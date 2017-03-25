Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector (22137 Views)

5 Battery Killing Mistakes We Make Daily / The Truth About Powerbanks / The Truth About Infinix Hot Note/pro Battery (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



For the past few days messages like this have been Trending on WhatsApp for wrong reasons.. Gud evening ,i hope u guys ave heard dat d police saved anoda woman tryn to jump into d lagoon today..pls my sisters dis is d number calling dem..08030004900...i didnt really blive until a friend tld me d number called her nd started sayn sum enchantment and d nxt thing she heard waz tld to 08030004900 kill her self wit any possible means she has...d same number called her friends broda in skul nd if nt for her friend's broda roommated dat stop him..he wud ave stabbed himself wit d knife in his hands..so pls sisters lets pass dis information..nd lets also b prayerful..d was d same number dat called dat doctor dat jumped into d lagoon too...#TAKEHEED

Pls don't pick calls from d number

Two of my course mates were saved cos dey missed d call

However, there is no truth behind this,



Truth

It is an MTN NG no. For promotional messages, that's the reason why it can't be called.



The short code is 4900, instead of calling with 4900 which many users won't pick up, the 08030004900 was introduced.



I myself have picked the call recently, you hear a promotional message and it's not in any way related to the lagoon - suicide.







pls spread the news

Lalasticlala can forward to FP We at techredirector.com have debunked this issue.For the past few days messages like this have been Trending on WhatsApp for wrong reasons..However, there is no truth behind this,It is an MTN NG no. For promotional messages, that's the reason why it can't be called.The short code is 4900, instead of calling with 4900 which many users won't pick up, the 08030004900 was introduced.I myself have picked the call recently, you hear a promotional message and it's not in any way related to the lagoon - suicide.pls spread the newsLalasticlala can forward to FP 17 Likes 1 Share

But were you there when it was killing people? 10 Likes 2 Shares











#zerotimeforbullshit

#positivevibes that's MTN line nw... they call me two to three times per week... i don't pick anyway.. same old story#zerotimeforbullshit#positivevibes 11 Likes 1 Share

Not true. 1 Like 2 Shares

okenwa:

But were you there when it was killing people? it has killed no one. Show me one person it has killed with proof.

AyamConfidence it has killed no one. Show me one person it has killed with proof.AyamConfidence 12 Likes

The sad thing is, even the supposedly educated ones are among those forwarding such messages. It is always good to verify info before passing it around. 67 Likes 1 Share

Thanks for this.

I still marvel at ability of Nigerians to spiritualize everything & tie it to some rituals.

No wonder we are this backward.

Scientific reasoning & analysis is lacking.

How can a call lead to people jumping into water? How can? 41 Likes 6 Shares

Eggcelent:

Thanks for this.

I still marvel at ability of Nigerians to spiritualize everything & tie it to some rituals.

No wonder we are this backward.

Scientific reasoning & analysis is lacking.

How can a call lead to people jumping into water? How can? a very serious problem we have.

Techredirector.com a very serious problem we have.Techredirector.com 1 Like

Sometimes I just wonder why someone would sit down and formulate lies. And why some people would believe such lies. 10 Likes 1 Share

This number calls me steady na, they even seal Hausa sometimes. I'm yet to jump into a lagoon 6 Likes







The thing be say, one person go start the gist, someone go eavesdrop and add eim own join and pass it on..





This country is so funny walahi! Nigerians sabi carry and spread unverified newsThe thing be say, one person go start the gist, someone go eavesdrop and add eim own join and pass it on..This country is so funny walahi! 16 Likes 1 Share

decatalyst:

Nigerians sabi carry and spread unverified news





The thing be say, one person go start the gist, someone go eavesdrop and add eim own join and pass it on..





This country is so funny walahi!

ok

It doesn't even worth my attention

Foolish youths with dead brains.



They will still blame the Govt for unemployment.



Who will employ people with this kind of stupeed mindset.



So an eediot will come for interview and believe a number can call u and u will go and commit suicide ?



Damn it. 9 Likes 1 Share

wow

daamazing:

Not true.

since you have refused to have sense...

Kwantinue 7 Likes

NIGERIANS AND STUPID RUMOURS. JUST LIKE THE KILLER PHONE CALL NONSENSE FROM A FEW YEARS AGO. 5 Likes

AntiWailer:

Foolish youths. Bro Na fight, lolll Bro Na fight, lolll

daamazing:



I myself have picked the call recently, you hear a promotional message and it's not in any way related to the lagoon - suicide.



Thanks for sharing this.



Even though it should be obvious that people don't usually die from answering phone calls, it still needs to be emphasized Thanks for sharing this.Even though it should be obvious that people don't usually die from answering phone calls, it still needs to be emphasized

Una done start again

genearts:

This number calls me steady na, they even seal Hausa sometimes. I'm yet to jump into a lagoon We'll get to you soon enough

cupidFlint:

wow why the wow? why the wow?

NOW THIS THE TIME FOR NCC TO DEAL WITH MTN FOR HARASSING AND SPAMMING NIGERIANS WITH UNSOLICITED PHONE CALLS AD AND SMS. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! 2 Likes

Why always Nigerians? 1 Like

What if I pick the call and lagoon is not even where I stay? 7 Likes

Preye1599:

We'll get to you soon enough Hahahahaha, Hahahahaha, 1 Like

Nigerians are so gullible. .answer a number and quench. Kai people sef. Nigerians are so gullible. .answer a number and quench. Kai people sef.

Wow...didn't know ppl took this serious... I received the WhatsApp msg and i laughed at it. We grew up knowing there is a killer no...issit not naija..

pharmadoctor:

What if am in a place where there is no lagoon hehe hehe 1 Like