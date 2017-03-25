₦airaland Forum

Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Aminat508(f): 7:56pm


The Oluwo of Iwo Kingdom, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu I has embarked on a journey to Canada to meet his wife and his three month old son, Oduduwa.

The monarch who has been fully occupied by the virtue of his office and status left the country in order to attend to some core family affairs before returning to the country.

Oba Akanbi is cherished by his people for his series of humanitarian projects, poverty alleviation programs and community development activities. He is expected back in the country as soon as possible to maintain the pace of the good work.


See photos below.. .

Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Aminat508(f): 7:56pm
shocked kabiesi and swags

See more photos below
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Nne5(f): 7:58pm
The baby's name is oduduwa?

Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:00pm
Congratulations to kabiyesi...the swaggalicius kings.


He is quite humble sha...met him few weeks ago.


May you last longer than your fathers on the thrown.

Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Epositive(m): 8:06pm
kings have stepped up their game cool



kabiyesi ooo!!! cheesy



#positivevibes
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:22pm
Where is d king?
If you think he doesn't look like a king click "Like"

Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:22pm
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:22pm
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:22pm
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by ItalianWine(f): 8:22pm
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 8:22pm
Congrats kabiyesi... But which one is oduduwa? Oranmiyan nko?

Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by jumpandpas(m): 8:23pm
jetleeee come and see your drug baron Oba.

Afonja drug baron Oba, they also have drug Baron senator in the person of Kashamu.

I wonder why they are criticising Igbos.
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by oloriLFC(f): 8:23pm
Won ku inawo
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by oduastates: 8:23pm
This man no get respect.
Oduduwa of all names . Why not go the whole hog and name him olodumare.The land has been desecrated for so late no that it needs thorough cleansing.

Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Damilolababy(f): 8:24pm
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 8:24pm
The Oluwo of Iwo Kingdom choose to have his son in canada..you can all see how fuvked up nigeria is..

a leader who isn't proud of his country and won't allow his son become a citizen of his country.

they say buy naija to grow the naira..but our leader are doing the opposite..but i won't blame him..if the president of the country can seek medical assistant outside the shore of the country he rule..his subject will follow suite..

useless country with equally useless shameless leaders

Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Damilolababy(f): 8:24pm
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:25pm
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Omagago(m): 8:26pm
Social Oba


Emir Sanusi de observe.

Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 8:26pm
Pikin name, Oduduwa
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Nnamdi99(m): 8:27pm
why is it that Nigerian or African kings don't put on their traditional attire when outside their country?are they not supposed to promote our culture abroad.
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by ajibolabd: 8:27pm
Modern King
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 8:27pm
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by BrutalJab: 8:27pm
Yahoo Yahoo Oba

Congrats man! More energy to your ****
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by aragon4realz(m): 8:27pm
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by jumpandpas(m): 8:28pm
Nne5:
shocked The baby's name is oduduwa?

Hope they didn't give him Adidas mark.

Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by ststyreal(f): 8:29pm
Digital king, i greet you oooo on the arrival of your new baby! Congrats.
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by guy30stainless(m): 8:29pm
Congratulations kabiesi
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by realGURU(f): 8:30pm
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by botad(m): 8:30pm
This king na big boy king o.
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Johnhug66(m): 8:31pm
decatalyst:
Congratulations to kabiyesi...the swaggalicius kings.


He is quite humble sha...met him few weeks ago.


May you last longer than your fathers on the thrown.
praise d lord undecided I don't think we care if u meet him or not
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by jullty: 8:31pm
