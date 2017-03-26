₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Josiah1150(m): 2:41pm On Mar 25
1.IRANIAN RIAL
The Iranian Rial is the currency of Iran and it is the weakest currency in the world. 32,037
Iranian Rial is exchanged with 1 US dollar. This is an irony considering the fact that Iran is blessed with oil. But then, the Iran-Iraq war, Israeli attack as well as the sanctions (very important one is not being able to export oil) from the world superpower are the reason for making the Iranian currency weak.
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Josiah1150(m): 2:42pm On Mar 25
2. SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE DOBRA
The Sao Tome and Principe Dobra is the official currency used in Sao Tome and Principe, Island countries in West Africa. These countries are into the exportation of Coffee, Cocoa and Coconut. The profit generated from these is not enough to supporting the economy at the appropriate level. The currency is exchanged 23,081 Sao Tome and Principe Dobra to 1 USD.There’s hope for this currency to increase in strength as oil had been discovered in Sao Tome.
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Josiah1150(m): 2:42pm On Mar 25
3. VIETNAMESE DONG
The Vietnamese Dong is the third lowest
currency in the world, it is the currency of
Vietnam, a socialist country in South East Asia.
22,482 Vietnamese Dong is exchanged with
one dollar. Vietnam is still on its hard path from the centralized economy type to the market one and consequently, it currency almost devalued today. However, experts insist that Vietnamese Government is going the right way and soon it can catch up with its closer Asian neighbors.
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Josiah1150(m): 2:43pm On Mar 25
4. BELARUSIAN RUBLE
Belarusian republic is the emigrant country
after USSR collapse in 1992. This country
created its own national currency known as
Belarusian Ruble that is still falling as per its
exchange rate (currently, 1 USD = 20,486
Belarusian Ruble). High taxes and inflation as well as corruption and political restrictions led to significantly low price for this currency
inside the global market.
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Josiah1150(m): 2:43pm On Mar 25
5. INDONESIAN RUPIAH
Unexpected on ourlist of top 10 lowest
currency in the world. Simply put, Indonesia is economically stable and developed country in South East Asia, though the currency has a low exchange rate, despite all effort to make it strong by the economic team of the country. A USD is worth 13,425 Indonesian Rupiah.
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Josiah1150(m): 2:44pm On Mar 25
6. LAO KIP
Lao Kip was initially introduced with a
very low exchange rate. 8,263 Lao kip is
exchanged with 1 USD. In recent years, this
currency is gradually increasing in value.
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Josiah1150(m): 2:46pm On Mar 25
7. GUINEAN FRANC
The Guinean Franc is the currency of Guinea,
country in Africa. Considering the natural
resources of the country such as gold, adamant and aluminum, the country’s
currency is supposed to be of high value but
due to the high inflation rate as well as the progressing poverty and gangsters prosperity,the currency is being devalued. 9,120 GuineanFrancs are exchanged for 1 USD.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Josiah1150(m): 2:47pm On Mar 25
8. PARAGUAYAN GUARANI
Paraguay is the second poorest country in
South America. It is characterised by what can be said to be a disastrous economic downturn. High rate of inflation, corruption, low education quality, enormous number of poor people, high unemployment rate, etc are the problems bedeviling the country. Paraguay exports cotton and soybean but this is hardly enough to cover expenses. 5,757.5 Paraguayan Guaraní is equal to 1 USD.
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Josiah1150(m): 2:47pm On Mar 25
9. SIERRA LEONEAN LEONE
Sierra Leone is a very poor African country
which handled out many serious tests and this caused the local currency to devalue. The country has also experience war and also the outbreak of the Ebola Virus. 5,605 Sierra Leonean Leone is exchanged with 1 USD.
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Josiah1150(m): 2:47pm On Mar 25
10.CAMBODIAN RIEL
The Cambodian Riel is the currency of Monarch State in South East Asia. Currently tenth on our list of top 10 lowest currency in the world, It was implemented in 1995 to change Indochinese Piaster. Even when it was introduced, Riel had a low exchange rate and was not popular among locals who had decided to use foreign currencies (USD) for payment. This had led to the currency being devalued. 4,016 Cambodian Riel is exchanged for 1 USD.
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by anotherydz(m): 2:48pm On Mar 25
You see! We are still fine in Nigeria not that I'm embracing mediocrity but we Nigerians are the ones frustrating our efforts. South Korea is better economic-wise than Nigeria yet they have a weak currency. $1 - 1117won.
That's leadership!
We need good leadership and reoriented people to be led.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by jhydebaba(m): 3:07pm On Mar 25
Naira still get hope.
12 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Ifeanyi4491(m): 3:10pm On Mar 25
waiting to see our currency
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by RealLordZeus(m): 3:12pm On Mar 25
Omo! See currencies, Thank God for our naira
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Epositive(m): 3:18pm On Mar 25
we be king for our lane
,these currencies aint coming nearer (naira)
#positivevibes
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Kathmandu(f): 3:30pm On Mar 25
Iran economy is still miles ahead of Nigeria economy.
Iranian Army will do a walkover on Nigeria Army
24 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Kathmandu(f): 3:32pm On Mar 25
RealLordZeus:Some countries like Vietnam allow their currencies to have a low exchange rate to boost their export.
Check Japanese and Chinese exchange rate to the dollar and your mouth will be agape for 45minutes
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by akeensbussy(m): 4:38pm On Mar 25
Have you checked South Korean Won!
you will open your mouth wide.
5 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by OVA200(m): 7:20am
Have been speaking ill of Naira but after seeing this make I appreciate Naira small even if is only going to be this morning.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Khrisfame(m): 7:21am
k
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by dingbang(m): 7:22am
But isn't the naira getting weaker and weaker everyday? We are just getting nearer to the list
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by tetula123(m): 7:23am
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by dapyd1(m): 7:23am
It is not just how much a currency exchange against the dollar that makes a currency weak.
What of countries like Korea (or maybe Japan) that devalued currency deliberately because it was better for their economy.
Has the purchasing power of that currency within the country been evaluated?
What about trend analysis? How often does that currency fluctuate?
Also other macro and micro economic factors.
5 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by sainty2k3(m): 7:23am
So Naira still senior some currencies
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:23am
What about the Zimbabwean dollar
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by philips70(m): 7:23am
Kathmandu:
The difference here is that these countries import close to nothing so devaluing their currency has almost zero effect on them.
5 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Amajerry83(m): 7:24am
11. Nigeria naira
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:24am
Kathmandu:
Who's talking about army here... hiaaaan
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by jericco1(m): 7:25am
And here naira exchange 380 to a dollar. Yet things are explicitly expensive. Wankers!
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Drabrah(m): 7:25am
Ah no gree!
Where's naira on display list?
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by kygo(m): 7:25am
Zimbabwean dollars has to be number one
2 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Weakest Currencies In The World 2017 by Celestyn8213: 7:25am
so Nigerian currency still get mouth
