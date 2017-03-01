Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Female Amputee Visits Olumo Rock For The First Time & Is Excited. Photos (8402 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaxsbXixx8c





A lovely physically-challenged lady, Adenike Oyetunde, has got herself trending on social media platforms after her first visit to the famous Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Sharing the photos on her social media page, the excited lady wrote; If only you can understand what it means for me...I did it!!! This year, I BREAK everything in my mind.



Nice 1 Like

Sweet





Brown roofs, brown roofs, brown rusty roofs everywhere All I see is brown roofs.Brown roofs, brown roofs, brown rusty roofs everywhere 25 Likes

All I see is brown roofs.

Brown roofs, brown roofs, brown rusty roofs everywia No chill 11 Likes

All I see is brown roofs.

Brown roofs, brown roofs, brown rusty roofs everywia may God heal U, U ll never die like dis may God heal U, U ll never die like dis 4 Likes 1 Share

Survival 2 Likes

may God heal my apollo virus, I will never die like dis

Amen, your Apollo will not kill you sir. Amen, your Apollo will not kill you sir. 5 Likes

Wow! FP material













#positivevibes she is happy#positivevibes

Awwwwwwww



Impossibility is nothing 1 Like

wow...she try oo

Amen, your Apollo will not kill you sir. 2 Likes

Wow people should learn she didn't see this to seek for sympathy rather she elevated herself in a way to make her happy.



This is beautiful.

I love this 2 Likes

Biko! I never knew the brown roof is all over the West. I thought it was only in Ibadan. Just imagine Abeokuta of all places. 7 Likes 1 Share







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaxsbXixx8c See the video 1 Like

GOD BLESS HER



SHE IS BRAVE



LOVE THE POSITIVE SPIRIT

Which one be female amputee, is she different from a female? 5 Likes 1 Share

All I see is brown roofs.



Brown roofs, brown roofs, brown rusty roofs everywhere 4 Likes

Try to enjoy ur life, no matter what

Ancient city

There is ability in disability

I wish a good samaritan could provide a prosthetic leg for her... 6 Likes

I know all you hypocrites are thinking it but I will just ahead and say it, I wonder how crouching tiger holding protector will be with this babe?

All I see is brown roofs.



Brown roofs, brown roofs, brown rusty roofs everywhere



So this is deebrain reporting live from the epic location of Olumo rock...



So mazimee, are your thoughts really a general assumption of the hygiene of the Afonja or they are likely motivated by ethnic affiliations? So this is deebrain reporting live from the epic location of Olumo rock...So mazimee, are your thoughts really a general assumption of the hygiene of the Afonja or they are likely motivated by ethnic affiliations? 3 Likes



he waist tho...#sexy

All I see is brown roofs.



Brown roofs, brown roofs, brown rusty roofs everywhere this guy's crazy wow...she s very happy..look at her...this made my night.he waist tho...#sexythis guy's crazy 1 Like

All I see is brown roofs.



Brown roofs, brown roofs, brown rusty roofs everywhere 7 Likes

Abeokuta ilu ogbon, ibe lagbe bi mi si o....ibe lagbe tomi dabga o.......ile ominira.........mayo mayo o lori olumo 5 Likes 1 Share

Nicey! 1 Like 1 Share

Well congrat for reaching that height as you make history of being the first amputee in Nigeria to climb Olumo rock.



Prepare your documentation and forward it to Guiness so that you are also capture in Guinness book.



You have made bae.



Once again congratulations. 1 Like