1.IRANIAN RIAL



The Iranian Rial is the currency of Iran and it is the weakest currency in the world. 32,037

Iranian Rial is exchanged with 1 US dollar. This is an irony considering the fact that Iran is blessed with oil. But then, the Iran-Iraq war, Israeli attack as well as the sanctions (very important one is not being able to export oil) from the world superpower are the reason for making the Iranian currency weak.

2. SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE DOBRA





The Sao Tome and Principe Dobra is the official currency used in Sao Tome and Principe, Island countries in West Africa. These countries are into the exportation of Coffee, Cocoa and Coconut. The profit generated from these is not enough to supporting the economy at the appropriate level. The currency is exchanged 23,081 Sao Tome and Principe Dobra to 1 USD.There’s hope for this currency to increase in strength as oil had been discovered in Sao Tome.

3. VIETNAMESE DONG





The Vietnamese Dong is the third lowest

currency in the world, it is the currency of

Vietnam, a socialist country in South East Asia.

22,482 Vietnamese Dong is exchanged with

one dollar. Vietnam is still on its hard path from the centralized economy type to the market one and consequently, it currency almost devalued today. However, experts insist that Vietnamese Government is going the right way and soon it can catch up with its closer Asian neighbors. 1 Like

4. BELARUSIAN RUBLE





Belarusian republic is the emigrant country

after USSR collapse in 1992. This country

created its own national currency known as

Belarusian Ruble that is still falling as per its

exchange rate (currently, 1 USD = 20,486

Belarusian Ruble). High taxes and inflation as well as corruption and political restrictions led to significantly low price for this currency

inside the global market.

5. INDONESIAN RUPIAH





Unexpected on ourlist of top 10 lowest

currency in the world. Simply put, Indonesia is economically stable and developed country in South East Asia, though the currency has a low exchange rate, despite all effort to make it strong by the economic team of the country. A USD is worth 13,425 Indonesian Rupiah.

6. LAO KIP





Lao Kip was initially introduced with a

very low exchange rate. 8,263 Lao kip is

exchanged with 1 USD. In recent years, this

currency is gradually increasing in value.

7. GUINEAN FRANC





The Guinean Franc is the currency of Guinea,

country in Africa. Considering the natural

resources of the country such as gold, adamant and aluminum, the country’s

currency is supposed to be of high value but

due to the high inflation rate as well as the progressing poverty and gangsters prosperity,the currency is being devalued. 9,120 GuineanFrancs are exchanged for 1 USD. 1 Like 1 Share

8. PARAGUAYAN GUARANI





Paraguay is the second poorest country in

South America. It is characterised by what can be said to be a disastrous economic downturn. High rate of inflation, corruption, low education quality, enormous number of poor people, high unemployment rate, etc are the problems bedeviling the country. Paraguay exports cotton and soybean but this is hardly enough to cover expenses. 5,757.5 Paraguayan Guaraní is equal to 1 USD.

9. SIERRA LEONEAN LEONE







Sierra Leone is a very poor African country

which handled out many serious tests and this caused the local currency to devalue. The country has also experience war and also the outbreak of the Ebola Virus. 5,605 Sierra Leonean Leone is exchanged with 1 USD.

10.CAMBODIAN RIEL





The Cambodian Riel is the currency of Monarch State in South East Asia. Currently tenth on our list of top 10 lowest currency in the world, It was implemented in 1995 to change Indochinese Piaster. Even when it was introduced, Riel had a low exchange rate and was not popular among locals who had decided to use foreign currencies (USD) for payment. This had led to the currency being devalued. 4,016 Cambodian Riel is exchanged for 1 USD.





You see! We are still fine in Nigeria not that I'm embracing mediocrity but we Nigerians are the ones frustrating our efforts. South Korea is better economic-wise than Nigeria yet they have a weak currency. $1 - 1117won.

That's leadership!

We need good leadership and reoriented people to be led. 21 Likes 2 Shares

Naira still get hope. 12 Likes

waiting to see our currency 1 Like 1 Share

Omo! See currencies, Thank God for our naira 7 Likes 1 Share





,these currencies aint coming nearer (naira)











#positivevibes we be king for our lane,these currencies aint coming nearer (naira)

Iran economy is still miles ahead of Nigeria economy.





Iranian Army will do a walkover on Nigeria Army 24 Likes

RealLordZeus:

Some countries like Vietnam allow their currencies to have a low exchange rate to boost their export.







Some countries like Vietnam allow their currencies to have a low exchange rate to boost their export.Check Japanese and Chinese exchange rate to the dollar and your mouth will be agape for 45minutes

Have you checked South Korean Won!

you will open your mouth wide. 5 Likes

Have been speaking ill of Naira but after seeing this make I appreciate Naira small even if is only going to be this morning. 1 Like 1 Share





But isn't the naira getting weaker and weaker everyday? We are just getting nearer to the list

NIGERIA ain't there... lol.. I had to go over the list again to be sure

It is not just how much a currency exchange against the dollar that makes a currency weak.



What of countries like Korea (or maybe Japan) that devalued currency deliberately because it was better for their economy.



Has the purchasing power of that currency within the country been evaluated?

What about trend analysis? How often does that currency fluctuate?

Also other macro and micro economic factors. 5 Likes

So Naira still senior some currencies

What about the Zimbabwean dollar 7 Likes 1 Share

Kathmandu:

Some countries like Vietnam allow their currencies to have a low exchange rate to boost their export.







Check Japanese and Chinese exchange rate to the dollar and your mouth will be agape for 45minutes

The difference here is that these countries import close to nothing so devaluing their currency has almost zero effect on them.

11. Nigeria naira

Kathmandu:

Iran economy is still miles ahead of Nigeria economy.





Iranian Army will do a walkover on Nigeria Army



Who's talking about army here... hiaaaan 10 Likes 2 Shares

And here naira exchange 380 to a dollar. Yet things are explicitly expensive. Wankers!



Ah no gree!

Ah no gree!Where's naira on display list?

Zimbabwean dollars has to be number one