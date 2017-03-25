₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,770,831 members, 3,439,871 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 March 2017 at 08:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) (2766 Views)
|Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Aminat508(f): 7:56pm
Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/see-photos-of-oluwo-of-iwo-oba.html
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Aminat508(f): 7:56pm
kabiesi and swags
See more photos below
http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/03/see-photos-of-oluwo-of-iwo-oba.html
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Nne5(f): 7:58pm
The baby's name is oduduwa?
1 Like
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:00pm
Congratulations to kabiyesi...the swaggalicius kings.
He is quite humble sha...met him few weeks ago.
May you last longer than your fathers on the thrown.
3 Likes
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Epositive(m): 8:06pm
kings have stepped up their game
kabiyesi ooo!!!
#positivevibes
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:22pm
Where is d king?
If you think he doesn't look like a king click "Like"
6 Likes
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:22pm
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:22pm
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 8:22pm
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by ItalianWine(f): 8:22pm
Ok
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 8:22pm
Congrats kabiyesi... But which one is oduduwa? Oranmiyan nko?
1 Like
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by jumpandpas(m): 8:23pm
jetleeee come and see your drug baron Oba.
Afonja drug baron Oba, they also have drug Baron senator in the person of Kashamu.
I wonder why they are criticising Igbos.
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by oloriLFC(f): 8:23pm
Won ku inawo
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by oduastates: 8:23pm
Msteew.
This man no get respect.
Oduduwa of all names . Why not go the whole hog and name him olodumare.The land has been desecrated for so late no that it needs thorough cleansing.
1 Like
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Damilolababy(f): 8:24pm
REVEALED: Pressure that pushed Lagos doctor into suicide
http://www.wapextra.com.ng/20464-revealed-pressure-that-pushed-lagos-doctor-into-suicide.html
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 8:24pm
The Oluwo of Iwo Kingdom choose to have his son in canada..you can all see how fuvked up nigeria is..
a leader who isn't proud of his country and won't allow his son become a citizen of his country.
they say buy naija to grow the naira..but our leader are doing the opposite..but i won't blame him..if the president of the country can seek medical assistant outside the shore of the country he rule..his subject will follow suite..
useless country with equally useless shameless leaders
1 Like
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Damilolababy(f): 8:24pm
hmm
Curvy Lady Goes Completely Unclad In Full Body Painting (Photos)
http://www.wapextra.com.ng/19840-curvy-lady-goes-completely-unclad-in-full-body-painting-photos.html
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:25pm
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Omagago(m): 8:26pm
Social Oba
Emir Sanusi de observe.
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 8:26pm
Pikin name, Oduduwa
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Nnamdi99(m): 8:27pm
why is it that Nigerian or African kings don't put on their traditional attire when outside their country?are they not supposed to promote our culture abroad.
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by ajibolabd: 8:27pm
Modern King
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 8:27pm
Gghhhhh
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by BrutalJab: 8:27pm
Yahoo Yahoo Oba
Congrats man! More energy to your ****
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by aragon4realz(m): 8:27pm
they look adorable...but in the mean time see the power of little savings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnD1UnCJvFg
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by jumpandpas(m): 8:28pm
Nne5:
Hope they didn't give him Adidas mark.
1 Like
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by ststyreal(f): 8:29pm
Digital king, i greet you oooo on the arrival of your new baby! Congrats.
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by guy30stainless(m): 8:29pm
Congratulations kabiesi
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by realGURU(f): 8:30pm
Nice
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by botad(m): 8:30pm
This king na big boy king o.
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by Johnhug66(m): 8:31pm
decatalyst:praise d lord I don't think we care if u meet him or not
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi & His Son, Wife (Photos) by jullty: 8:31pm
.
Herbal Treatment For Hiv And Other Deadly Disease..100% Recovery.08071180211 / Fufu Eaters Unite / Eggs Available For Sale At Large Quantity And @reduced Cost
Viewing this topic: richiefloyd(m), evilgenie, aamgroup, Okaakoko(m), samdotdurella95, Josele01(m), samsof1, senatorshegsy5(m), fkpboss, scriptlance, nezer83, smartkester, bishop47, placeofallure(f), Adeoludt, yemmycongy(m), skoagmola(m), EASYSHO, jify(f), Vickiweezy(m), janeso(f), oneitalia, veekid(m), alpacino2014(m), maxiprft, ochejoseph(m), Khenfshore, Tundepegba, empowerdex(m), passwelle, otitokoroleti, Nexxy007, nochio(m), PLATO1U(m), maseratti, emeka2847, kashala90(m), Omotaday(m), Lanresnett(m), baba11(m), emperorbukky, Student125(m), ABUZINZU(m), bishopdave(m), Psalmuel92(m), Abdulazeez99, Dyt(f), obataokenwa(m), brunofarad(m), oluvicki(m), Biggybogo1(m), SerPounce(m), kaffy4tope(m), mightyAY(m), piping, sirzent(m), ayoade2, DOABABA1, Chacski(m), Olufemi86(m), Olabamijie(m), ALADE19(m), Loveydoveyx, goldtooth, blaze86(m), darejem2002, sexybaby22(f), Adesiji77, hrhobi1(m), OriEyeLe(m), NastyBitches(m), DIVIPRO, ahmg001(m), royalkonsults(m), Thisis2raw(m), Dmeenat, ViktorMartins(m), gurunlocker, Feshizzy(m), Nellybii, Soccu(m), paragon01, MakIBK(m), yeyeboi(m), pixypixs(m), StEugene, vicoloni(m), joeluv, bigsam1992(m), sasview, khaykay15(f), layifioren(m), kunmid, Reediano(m), TOmmyJidex1, Mzbee, Ysboy(m), Rett0, olutinty(m), dapzo340, dammyshow100, baddest04, Clemzzz, godonzoki(m), duke2017, flyjustice(m), jstmii, KimBerlyie, henrydadon(m), olson(m), aooo(m), DRscience(f), DirewolfofStark(m), tobisonia2(m), alldbest, MikaSoko(m), AreaFada2, Terenceike(m), akbayo(m), Shidophobia, wessey(m), delkinz(m), danjudchi, Kunlecelica(m), omega75, Nnamdi99(m), tonypeaches, Bsmartt(m), Olowo2015(m), kaypet15(m), Hadeyeancah(m), Osaib, Goldenboy333, lewalee(f), N1one, Victornezzar(m), dainvincible(m), Profkomolafe(m), yerimas(m), PeterKbaba, dacovajnr, octoroon and 256 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7