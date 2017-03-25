₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by daamazing(m): 9:27pm On Mar 25
We at techredirector.com have debunked this issue.
For the past few days messages like this have been Trending on WhatsApp for wrong reasons..
Gud evening ,i hope u guys ave heard dat d police saved anoda woman tryn to jump into d lagoon today..pls my sisters dis is d number calling dem..08030004900...i didnt really blive until a friend tld me d number called her nd started sayn sum enchantment and d nxt thing she heard waz tld to 08030004900 kill her self wit any possible means she has...d same number called her friends broda in skul nd if nt for her friend's broda roommated dat stop him..he wud ave stabbed himself wit d knife in his hands..so pls sisters lets pass dis information..nd lets also b prayerful..d was d same number dat called dat doctor dat jumped into d lagoon too...#TAKEHEED
However, there is no truth behind this,
Truth
It is an MTN NG no. For promotional messages, that's the reason why it can't be called.
The short code is 4900, instead of calling with 4900 which many users won't pick up, the 08030004900 was introduced.
I myself have picked the call recently, you hear a promotional message and it's not in any way related to the lagoon - suicide.
pls spread the news
Lalasticlala can forward to FP
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by okenwa(m): 9:32pm On Mar 25
But were you there when it was killing people?
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by Epositive(m): 9:32pm On Mar 25
that's MTN line nw... they call me two to three times per week... i don't pick anyway.. same old story
#zerotimeforbullshit
#positivevibes
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by daamazing(m): 9:32pm On Mar 25
Not true.
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by daamazing(m): 9:34pm On Mar 25
okenwa:it has killed no one. Show me one person it has killed with proof.
AyamConfidence
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by thesicilian: 9:44pm On Mar 25
The sad thing is, even the supposedly educated ones are among those forwarding such messages. It is always good to verify info before passing it around.
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by Eggcelent(m): 9:47pm On Mar 25
Thanks for this.
I still marvel at ability of Nigerians to spiritualize everything & tie it to some rituals.
No wonder we are this backward.
Scientific reasoning & analysis is lacking.
How can a call lead to people jumping into water? How can?
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by daamazing(m): 9:48pm On Mar 25
Eggcelent:a very serious problem we have.
Techredirector.com
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by Tadeknkeepcalm: 9:50pm On Mar 25
Sometimes I just wonder why someone would sit down and formulate lies. And why some people would believe such lies.
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by genearts(m): 9:53pm On Mar 25
This number calls me steady na, they even seal Hausa sometimes. I'm yet to jump into a lagoon
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by decatalyst(m): 9:56pm On Mar 25
Nigerians sabi carry and spread unverified news
The thing be say, one person go start the gist, someone go eavesdrop and add eim own join and pass it on..
This country is so funny walahi!
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by daamazing(m): 10:05pm On Mar 25
decatalyst:
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by tobtap: 10:09pm On Mar 25
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by ITbomb(m): 10:10pm On Mar 25
It doesn't even worth my attention
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by AntiWailer: 10:10pm On Mar 25
Foolish youths with dead brains.
They will still blame the Govt for unemployment.
Who will employ people with this kind of stupeed mindset.
So an eediot will come for interview and believe a number can call u and u will go and commit suicide ?
Damn it.
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by cupidFlint(m): 10:10pm On Mar 25
wow
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by Asito(m): 10:11pm On Mar 25
daamazing:
since you have refused to have sense...
Kwantinue
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:11pm On Mar 25
NIGERIANS AND STUPID RUMOURS. JUST LIKE THE KILLER PHONE CALL NONSENSE FROM A FEW YEARS AGO.
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by daamazing(m): 10:11pm On Mar 25
AntiWailer:Bro Na fight, lolll
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by alignacademy(m): 10:11pm On Mar 25
daamazing:
Thanks for sharing this.
Even though it should be obvious that people don't usually die from answering phone calls, it still needs to be emphasized
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by kenzysmith: 10:11pm On Mar 25
Una done start again
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by Preye1599(m): 10:12pm On Mar 25
We'll get to you soon enough
genearts:
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by daamazing(m): 10:12pm On Mar 25
cupidFlint:why the wow?
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by Kolababe: 10:12pm On Mar 25
NOW THIS THE TIME FOR NCC TO DEAL WITH MTN FOR HARASSING AND SPAMMING NIGERIANS WITH UNSOLICITED PHONE CALLS AD AND SMS. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by Adesiji77: 10:12pm On Mar 25
Why always Nigerians?
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by pharmadoctor(m): 10:13pm On Mar 25
What if I pick the call and lagoon is not even where I stay?
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by daamazing(m): 10:13pm On Mar 25
Preye1599:Hahahahaha,
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by onadana: 10:13pm On Mar 25
Nigerians are so gullible. .answer a number and quench. Kai people sef.
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by doctorkush(m): 10:13pm On Mar 25
Wow...didn't know ppl took this serious... I received the WhatsApp msg and i laughed at it. We grew up knowing there is a killer no...issit not naija..
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by daamazing(m): 10:13pm On Mar 25
pharmadoctor:hehe
|Re: Real Truth About 08030004900 No. Killing People - Techredirector by Dottore: 10:13pm On Mar 25
Nigerians and superstitions
