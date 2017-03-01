₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,771,000 members, 3,440,339 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 March 2017 at 08:02 AM

Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police (534 Views)

Kemi Olunloyo Sent To Port-Harcourt Prison For 'Defaming' Pastor David Ibiyeomie / Nollywood Actress Threatens To Release Kemi Olunloyo's Sex Tape, She Responds / Kemi Olunloyo: "Linda Ikeji Needs Cream To Tone Out Her Knees & Feet" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by LVMedia: 8:51pm On Mar 25
A group of New York-based journalists operating under the umbrella of Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called for the immediately and unconditionally release of blogger, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo and newspaper publisher, Samuel Welson.

In a statement signed and issued on Friday by CPJ West Africa representative, Peter Nkanga, the group urged the police to release the duo, and to cease prosecuting journalists on charges of defamation or publishing false news.

It can be recalled that Kemi Olunloyo, a controversial US trained journalist announced that she was arrested in Ibadan and driven more than 600 kilometers to Port Harcourt Prison for allegedly defaming the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

Nkanga noted that the controversial Instagram post that was published on Olunloyo’s handle and on Samuel Welson’s daily regional tabloid had already been withdrawn from further public circulation.

He also said that there was documentary evidence to show that when Olunloyo published the letter, she indicated that neither Pastor David Ibiyeomie nor actress Iyabo Ojo responded to her request for comment.

In condemning the continued detention of the two journalists in maximum security prison in Port-Harcourt, Nkanga said that defamation allegations should remain civil matter and not treated like a criminal offence that would warrant detention in prison.

Source; http://www.legendvibes.com.ng/2017/03/release-kemi-olunloyo-unconditionally.html?m=1

Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Oyind18: 8:58pm On Mar 25
Make she dey there small

3 Likes

Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by mymadam: 8:59pm On Mar 25
"In condemning the continued detention of the two journalists in maximum security prison in Port-Harcourt, Nkanga said that defamation allegations should remain civil matter and not treated like a criminal offence that would warrant detention in prison. "

Please tell them... teach the SOBs. Thanks for speaking out. "The Man Died..." Remember?
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by profhezekiah: 9:03pm On Mar 25
hummmm my crush wan escape prison
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by sarrki(m): 9:05pm On Mar 25
who is the foreign journalist?

If anyone break our rules (Nigeria ) he or she must face the music squarely
Ask onikuje he knows better
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by thesicilian: 9:13pm On Mar 25
Why is she still in jail since? Was she sentenced by any court of law?

1 Like

Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by TheFreeOne: 9:13pm On Mar 25
mymadam:
"In condemning the continued detention of the two journalists in maximum security prison in Port-Harcourt, Nkanga said that defamation allegations should remain civil matter and not treated like a criminal offence that would warrant detention in prison. "

Please tell them... teach the SOBs. Thanks for speaking out. "The Man Died..." Remember?

True.


"The man dies in him who keeps silent in the face of tyranny"

1 Like

Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by mymadam: 9:20pm On Mar 25
TheFreeOne:


True.


"The man dies in him who keeps silent in the face of tyranny"

smiley Thank you, TheFreeOne, you're on the correct lane. Remain blessed.
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Ojiofor: 9:21pm On Mar 25
So dem don cage that crazy parrot.

1 Like

Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Ashleydolls(f): 9:25pm On Mar 25
sarrki:
who is the foreign journalist?


If anyone break our rules (Nigeria ) he or she must face the music squarely

Ask onikuje he knows better
what rule did she break?
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by TheFreeOne: 9:31pm On Mar 25
mymadam:


smiley Thank you, TheFreeOne, you're on the correct lane. Remain blessed.

Uwlc.

Wish you a happy weekend and a blessed week ahead too.
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by TheFreeOne: 9:34pm On Mar 25
mymadam:


smiley Thank you, TheFreeOne, you're on the correct lane. Remain blessed.

Uwlc.

Wish you a happy weekend and a blessed week ahead too.
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by AVECDEO: 9:41pm On Mar 25
sarrki:
who is the foreign journalist?


If anyone break our rules (Nigeria ) he or she must face the music squarely

Ask onikuje he knows better
Mala oshi Which barbaric rule...why do you sound like a tyrant?....anyway its called laws of a nation in this case Nigeria....try update thyself,that your thinking is out of place and archaic...Aboki...lol

Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by sarrki(m): 10:07pm On Mar 25
Ashleydolls:
what rule did she break?

Assassination of character
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by poshestmina(f): 10:09pm On Mar 25
I'm sure she'll delete her social media accounts when she eventually comes ...lol ..but nobody is fighting or calling for her release . This woman na craze true true ,her cup don full since .
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by madridguy(m): 10:09pm On Mar 25
Abeg make dey release sister Kemi make she come put her mouth for Dino matter small. grin
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Ashleydolls(f): 6:40am
sarrki:



Assassination of character
Decided by which judge and proven in what court
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Funlordmaniac(m): 7:42am
This old woman talks too much bullshit anyway so I'm not surprised!
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:00am
Ok
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by modelmike7(m): 8:00am
let her enjoy her holiday plsssss
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by emeka2847: 8:00am
Nigerian journalists are quiet following crump about. It's a pity
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by EternalBeing: 8:01am
ok.
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by Jimi23(m): 8:01am
Let her use that her leaking mouth to open the gates of the prison cell.
Re: Release Kemi Olunloyo Unconditionally – Foreign Journalists Tell Nigeria Police by luvinhubby(m): 8:01am
N

(0) (Reply)

Seun Kuti Calls D'banj, Onyeka Onwenu, Zaaki Azzay & Twoshotz Traitors / Dating Actresses The Lateset / Training And Auditioning For An Epic Soap Opera This December

Viewing this topic: EDIPO(m), dacovajnr, kerryjossy(f), 4peace(m), harizonal123(m), buzo80(m), StDonE(m), crestedaguiyi, sweetsandy4luv(f), fiditi(m), kennynelcon(m), Alumona1(m), ALADE19(m), Highbee01(f), omoiyamayor, 24hrsmarriage, dotuna3(m), naptu2, drchinchek, tommysparks, EternalBeing, ExplicitConnect(m), olasclef(m), orimsamsam(m), 41lady(m), divicode, luvinhubby(m), ayolight(f), bukaty, DonLo, Ejimchiglo, Toyoleotee, Onnasucs1(m), Banjo24, oluwafemim(m), ovieigho(m), Jabioro, chydon22, Prosperkaro(m), adeosunramsey(m), Nonsoco80(m), PMBfirstson(m), Asokobieke, rilla64, ip2121918021(m), izibili44, freshyoladipupo(m), shounited74, sgtponzihater, gare(f), blackberlin, SharpJoe, opibycar1, Emychina(m), otunbaajamu(m), rebirthiix, Flintstone06(m), Majidmuhammad, sirmondex, Endybest2424(m), arabbunkum, felixomor, elabogado, Bowale007(m), Jimi23(m), kelsgal(f), graphiti, Silascarter, harlehleh(f), kimbra(f), tplacid, ahmstrng(m), onyii255, UAE123(m), leye4u, swaggss, az65, Wiseandtrue(f), naijaGhandi, lantessy(m), akdam, Olateef(m), baby124 and 112 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 43
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.