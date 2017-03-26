Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Son [VIDEO] (9351 Views)

Ufoma Ejenobor Celebrates Mother's Day With Her Husband And Kids (Photo) / Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) / Di'ja Celebrates Mother's Day With Baby Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



"Today I celebrate what an awesome mother I am..

Today I celebrate the Gift of been a mother..

As a mother I have known Pure love,Joy and happiness..

Today I celebrate the strength of Motherhood upon me & every other mother out there..

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MUM

#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #KINGY #MOTHERHOOD #JOY #MOTHERSWEAREGREATNESS"

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jl-ZkGmjWgo



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSGLzKeDEK6/?hl=en See caption rhis on her Instagram page;WATCH VIDEO BELOW; 2 Likes

Children, the joy of every mother! 3 Likes 2 Shares

cool, seun we need scroll to to button 2 Likes

Nice 1

Pokolee

The joy of a mother

Baby Sawalele oooo ... Sawa sawa, sawale, sawa sawa sawale .....



Gold digger mom 2 Likes

Forget all these ur show for the camera. He will grow up and see the kind of woman u r. 8 Likes

. 1 Like

Happy mothers day

Nice one.



The pride of motherhood. 3 Likes

Tonto, My wish for u today is a speedy reconciliation with your Husband. Forget the past as every marriage has its ugly side. 4 Likes

To know say Tonto go do her own...



Anyways.. Happy mother's day to her..

Happy mother's day to All the Good mother's.

What's with all these stoopid hash tags

shugacaneman:

Forget all these ur show for the camera. He will grow up and see the kind of woman u r.

Let the son decide how he sees his mother. Let the son decide how he sees his mother. 10 Likes

Tonto d good mother of all weed smokers 1 Like

shugacaneman:

Forget all these ur show for the camera. He will grow up and see the kind of woman u r.

did she hurt her baby? Is she starving her baby? Is the baby uncomfortable in her hands? What's your problem man? What's your problem? did she hurt her baby? Is she starving her baby? Is the baby uncomfortable in her hands? What's your problem man? What's your problem? 10 Likes

shugacaneman:

Forget all these ur show for the camera. He will grow up and see the kind of woman u r. . Pls learn to b positive. Are u married, do u hv a child, do u knw wat it feels lik to see ur baby happy nd healthy? Oga take time o . Pls learn to b positive. Are u married, do u hv a child, do u knw wat it feels lik to see ur baby happy nd healthy? Oga take time o 2 Likes

Happy mother's day to the real mothers out there Happy mother's day to the real mothers out there

nice one tonto

Proud mama 1 Like

should oloshos be celebrating​ mothers day too? 2 Likes

every small thing camera, camera. Can you do anything in private eeh Tonto? 1 Like

Sweet mum

Alright.

Priscy01:

See caption rhis on her Instagram page;

"Today I celebrate what an awesome mother I am..

Today I celebrate the Gift of been a mother..

As a mother I have known Pure love,Joy and happiness..

Today I celebrate the strength of Motherhood upon me & every other mother out there..

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MUM

#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #KINGY #MOTHERHOOD #JOY #MOTHERSWEAREGREATNESS"

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jl-ZkGmjWgo



https://www.instagram.com/p/BSGLzKeDEK6/?hl=en Return that child to his father you crack head! Pushing out a kid from your puzzy doesnt make you a mother.....living responsibly does! return that boy to his father ASAP. Return that child to his father you crack head! Pushing out a kid from your puzzy doesnt make you a mother.....living responsibly does! return that boy to his father ASAP. 3 Likes 1 Share

shugacaneman:

Forget all these ur show for the camera. He will grow up and see the kind of woman u r.

And what kind of a woman Is she..



You know what your mom did before she met your dad..



Abi your baba marry her Virgin..

Everybody wan talk..



Your wife nko. You know how many men run her?

Abi you na virgin..



Mumu talk And what kind of a woman Is she..You know what your mom did before she met your dad..Abi your baba marry her Virgin..Everybody wan talk..Your wife nko. You know how many men run her?Abi you na virgin..Mumu talk 3 Likes

Nnenna2too:

Happy mother's day to All the Good mother's. .Including u 2 dear mother of my future kids .Including u 2 dear mother of my future kids

Toto & dike

Mtcheew....

You are not yet a mother until you reconcile with hubby and stop intake of ganja. ....