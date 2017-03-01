₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by ebosie11(f): 9:12pm On Mar 25
Here is a throwback photo of BBNaija Housemate Efe during his NYSC days.He has not changed much
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/throwback-photo-of-bbnaija-housemate.html?m=1
See more Photos of Efe as a Corper http://www.nairaland.com/3641350/bbnaija-check-out-photo-efe
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by youngest85(m): 9:14pm On Mar 25
Ever baddest.....sapele wizard
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by Kingsasian(m): 9:15pm On Mar 25
Fresh guy.
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by Ashleydolls(f): 9:18pm On Mar 25
Everybody likes Efe
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by IamAirforce1: 9:20pm On Mar 25
Efe the chosen One.
Congrats in advance young Man
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by decatalyst(m): 9:21pm On Mar 25
He still look the same!
He surely needs to upgrade.
I like him for being real and attentive
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by Young03: 9:49pm On Mar 25
Who is EFE?
And whats his occupation?
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:53pm On Mar 25
Is lie! Efe didn't go to school! He should show us his certificate
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by sinaj(f): 10:06pm On Mar 25
LesbianBoy:are u reporting from Sahara desert
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by jimi4us: 10:58pm On Mar 25
ok
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by kagari: 10:59pm On Mar 25
Efe
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by praisekeyzz(m): 11:00pm On Mar 25
OK and so?
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by Mouthgag: 11:00pm On Mar 25
This foolish people just want to force bbn down our throat...
Nonsense!
Stupîd meaningless show
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by Deeypeey(m): 11:01pm On Mar 25
dt "unku" wey dey middle na below 30?
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by chelseabmw(m): 11:01pm On Mar 25
He can't rap, sing, act or dance ... Zero Talent ... Buh
Grace is upon this dude
I just love him
I wish him all the best
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by onosprince(m): 11:01pm On Mar 25
Efe for the money.
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by ToriBlue(f): 11:01pm On Mar 25
Efetobore!!!
His dread looks so unkempt, he really need the 25 million
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by fratermathy(m): 11:01pm On Mar 25
I only follow his updates because he is an Urhobo.
I still don't like BBN and its philosophy/concept!
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by Bluezy13(m): 11:02pm On Mar 25
LesbianBoy:
sinaj:
Hehehe...
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 11:03pm On Mar 25
hmm
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by modelsms10: 11:03pm On Mar 25
Whats the whole hullabaloo about evicted housemates lately? pls check my signature below
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by kenzysmith: 11:03pm On Mar 25
I be efe fan buh he be like crayfish abeg this need this moni the suffer too much
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by MrTypist: 11:03pm On Mar 25
The only guy that is real in the house. No forming at all.
You understand na, based on logistics
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by Cousim(m): 11:03pm On Mar 25
na WA o, so me and this guy served in d same state, same year... I can see Anamcopa magazine.... mehn, I'm missing Nnokwa
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by Enemyofpeace: 11:03pm On Mar 25
Unlike Dino that is going round tolding people lies that he graduation from ABU
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by TosineGuy(m): 11:04pm On Mar 25
i served in anambra state too. Who knows if i will be in BBN in future. Such is life, no one knows wat wil happen in future
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by helphelp: 11:04pm On Mar 25
Make the guy just win the 25milla...make e fresh small
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by austino2018: 11:05pm On Mar 25
Efe our ultimate head of house,our real Nigga,Efe 4 d mulla
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by kenzysmith: 11:06pm On Mar 25
Then still force your hand to open the tread commet? mr man
Mouthgag:
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by jamesbridget13(f): 11:07pm On Mar 25
Everybody likes efe just like everybody hates chris
|Re: BBNaija: Corper Efe During His NYSC Days In Anambra (Throwback Photo) by kenzysmith: 11:08pm On Mar 25
U wey go sch u done get work infact who sch help
LesbianBoy:
