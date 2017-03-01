Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) (10166 Views)

See more Photos of Efe as a Corper Here is a throwback photo of BBNaija Housemate Efe during his NYSC days.He has not changed muchSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/throwback-photo-of-bbnaija-housemate.html?m=1 See more Photos of Efe as a Corper http://www.nairaland.com/3641350/bbnaija-check-out-photo-efe 1 Like

Ever baddest.....sapele wizard 3 Likes

Fresh guy. 3 Likes

Everybody likes Efe 17 Likes

Efe the chosen One.





Congrats in advance young Man 8 Likes





He surely needs to upgrade.





I like him for being real and attentive He still look the same!He surely needs to upgrade.I like him for being real and attentive 4 Likes

Who is EFE?

And whats his occupation? 2 Likes

Is lie! Efe didn't go to school! He should show us his certificate 6 Likes

LesbianBoy:

Is lie! Efe didn't go to school! He should show us his certificate are u reporting from Sahara desert are u reporting from Sahara desert 37 Likes 1 Share

ok 12 Likes 1 Share

Efe

OK and so?

This foolish people just want to force bbn down our throat...



Nonsense!



Stupîd meaningless show 1 Like

dt "unku" wey dey middle na below 30? 2 Likes



He can't rap, sing, act or dance ... Zero Talent ... Buh





Grace is upon this dude





I just love him





I wish him all the best





1 Like

Efe for the money.

Efetobore!!!





His dread looks so unkempt, he really need the 25 million 2 Likes

I only follow his updates because he is an Urhobo.





I still don't like BBN and its philosophy/concept! 1 Like

LesbianBoy:

Is lie! Efe didn't go to school! He should show us his certificate sinaj:

are u reporting from Sahara desert





Hehehe... Hehehe... 2 Likes

hmm

Whats the whole hullabaloo about evicted housemates lately? pls check my signature below

I be efe fan buh he be like crayfish abeg this need this moni the suffer too much 1 Like





You understand na, based on logistics The only guy that is real in the house. No forming at all.You understand na, based on logistics 2 Likes

na WA o, so me and this guy served in d same state, same year... I can see Anamcopa magazine.... mehn, I'm missing Nnokwa 1 Like

Unlike Dino that is going round tolding people lies that he graduation from ABU

i served in anambra state too. Who knows if i will be in BBN in future. Such is life, no one knows wat wil happen in future 1 Like

Make the guy just win the 25milla...make e fresh small 1 Like

Efe our ultimate head of house,our real Nigga,Efe 4 d mulla 1 Like

Mouthgag:

This foolish people just want to force bbn down our throat...



Nonsense!



Stupîd meaningless show Then still force your hand to open the tread commet? mr man

Everybody likes efe just like everybody hates chris 1 Like