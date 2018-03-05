Sound sultan look like those master's holders' police officer. He's educated and doesn't care about the bribes. He's the one that believes he will change the face of the police force.



Korede Bello look like person wey reach the top without hardwork. He must have connections. He's not worried a bit.



Small doctor na recruit. His kind police na the one wey go shoot u untop N50. Na him type pickpockets dey use as connection. Without conscience, this one will frame you for N10,000.



Rugged man no even look like police. He's like those guys we dey garage dey tear ticket. He should be a ND holder who see himself better than his counterpart. Na his type go fight for the post of secretary for TRANSPORT UNION.



Doctor SID looks like a responsible well educated policeman with a loving family. Though devilish, he will hide this devilish nature from his family.



The lady looks like those divorcee single police officers with three kids. Them no go marry again. This one, even the DPO no fit talk to am because na commissioners and IG she dey sleep with.



Odunlade's case na person wey don work before for private and lost his job. Then he used years searching for job until he got the connection to become a police officer. He must have reduced his age and he has no passion for the job. To him, it's just a means of getting salary and meeting his needs. He's not worried abt promotions. In fact, as he dey there, he dey use another mind submit application here and there. I swear, he go resign soon 19 Likes