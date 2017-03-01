₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:53pm On Mar 25
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaxsbXixx8c
A lovely physically-challenged lady, Adenike Oyetunde, has got herself trending on social media platforms after her first visit to the famous Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Sharing the photos on her social media page, the excited lady wrote; If only you can understand what it means for me...I did it!!! This year, I BREAK everything in my mind.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/lady-with-one-leg-excited-as-she-visits.html
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:54pm On Mar 25
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:56pm On Mar 25
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by wahles(m): 8:56pm On Mar 25
Nice
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by LivingHuman: 8:57pm On Mar 25
Sweet
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by mazimee(m): 8:57pm On Mar 25
All I see is brown roofs.
Brown roofs, brown roofs, brown rusty roofs everywhere
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by LivingHuman: 8:57pm On Mar 25
No chill
mazimee:
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by profhezekiah: 8:59pm On Mar 25
mazimee:may God heal U, U ll never die like dis
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by Dyt(f): 9:01pm On Mar 25
Survival
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by mazimee(m): 9:04pm On Mar 25
profhezekiah:
Amen, your Apollo will not kill you sir.
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by xqzytchyca(f): 9:10pm On Mar 25
Wow! FP material
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by Epositive(m): 9:14pm On Mar 25
she is happy
#positivevibes
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by Ashleydolls(f): 9:25pm On Mar 25
Awwwwwwww
Impossibility is nothing
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by sod09(m): 9:35pm On Mar 25
wow...she try oo
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by Kondomatic(m): 9:42pm On Mar 25
mazimee:
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by ifyan(m): 10:39pm On Mar 25
Wow people should learn she didn't see this to seek for sympathy rather she elevated herself in a way to make her happy.
This is beautiful.
I love this
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by lonelydora(m): 10:49pm On Mar 25
Biko! I never knew the brown roof is all over the West. I thought it was only in Ibadan. Just imagine Abeokuta of all places.
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by ovokoooo: 10:49pm On Mar 25
See the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaxsbXixx8c
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by iamnicer: 10:49pm On Mar 25
GOD BLESS HER
SHE IS BRAVE
LOVE THE POSITIVE SPIRIT
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by SNOWCREAM(m): 10:50pm On Mar 25
Which one be female amputee, is she different from a female?
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by louisv(m): 10:50pm On Mar 25
mazimee:
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by lanightdavido(m): 10:51pm On Mar 25
Try to enjoy ur life, no matter what
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by christaddicted: 10:51pm On Mar 25
Ancient city
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by obafemee80(m): 10:51pm On Mar 25
There is ability in disability
I wish a good samaritan could provide a prosthetic leg for her...
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:52pm On Mar 25
I know all you hypocrites are thinking it but I will just ahead and say it, I wonder how crouching tiger holding protector will be with this babe?
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by deebrain(m): 10:52pm On Mar 25
mazimee:
So this is deebrain reporting live from the epic location of Olumo rock...
So mazimee, are your thoughts really a general assumption of the hygiene of the Afonja or they are likely motivated by ethnic affiliations?
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by Deeypeey(m): 10:52pm On Mar 25
wow...she s very happy..look at her...this made my night.
.
.
he waist tho...#sexy
.
.
mazimee:this guy's crazy
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by louisv(m): 10:52pm On Mar 25
mazimee:
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by rasazee(m): 10:53pm On Mar 25
Abeokuta ilu ogbon, ibe lagbe bi mi si o....ibe lagbe tomi dabga o.......ile ominira.........mayo mayo o lori olumo
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by Fraih(f): 10:54pm On Mar 25
Nicey!
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by reyscrub(m): 10:54pm On Mar 25
Well congrat for reaching that height as you make history of being the first amputee in Nigeria to climb Olumo rock.
Prepare your documentation and forward it to Guiness so that you are also capture in Guinness book.
You have made bae.
Once again congratulations.
|Re: Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos by ovokoooo: 10:55pm On Mar 25
.
