The Oluwo of Iwo Kingdom, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu I has embarked on a journey to Canada to meet his wife and his three month old son, Oduduwa.



The monarch who has been fully occupied by the virtue of his office and status left the country in order to attend to some core family affairs before returning to the country.



Oba Akanbi is cherished by his people for his series of humanitarian projects, poverty alleviation programs and community development activities. He is expected back in the country as soon as possible to maintain the pace of the good work.





kabiesi and swags



The baby's name is oduduwa? 1 Like

Congratulations to kabiyesi...the swaggalicius kings.





He is quite humble sha...met him few weeks ago.





May you last longer than your fathers on the thrown. 3 Likes









kabiyesi ooo!!!







Where is d king?

If you think he doesn't look like a king click "Like" 6 Likes

Congrats kabiyesi... But which one is oduduwa? Oranmiyan nko? 1 Like

jetleeee come and see your drug baron Oba.



Afonja drug baron Oba, they also have drug Baron senator in the person of Kashamu.



I wonder why they are criticising Igbos.

This man no get respect.

Oduduwa of all names . Why not go the whole hog and name him olodumare.The land has been desecrated for so late no that it needs thorough cleansing. 1 Like





The Oluwo of Iwo Kingdom choose to have his son in canada..you can all see how fuvked up nigeria is..



a leader who isn't proud of his country and won't allow his son become a citizen of his country.



they say buy naija to grow the naira..but our leader are doing the opposite..but i won't blame him..if the president of the country can seek medical assistant outside the shore of the country he rule..his subject will follow suite..



useless country with equally useless shameless leaders 1 Like





Social Oba





Emir Sanusi de observe.

Pikin name, Oduduwa

why is it that Nigerian or African kings don't put on their traditional attire when outside their country?are they not supposed to promote our culture abroad.

Modern King

Congrats man! More energy to your ****





Hope they didn't give him Adidas mark.

Digital king, i greet you oooo on the arrival of your new baby! Congrats.

Congratulations kabiesi

This king na big boy king o.

praise d lord