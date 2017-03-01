Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police (534 Views)

Kemi Olunloyo Sent To Port-Harcourt Prison For 'Defaming' Pastor David Ibiyeomie

A group of New York-based journalists operating under the umbrella of Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called for the immediately and unconditionally release of blogger, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo and newspaper publisher, Samuel Welson.



In a statement signed and issued on Friday by CPJ West Africa representative, Peter Nkanga, the group urged the police to release the duo, and to cease prosecuting journalists on charges of defamation or publishing false news.



It can be recalled that Kemi Olunloyo, a controversial US trained journalist announced that she was arrested in Ibadan and driven more than 600 kilometers to Port Harcourt Prison for allegedly defaming the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.



Nkanga noted that the controversial Instagram post that was published on Olunloyo’s handle and on Samuel Welson’s daily regional tabloid had already been withdrawn from further public circulation.



He also said that there was documentary evidence to show that when Olunloyo published the letter, she indicated that neither Pastor David Ibiyeomie nor actress Iyabo Ojo responded to her request for comment.



In condemning the continued detention of the two journalists in maximum security prison in Port-Harcourt, Nkanga said that defamation allegations should remain civil matter and not treated like a criminal offence that would warrant detention in prison.



"In condemning the continued detention of the two journalists in maximum security prison in Port-Harcourt, Nkanga said that defamation allegations should remain civil matter and not treated like a criminal offence that would warrant detention in prison. "



Please tell them... teach the SOBs. Thanks for speaking out. "The Man Died..." Remember?

Why is she still in jail since? Was she sentenced by any court of law? 1 Like

"The man dies in him who keeps silent in the face of tyranny" True. 1 Like

True.





who is the foreign journalist?





If anyone break our rules (Nigeria ) he or she must face the music squarely



Ask onikuje he knows better what rule did she break? what rule did she break?

Thank you, TheFreeOne, you're on the correct lane. Remain blessed.

Thank you, TheFreeOne, you're on the correct lane. Remain blessed.

who is the foreign journalist?





If anyone break our rules (Nigeria ) he or she must face the music squarely



Which barbaric rule...why do you sound like a tyrant?....anyway its called laws of a nation in this case Nigeria....try update thyself,that your thinking is out of place and archaic

what rule did she break?

Decided by which judge and proven in what court

