|Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by GISTM0RE: 2:34pm On Mar 04
Odunlade, Small Doctor, Korede Bello, Ruggedman, Dr Sid, Sound Sultan & Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform
Who police fit pass For me na korede bello he looks like a DPO?
comment yours...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by GISTM0RE: 2:35pm On Mar 04
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by ufuosman(m): 2:39pm On Mar 04
soundsultan and korede
11 Likes
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by GISTM0RE: 2:40pm On Mar 04
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by MistadeRegal(m): 2:40pm On Mar 04
Only the guy saluting did not fit in the group.
9 Likes
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by Perfecttouch(m): 2:43pm On Mar 04
MistadeRegal:u no sabi say agbero na agbero even if u give am private jet @small doctor
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by midolian(m): 2:45pm On Mar 04
ufuosman:I give it to soundsultan...Korede looks too happy and its very unnatural for police officers
34 Likes
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by MistadeRegal(m): 2:52pm On Mar 04
Perfecttouch:
Is that the guy called Small Doctor?
Of all them, I only know Odunlade Adekola.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by Nutase(f): 3:27pm On Mar 04
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by itspzpics(m): 4:21pm On Mar 04
Awon olopa
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by Obainoneandonly(m): 7:36pm On Mar 04
odunlade killed it
5 Likes
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by StarUp: 8:39pm On Mar 04
Now I know why Sound Sultans music career crashed...he is meant to be a police man: see as the uniform fit am.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by Patrick33(m): 9:01pm On Mar 04
Sound sultan got that poo on lockdown...he looks like someone that even designed the uniform
8 Likes
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:40pm On Mar 04
Sound sultan
Odunlade
Korede
Rugeedi baba
Small doctor be looking more like a boys scout
Anyways i killed this snake and it vomits like 3k
6 Likes
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by akeentech(m): 10:40pm On Mar 04
Patrick33:
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by omoadeleye(m): 10:41pm On Mar 04
lol, gateman or civil defence work go fit Small Doctor oo
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by brixton: 10:41pm On Mar 04
Sound sultan, Omoni abd Dr. Sid in no particular order
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by Ennny(f): 10:41pm On Mar 04
none of the above.
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by Yankee101: 10:42pm On Mar 04
Too late. One babe don become police ambassador. No endorsements for late comers
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by AnyDevice: 10:42pm On Mar 04
Odunlade and small doctor killed it...
it's like they were police officers in their former life
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by obembet(m): 10:42pm On Mar 04
All .. But police no they allow bear
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by EPIJOE: 10:44pm On Mar 04
KOREDE AND SOUTH SULTAN KILLED IT.
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by bangging(m): 10:44pm On Mar 04
MistadeRegal:so u no no the guy name? anyway if u kW kW the guy name hide your face...
2 Likes
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by Rohzay(m): 10:45pm On Mar 04
Oh boy see better fone, oh Lord I need a better sharper fone
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by chillychill(f): 10:45pm On Mar 04
sultan looks like dose "rodger me "police men... I just tire for dis small doctor guy always acting like one agbero...
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by Finest6: 10:45pm On Mar 04
Small doctor nailed it.
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by sabama007(f): 10:47pm On Mar 04
Sound Sultan
Sound Sultan
Sound Sultan
He really looks like a police officer
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by zinaunreal(m): 10:47pm On Mar 04
AGBAYA RUGGED MAN AND SOUND SULTAN. WHO IS YOUR MATE THERE?
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by busky101(m): 10:48pm On Mar 04
Small doctor be like person wey just dey wear em JSS 1 school uniform for the first time
5 Likes
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by SLIDEwaxie(m): 10:48pm On Mar 04
Sound sultan look like those master's holders' police officer. He's educated and doesn't care about the bribes. He's the one that believes he will change the face of the police force.
Korede Bello look like person wey reach the top without hardwork. He must have connections. He's not worried a bit.
Small doctor na recruit. His kind police na the one wey go shoot u untop N50. Na him type pickpockets dey use as connection. Without conscience, this one will frame you for N10,000.
Rugged man no even look like police. He's like those guys we dey garage dey tear ticket. He should be a ND holder who see himself better than his counterpart. Na his type go fight for the post of secretary for TRANSPORT UNION.
Doctor SID looks like a responsible well educated policeman with a loving family. Though devilish, he will hide this devilish nature from his family.
The lady looks like those divorcee single police officers with three kids. Them no go marry again. This one, even the DPO no fit talk to am because na commissioners and IG she dey sleep with.
Odunlade's case na person wey don work before for private and lost his job. Then he used years searching for job until he got the connection to become a police officer. He must have reduced his age and he has no passion for the job. To him, it's just a means of getting salary and meeting his needs. He's not worried abt promotions. In fact, as he dey there, he dey use another mind submit application here and there. I swear, he go resign soon
19 Likes
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by RexTramadol1(m): 10:48pm On Mar 04
Hilarious.
Fits some, odas should face front (dis careers).
|Re: Odunlade, Korede Bello, Small Doctor, Ruggedman, Omoni Oboli In Police Uniform by dumo1(m): 10:51pm On Mar 04
Soundsultan and koredebello did it for me.. , Small doctor be like person wey dem just recruit.
1 Like
