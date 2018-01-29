Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) (10619 Views)

Oluwo of Iwoland Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi shares money to villagers



Oba Akanbi who noted his office is the entire city of Iwo, said he moves his palace to anyone's house not minding his or her status.



This is coming after the monarch adopted full Emir regalia and jettisoned his regular Yoruba dress. The monarch also banished some idols, particular the popular one that has been in the palace since time immemorial.



Oba Akanbi relocated the palace popular idol to another shrine in the town and resettled it there.



Any time I'm back to Nigeria and come down to Lagos all I'll be hearing is "egbon twale" " egbon double twale" "chairman i hail or show your boys love" and shits.

These guys beg alot, why can't these set of people just get something doing instead of automatically turning everybody to chairman, egbon and boss overnight The Oduduwa descendants love money alot but there are bleeping lazy to work for the money...Any time I'm back to Nigeria and come down to Lagos all I'll be hearing is "egbon twale" " egbon double twale" "chairman i hail or show your boys love" and shits.These guys beg alot, why can't these set of people just get something doing instead of automatically turning everybody to chairman, egbon and boss overnight 39 Likes 1 Share

Why not teach them how to fish instead of given them fish? 11 Likes

I can't believe this is happening in this age and time.... This shows that poverty is still ingrained in our rural settlements and citizens would have to depend on the ruling and political class for survival. This is poverty in 3-dim! When will citizens be free from this nonsense?I can't believe this is happening in this age and time.... This shows that poverty is still ingrained in our rural settlements and citizens would have to depend on the ruling and political class for survival. 15 Likes 1 Share

There is serious poverty in the land. 9 Likes 1 Share





He did well,i will never condemn this act of kindness,thank you sir. He did well,i will never condemn this act of kindness,thank you sir. 4 Likes 1 Share

see men and women old enough to be his father bending and portraying because of one thousand naira





this country is bleeped 20 Likes 1 Share

Nyc gesture seeing dis makes me plays God's plan

With the facial expression of the traditional ruler, one might mistake him for a "Skull miner"





The roof is always BROWN....





You dey do good, you nor dey smile, which kain good be that? 22 Likes 1 Share

Yahoo yahoo oba Yahoo yahoo oba 16 Likes 1 Share

Thumbs up OBA! 1 Like 3 Shares

Brown Loof Republic 5 Likes 1 Share

Nenejeje:

see men and women old enough to be his father bending and portraying because of one thousand naira





this country is bleeped

500 niara....



what a damn shame...



if someone carries a bag of rice during election time, of course they would gladly sell their votes. I think politicians like the state of poverty in the land. It's the power they have to rule and they wield it well in the name of empathy...



ba****s. 500 niara....what a damn shame...if someone carries a bag of rice during election time, of course they would gladly sell their votes. I think politicians like the state of poverty in the land. It's the power they have to rule and they wield it well in the name of empathy...ba****s. 6 Likes

He was sent by Omisore...



Osun decides....

Nonsense. 1 Like 1 Share

this is man is buying his votes 1 Like

Waitin concern me

Chaii Africans which way? 1 Like

Wow.





This is why i say certain kings should be brought to the level of Chiefs or land owning families. All these kings that did not sit with the British during the colonial era should be scrapped! If the institution itself cannot be abolished entirely. This one is unfit to be king, making a complete embarrassment of his people....This is why i say certain kings should be brought to the level of Chiefs or land owning families. All these kings that did not sit with the British during the colonial era should be scrapped! If the institution itself cannot be abolished entirely. 1 Like

EvilChild:

The Oduduwa descendants love money alot but there are bleeping lazy to work for the money...

.

Any time I'm back to Nigeria and come down to Lagos all I'll be hearing is "egbon twale" " egbon double twale" "chairman i hail or show your boys love" and shits.

These guys beg alot, why can't these set of people just get something doing instead of automatically turning everybody to chairman, egbon and boss overnight Guy,maintain ur level for dere Guy,maintain ur level for dere

EvilChild:

The Oduduwa descendants love money alot but there are bleeping lazy to work for the money...

.

Any time I'm back to Nigeria and come down to Lagos all I'll be hearing is "egbon twale" " egbon double twale" "chairman i hail or show your boys love" and shits.

These guys beg alot, why can't these set of people just get something doing instead of automatically turning everybody to chairman, egbon and boss overnight

On point On point 4 Likes

pls @ op, which first class Yoruba oba? who dash am. 2 Likes

Tot they said this man is a fraudster. Efcc never grab am? 2 Likes

Nwodosis:

Why not teach them how to fish instead of given them fish?

Always repeating same old craps even where it is very unnecessary. How do you teach old men how to fish? How many of the old men in your village have you taught how to fish? Always repeating same old craps even where it is very unnecessary. How do you teach old men how to fish? How many of the old men in your village have you taught how to fish? 1 Like