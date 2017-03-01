₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by LVMedia: 8:51pm On Mar 25
A group of New York-based journalists operating under the umbrella of Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called for the immediately and unconditionally release of blogger, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo and newspaper publisher, Samuel Welson.
Source; http://www.legendvibes.com.ng/2017/03/release-kemi-olunloyo-unconditionally.html?m=1
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Oyind18: 8:58pm On Mar 25
Make she dey there small
3 Likes
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by mymadam: 8:59pm On Mar 25
"In condemning the continued detention of the two journalists in maximum security prison in Port-Harcourt, Nkanga said that defamation allegations should remain civil matter and not treated like a criminal offence that would warrant detention in prison. "
Please tell them... teach the SOBs. Thanks for speaking out. "The Man Died..." Remember?
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by profhezekiah: 9:03pm On Mar 25
hummmm my crush wan escape prison
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by sarrki(m): 9:05pm On Mar 25
who is the foreign journalist?
If anyone break our rules (Nigeria ) he or she must face the music squarely
Ask onikuje he knows better
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by thesicilian: 9:13pm On Mar 25
Why is she still in jail since? Was she sentenced by any court of law?
1 Like
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by TheFreeOne: 9:13pm On Mar 25
mymadam:
True.
"The man dies in him who keeps silent in the face of tyranny"
1 Like
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by mymadam: 9:20pm On Mar 25
TheFreeOne:
Thank you, TheFreeOne, you're on the correct lane. Remain blessed.
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Ojiofor: 9:21pm On Mar 25
So dem don cage that crazy parrot.
1 Like
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Ashleydolls(f): 9:25pm On Mar 25
sarrki:what rule did she break?
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by TheFreeOne: 9:31pm On Mar 25
mymadam:
Uwlc.
Wish you a happy weekend and a blessed week ahead too.
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by TheFreeOne: 9:34pm On Mar 25
mymadam:
Uwlc.
Wish you a happy weekend and a blessed week ahead too.
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by AVECDEO: 9:41pm On Mar 25
sarrki:Mala oshi Which barbaric rule...why do you sound like a tyrant?....anyway its called laws of a nation in this case Nigeria....try update thyself,that your thinking is out of place and archaic...Aboki...lol
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by sarrki(m): 10:07pm On Mar 25
Ashleydolls:
Assassination of character
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by poshestmina(f): 10:09pm On Mar 25
I'm sure she'll delete her social media accounts when she eventually comes ...lol ..but nobody is fighting or calling for her release . This woman na craze true true ,her cup don full since .
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by madridguy(m): 10:09pm On Mar 25
Abeg make dey release sister Kemi make she come put her mouth for Dino matter small.
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Ashleydolls(f): 6:40am
sarrki:Decided by which judge and proven in what court
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Funlordmaniac(m): 7:42am
This old woman talks too much bullshit anyway so I'm not surprised!
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:00am
Ok
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by modelmike7(m): 8:00am
let her enjoy her holiday plsssss
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by emeka2847: 8:00am
Nigerian journalists are quiet following crump about. It's a pity
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by EternalBeing: 8:01am
ok.
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Jimi23(m): 8:01am
Let her use that her leaking mouth to open the gates of the prison cell.
|Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by luvinhubby(m): 8:01am
N
