yourself by thinking God is cool with you and can even protect you If you really did what you are being accused of. Don't insult God oo.

DollarAngel:

TONTO AT WORK, BUT GOD PASS HER I doubt Tonto will ever stoop that low, For all I know the Dam is lying to attract sympathy. I doubt Tonto will ever stoop that low, For all I know the Dam is lying to attract sympathy.