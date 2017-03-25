₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by Driftingking(m): 7:26am
Nollywood actor and Model, Rosaline Meurer has just revealed that she was attacked yesterday by an unknown man on her way to a movie premiere in Lagos.
According to the actress who is entangled in the Tonto Dikeh’s marital drama took to her Instagram page and wrote
www.fotor.com-2017-03-25-06-58-17.jpeg">
"At the BASIRA IN LONDON premier. Well thank God I made it in one piece. I got bashed and attacked by an unknown man on my way to the premier. Thank God for the Nigerian police that intervened.They are trying to bring me down but God is my strength and pillar. "
Nigerians have reacted to this recent incident, while some took to condemning the act, the rest put the alleged husband snatcher on a blasting platform.
www.instagram.com-2017-03-25-07-06-21.jpeg">
www.instagram.com-2017-03-25-07-07-57.jpeg">
www.instagram.com-2017-03-25-07-09-07.jpeg">
www.instagram.com-2017-03-25-07-13-19.jpeg">
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by Kondomatic(m): 7:31am
Her business
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by verygudbadguy(m): 7:32am
R
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by olahandle: 7:32am
I'm going back to sleep, please wake me up when this woman is ready to tell us the truth, Cuz all I see is First Class lies
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by IamAirforce1: 7:34am
Rubbish
2 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by Smellymouth: 7:34am
Why this woman when dey sell Bread and beans never open this morning? Wetin I wan eat now?
Madam Beans, why did you chose to break my heart this morning?
11 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by hungryboy(m): 7:37am
Sister were your eye witness
Or picture evidence nah
Cos
I dey suspect say na story for the gods you tell us
#publicity stunt tings
3 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by deb303(f): 7:37am
ayah....she missed the king.... Rosy kings comes in different shades o
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by OKorowanta: 7:38am
Shey u dey form hard babe dey flaunt the tings wey Churchill buy for u,
Continue.
I pray u get lucky next time wen they come calling.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by hungryboy(m): 7:40am
Smellymouth:bros even me dey wait for am with my garri for Pocket
Why this woman come do like this today nah
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by Smellymouth: 7:42am
hungryboy:
My guy, the woman break my heart pass all these useless stories when I dey read so o.
U get garri? I get pure water and groundnut o.
Na soaking things this morning be that na .
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by hungryboy(m): 7:52am
Smellymouth:my oga i wan go pack block for site oh
I wan chop belleful make I no go slump for site
I know say there is love in sharing
But
I no go fit share this garri with anybody
Garri no cost again na 6 cups now 200naira
Go buy come,
I go dash you salt make you take sip am
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by Homeboiy: 8:01am
And so?
how e take concern me
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by Driftingking(m): 9:08am
cc: seun, Lalasticlala, Ishilove, Obinoscopy, Missyb3, Mynd44
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by NegeduGrace(f): 10:02am
Smellymouth:she never fry am..ma bi nu
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by Arsenalholic(m): 10:46am
So let's get this straight...
She was on her way out, a man attacked her and she escaped, so she felt the need to post it on her page -- I have no problems with that.
So bloggers deemed it fit to "carry the news" -- I have no problem with that...
Then someone (OP) deemed it fit to post it on NL -- still, I have no Pz with that...
But this is where I have a problem: Why will a mod push this nonsense to FP?
There are thousands of educating threads "wasting away" in sections like the education section yet na D's poo dem push come here.
What does she want us to do now? Go and dig up the man and smack him across the face?
I jes come dey tire for NL FP topics
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by publicenemy(m): 10:47am
Without pictures or videos or any proof. She is lying.
Seeking attention.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by edugiddy007: 10:48am
wow!
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by AngelicBeing: 10:48am
Nonsense story, next news jare
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by typingmaster: 10:48am
Hmmmm
How is this news?
Hmmmm
How is this news?
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by BruzMoney(m): 10:49am
Tonto Dike right now
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by martineverest(m): 10:50am
am i d only one that find it difficult to pronounce diz lady surname?
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by mykelmeezy: 10:54am
the thread is irrelevant so
do me a favour
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by DollarAngel(m): 10:54am
TONTO AT WORK, BUT GOD PASS HER
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by Jacksparr0w127: 10:58am
Good for her
Some girls go just carry head go chook for trouble cuz of greed. Smh
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by Targaeryian: 11:04am
This RosyMeuer, if i catch dat ur nyashh ehnnn...
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by batulakarada: 11:08am
Like Tonto didn't sleep with a married man?
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by olowobaba10: 11:09am
WETIN CONSHIGN ME ?
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by Joavid(f): 11:10am
Na so dem go dey call God.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by thinkmoney(m): 11:13am
Driftingking:Dont deceive yourself by thinking God is cool with you and can even protect you If you really did what you are being accused of. Don't insult God oo.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by kretoz: 11:13am
DollarAngel:I doubt Tonto will ever stoop that low, For all I know the Dam is lying to attract sympathy.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer Attacked By Unknown Man Amid Cheating Rumours, Nigerians React by ums6: 11:15am
nawa......
nawa......
