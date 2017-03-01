₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by stane007: 10:52am
Yesterday, Omoni Oboli was forced to cancel her Okafor Law movie premiere because of a court injunction.
Sometime in September 2016, she was accused of copyright infringement for the Okafor's Law title she gave her movie, by a Canada based writer, Jude Idada. The Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli was also accused of stealing his story and idea for her new movie "Okafor's Law."
Yesterday, an injunction was issued which prevented Omoni from premiering and releasing her Okafor law movie until the case which names Omoni Oboli along with Dioni Visions and Filmone Distribution as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Defendants respectively is settled.
Here is the moment Omoni broke down in tears and addressed her guests at the IMAX Cinema saying Okafor's Law script and movie were created '100 %' by her.
"I'm so honoured that you're all here today, thank you so much. Thank you for honouring me, thank you for your support over the years, thank you for always being there when I call. It means so much to me, and I don't take it for granted. "
"I was really looking forward to showing you the movie tonight. The movie screened at Toronto International Film Festival, Stockholm International Film Festival and in America, but all that is nothing if Nigerian people don't see it. "
"Unfortunately, we can't show the film. At 5pm, we got an injunction from the court not to show this film. I'm sure some of you heard some allegation sometime ago, but, my story, my script, my movie, was written 100% by me. You can take that to the bank."
"What anybody says, what anybody does, it's all a lie. I don't know why this is happening, I work hard. "
"It's a shame that anybody would want to stop this. I mean, it has been a long process, we shot this movie last year, we have gone everywhere, we have put in so much money, publicity and everything, and some people are trying to stop it. "
"God is on the throne and it's fine. It will all come out in the wash. This is not going to stop me, I'm going to keep pushing. "
"I could have gone ahead to show this film today, but, I'm a law abiding citizen and I have to follow the law, unfortunately.
"I believe that it is bullying, I believe that it is abuse of the law, and we are going to take this up. "
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by hazan041(m): 10:54am
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by blessme2019: 11:02am
Chey ya, she should have called the plaintiff way before now, probably settle things out before fixing the date for the premiere.
Anyway, the cry sounds fake like Tonto Dike's
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Behira(f): 11:17am
You produced Okafor's law yet u cant be law abiding......they had sent u a restraining order before but u didnt obey now ur forming cry
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by opeyemiieblog(m): 1:04pm
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by tabisegroup(m): 3:17pm
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Akshow: 3:17pm
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by AZUH: 3:18pm
She has invested more on this okafors law. I think she should Make her facts clear . Yoruba has been hating since the days awolowo . But they won't leave us to go our own separate ways.
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by juniior(m): 3:18pm
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by ekanDamie: 3:18pm
money enta bush!!
stop stealing, Canada ain't Nigeria. were saraki n Dino are lords
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Teekrayne(m): 3:18pm
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by rafhell(m): 3:18pm
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Kjking(m): 3:18pm
Aunty sorry, will you lick ice cream?
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by HumanistMike: 3:19pm
It's Toke Makinwa's turn next.
All these females that think they are too cute (with makeup) to be bothered with court cases will have to wipe off those makeup with tears lotion soon.
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by luswitz(f): 3:19pm
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Victornezzar(m): 3:20pm
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by AniTech(m): 3:21pm
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Ajasco222: 3:22pm
"The movie screened at Toronto International Film Festival, Stockholm International Film Festival and in America, but all that is nothing if Nigerian people don't see it"
Canada and America before Nigeria.. Wow..
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Marcofranz(m): 3:24pm
What is wrong with this one? crying like a zombie
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by AkinPhysicist: 3:25pm
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by CFCman: 3:27pm
aariwa, your expertise is needed
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Tazdroid(m): 3:28pm
Once any matter dey court dey, oda tinz must stand still. E taya me
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Silentscreamer(f): 3:29pm
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Tazdroid(m): 3:29pm
Behira:some people undervalue the benefits of settling issues without a judge involved
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Jamean(f): 3:30pm
This is really sad.
Hmmm! They tried to bury us, they didn't know we were seeds.
We shall see the end of this one too.
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by oluwasheun94(m): 3:32pm
AZUH:so it is a yoruba man that sued her. shows how dense how you are
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by OkoYiboz: 3:32pm
AZUH:
Omoni Oboli isn't an Igbo name, Jude Idada isn't a Yoruba name. I wonder what brought Yorubas into this.
I'm sure you're one of those bastards littering Alaigbo whose mothers were impregnated by Hausa/Fulani soldiers during the war. They are the ones giving the rest of Igbos a bad name through their inbred retardation and atrocious behaviour caused by their identity crisis.
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Pavore9: 3:33pm
Kjking:
Is it Supreme ice cream or FAN?
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Nnaabros: 3:33pm
It may be %100 your idea and script but at the same time have almost same script with someone else's story or book.
|Re: 'Okafor's Law': Omoni Oboli In Tears As Court Injunction Halts Her Premiere by Klington: 3:35pm
Do not give ur enemies reason to remember you, they might ruin ur career.
