|"Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by rem44: 1:00pm
As shared by Ugo.......
'There is this road, we use to follow at the back of gwarinpa, once they locked galadima gate by 8pm,so I follow the road.
Next thing, some of those hoodlums around the area rushed out n bloc ked my path. While still arguing with them to let me drive through , the police men arrived, stating that they were the one that told them to block d road,
No wahala then, make I turn back begin go back, one of them wanted to enter my car, that I much follow them to station, they block the road, calling me armed robber, start dragging the car key with me, before l cld argue, one slapped me, while still arguing why he slapped me, others joined beating me with their gun but.
Even as I was still pleading with them, one even went as far as cocking him gun to shoot me, stating that I was an armed robber. All these person, I kept on advise was exactly is my crime to warrant these beatings.
They, finally dragged me into their hilux in the process, lost my wrist watch and one of them drove to my car to their gwarinpa Divisional police station in 3rd avenue, I was in the station until after 1am,be for they released me, but they took my car papers and l also discovered that the little money, I had in the car has also disappeared, they held on to my car, insistin that I should come back to the police station withbthe originals of d car papers today, with the customs papers by 2pm today'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/policemen-beat-man-in-abuja-for-arguing.html?m=1
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by rem44: 1:01pm
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by owopomaster(m): 1:03pm
sorry
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by IpobExposed: 1:03pm
Better join us so the police can't touch u and Jungke justice can't reach u. Join the military
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by dessz(m): 1:04pm
hmmm
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by Cutehector(m): 1:04pm
Its well.. You are lucky you weren't shot
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by AshawoGirl(f): 1:06pm
The man looks like a flat head
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by TheSlyone2(m): 1:08pm
Mehn I'm black and their corruption infested brains
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by freshness2020(m): 1:10pm
Nightmare Police Force... NPF
Sorry OP.
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by mhizEvangee: 1:36pm
those men in black?
nanana
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by ayindejimmy(m): 1:52pm
NOW, if you haven't gone there.
Make sure you go with a lawyer whenever you're going there.
But make sure your papers are up to date o
They'll beg you not to go to court
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by EmekaBlue(m): 2:46pm
zoogerian forces and beat beat are like 5n6
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by bada87: 2:47pm
and police brutality continues
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by obembet(m): 2:47pm
No, it can never be Nigeria police, COS IN MY COUNTRY, POLICE IS OUR FRIEND....
IN FACT ONE DEY BESIDE ME NOW IN NAIRA BET SHOP
ONE MATCH SPOIL HIS GAME
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by LePrezident(m): 2:47pm
Sorry ô but isn't naija practicing democracy? How then do the police force beat people left right and centre anyhow? It seems the incident is quite rampant... I just dongerrit.
And it seems every Nigerian police man carries a gun?? What's the rationale?
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by Abbeyme: 2:47pm
Sorry for your trauma.
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by dumori: 2:47pm
this is my problem with Nigeria.... the officer will go scott free
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by PUSH1(m): 2:48pm
That's the duty of Nigeria police. They will harass you, abuse you and still collect your money.
Lagos police is the worst.
Friday night raiding
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by Mooryn(f): 2:48pm
Naija Petty thieves so called the Police force....
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by thugcheetahh: 2:49pm
IpobExposed:plz how can I reach u on Facebook?
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by Kenshinmunac: 2:50pm
AshawoGirl:
You this boy
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by mantosa(m): 2:50pm
G
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by Marcofranz(m): 2:50pm
I really don't know what's wrong with our police men, they now do the job of the frsc ,
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by kingPhidel(m): 2:51pm
Hmmmm
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by sakalisis(m): 2:51pm
Useless country
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by pesinfada(m): 2:53pm
what a hell
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by ololadeajayi: 2:53pm
Abuja Police!!!!!
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:53pm
Na wa o o Which way. Nigeria police.
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by publicenemy(m): 2:54pm
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by Emekus102: 2:54pm
Nigeria POLICE .... hmmmmm just want to reserved my comment..
|Re: "Policemen Beat Me In Abuja, Seized My Car, My Money Got Missing" - Man Narrates by hardbody: 2:55pm
If you have a spare car, i will suggest you file an action in court, they will beg you and return your car through the court. Sue at least one of them by name so that you can go against him personally when judgment has been given against the police and him.
