Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:24am
A first class Yoruba traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, caused a huge scene yesterday as he stormed his community, Iwoto distribute money to villagers. The aged people and others came out in their numbers to receive their own share of the 'blessing'.
Oluwo of Iwoland Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi shares money to villagers
Oba Akanbi who noted his office is the entire city of Iwo, said he moves his palace to anyone's house not minding his or her status.
This is coming after the monarch adopted full Emir regalia and jettisoned his regular Yoruba dress. The monarch also banished some idols, particular the popular one that has been in the palace since time immemorial.
Oba Akanbi relocated the palace popular idol to another shrine in the town and resettled it there.
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:25am
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:25am
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 7:25am
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by EvilChild: 7:26am
The Oduduwa descendants love money alot but there are bleeping lazy to work for the money...
.
Any time I'm back to Nigeria and come down to Lagos all I'll be hearing is "egbon twale" " egbon double twale" "chairman i hail or show your boys love" and shits.
These guys beg alot, why can't these set of people just get something doing instead of automatically turning everybody to chairman, egbon and boss overnight
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 7:27am
Why not teach them how to fish instead of given them fish?
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by Nukilia: 7:30am
This is poverty in 3-dim! When will citizens be free from this nonsense? I can't believe this is happening in this age and time.... This shows that poverty is still ingrained in our rural settlements and citizens would have to depend on the ruling and political class for survival.
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by BrokenTV: 7:33am
There is serious poverty in the land.
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:48am
He did well,i will never condemn this act of kindness,thank you sir.
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by Nenejeje(f): 7:54am
see men and women old enough to be his father bending and portraying because of one thousand naira
this country is bleeped
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by sammytune(m): 8:13am
Nyc gesture seeing dis makes me plays God's plan
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by JasonScolari: 8:13am
With the facial expression of the traditional ruler, one might mistake him for a "Skull miner"
The roof is always BROWN....
You dey do good, you nor dey smile, which kain good be that?
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:35am
dainformant:
Yahoo yahoo oba
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:35am
Thumbs up OBA!
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by Jwonder(m): 10:36am
Brown Loof Republic
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by jashar(f): 10:36am
Nenejeje:
500 niara....
what a damn shame...
if someone carries a bag of rice during election time, of course they would gladly sell their votes. I think politicians like the state of poverty in the land. It's the power they have to rule and they wield it well in the name of empathy...
ba****s.
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by omusiliyu(m): 10:36am
He was sent by Omisore...
Osun decides....
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by Firefire(m): 10:37am
Nonsense.
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by chiwex(m): 10:38am
this is man is buying his votes
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by Kenkuss: 10:38am
Waitin concern me
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by haryorbarmie83(m): 10:38am
Chaii Africans which way?
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:38am
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by Dreambeat: 10:38am
Wow.
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by Aguia: 10:39am
This one is unfit to be king, making a complete embarrassment of his people....
This is why i say certain kings should be brought to the level of Chiefs or land owning families. All these kings that did not sit with the British during the colonial era should be scrapped! If the institution itself cannot be abolished entirely.
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by tuna4servi(m): 10:39am
EvilChild:Guy,maintain ur level for dere
|Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:40am
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:40am
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by jollyjarkofgod: 10:40am
EvilChild:
On point
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by princeade86(m): 10:41am
pls @ op, which first class Yoruba oba? who dash am.
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 10:41am
Tot they said this man is a fraudster. Efcc never grab am?
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by python1: 10:42am
Nwodosis:
Always repeating same old craps even where it is very unnecessary. How do you teach old men how to fish? How many of the old men in your village have you taught how to fish?
Re: Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Shares Money To Villagers (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:43am
Evablizin:But you were laughing and I know something is behind that laughter
