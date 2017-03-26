₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by Priscy01(f): 11:43am
See caption rhis on her Instagram page;
"Today I celebrate what an awesome mother I am..
Today I celebrate the Gift of been a mother..
As a mother I have known Pure love,Joy and happiness..
Today I celebrate the strength of Motherhood upon me & every other mother out there..
HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MUM
#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #KINGY #MOTHERHOOD #JOY #MOTHERSWEAREGREATNESS"
WATCH VIDEO BELOW;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jl-ZkGmjWgo
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSGLzKeDEK6/?hl=en
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by Flexherbal(m): 12:09pm
Children, the joy of every mother!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by NCAN(m): 1:33pm
cool, seun we need scroll to to button
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by Elvis2kay: 1:33pm
Nice 1
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by nairalandfreak: 1:33pm
Pokolee
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by Divay22(f): 1:33pm
The joy of a mother
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by TPAND: 1:34pm
Baby Sawalele oooo ... Sawa sawa, sawale, sawa sawa sawale .....
Gold digger mom
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by shugacaneman: 1:34pm
Forget all these ur show for the camera. He will grow up and see the kind of woman u r.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by pembisco(m): 1:34pm
.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by IecheM(m): 1:34pm
Happy mothers day
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by MrTypist: 1:34pm
Nice one.
The pride of motherhood.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by kingsmaila: 1:34pm
Tonto, My wish for u today is a speedy reconciliation with your Husband. Forget the past as every marriage has its ugly side.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by Jodha(f): 1:35pm
To know say Tonto go do her own...
Anyways.. Happy mother's day to her..
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by Nnenna2too(f): 1:35pm
Happy mother's day to All the Good mother's.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by LesbianBoy(m): 1:36pm
What's with all these stoopid hash tags
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by Pavore9: 1:38pm
shugacaneman:
Let the son decide how he sees his mother.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by Inspectorsuga(m): 1:40pm
Tonto d good mother of all weed smokers
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by FUCKyouALL: 1:41pm
shugacaneman:
did she hurt her baby? Is she starving her baby? Is the baby uncomfortable in her hands? What's your problem man? What's your problem?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by bigeliot(m): 1:43pm
shugacaneman:. Pls learn to b positive. Are u married, do u hv a child, do u knw wat it feels lik to see ur baby happy nd healthy? Oga take time o
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by seuncyrus(m): 1:48pm
Happy mother's day to the real mothers out there
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by chomxy(f): 1:48pm
nice one tonto
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by Lovet708: 1:52pm
Proud mama
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by fuckboys: 1:54pm
should oloshos be celebrating mothers day too?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by padiga047(m): 1:54pm
every small thing camera, camera. Can you do anything in private eeh Tonto?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by Moving4: 1:56pm
Sweet mum
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by crackhouse(m): 2:05pm
Alright.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by Donjazzy12(m): 2:07pm
Priscy01:Return that child to his father you crack head! Pushing out a kid from your puzzy doesnt make you a mother.....living responsibly does! return that boy to his father ASAP.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by bounty007(m): 2:08pm
shugacaneman:
And what kind of a woman Is she..
You know what your mom did before she met your dad..
Abi your baba marry her Virgin..
Everybody wan talk..
Your wife nko. You know how many men run her?
Abi you na virgin..
Mumu talk
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by Victornezzar(m): 2:14pm
Nnenna2too:.Including u 2 dear mother of my future kids
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by Myde4naija(m): 2:19pm
Toto & dike
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by SQLmastar(m): 2:47pm
Mtcheew....
You are not yet a mother until you reconcile with hubby and stop intake of ganja. ....
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] by iSoldier: 3:00pm
Please vote for a Friend
Her Name is Olukoya Oluwatomisin as Miss Esep 2017
http://jejeupdates.com/mr-and-miss-esep-2017/
