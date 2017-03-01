₦airaland Forum

Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid

Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by itsop(m): 6:42am
Wizkid's first baby mama, Sola Ogudugu has just shared some new photos of herself and her handsome son, Boluwatife to mark the mother's day.

She captioned them:

"The Reason Why I'm Amongst Those Celebrated Today Thanks For Making Me Know What 'Unconditional Love'
feels like..Happy Mothers Day.Today is For US .Happy Mothers Day To ALL the MOTHERS out there whether you're a Past, Present or Soon to be Mom. May your days be filled with Love, Joy and Laughter.


See more photos below ;

Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/wizkids-first-babymama-sola-ogudugu.html?m=0


https://www.instagram.com/p/BSGcja7lskN/?hl=en

Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by Ashleydolls(f): 6:44am
That boy is growing fast. The mom is beautiful
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by olayinka807: 7:50am
smiley smiley
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by Whistleblowers: 10:18am
His ogo in the last pics no be here grin

Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by DollarAngel(m): 10:38am
OKAY
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by Akshow: 10:38am
I hope wizkid did a DNA
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by botad(m): 10:39am
Chisos!

Na wizkid son be this? Wizkid go soon turn grandpa o.
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by Preciousemman: 10:39am
let's try visit the dentist before the next picture .
see teeth
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by Ppresh2017(f): 10:39am
That's good, but for extra income to combat recession ,visit my signature.
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by thunderbabs(m): 10:39am
Pikin Yo! cool

Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by Talk2Bella(f): 10:39am
she looks good with a healthy baby
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by oluwaahmed: 10:39am
Whistleblowers:
His ogo in the last pics no be here grin

Na bonafied afonja nau grin

Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by Flamzey00: 10:40am
90% of our ladies are destined "Baby mamas"..
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by charlesdun42(m): 10:40am
it's only in this generation that things like 1st, 2nd, 3rd baby mamas exist

na real wa
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by orjikuramo(m): 10:40am
Wizzy will eventually marry this girl...
E get boluwatife, we go talk
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by SNOWCREAM(m): 10:41am
He has Wizkid's nose. His teeth tho
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by Blurryface(m): 10:41am
All this head for one person?

Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by iamnicer: 10:41am
BABY MAMA


cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by Goldenheart(m): 10:41am
sad


I still don't know who is caro
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by salafy050(m): 10:41am
Hmmmmmm

Wizzyyyyyy o my God
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by TOESL25: 10:41am
Celebrating Fornication Everywhere.....!
Celebrating Fornication Everywhere.....!
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by amdoyin82(m): 10:42am
Whistleblowers:
His ogo in the last pics no be here grin
it is not ogo.. It is call opon. Opon IFA or opon atanda.
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by coolestchris(m): 10:44am
Used to see this boy in Magodo then
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by mona1ene: 10:44am
baba nla jnr
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by fergo86: 10:44am
soft looking kid
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by Nollynude: 10:45am
Ashleydolls:
That boy is growing fast. The mom is beautiful

You mean the boy's 'HEAD' is growing fast

Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by godswillzeky(m): 10:46am
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by Blessedgurl(f): 10:46am
Both Mom and Son looks cute.
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by Akposkool(m): 10:47am
The boy's teeth though.
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by godswillzeky(m): 10:47am
cool pic coolcool pic
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by jimi4us: 10:47am
this girl no get shame
Re: Sola Ogudugu Celebrates Mother's Day With New Photos Of Her Son With WizKid by rocknation62(m): 10:48am
Whistleblowers:
His ogo in the last pics no be here grin
His English name is OGO-austin grin

What Are The Solution To This Economic Crises. / Am Back O / Nigerian Celebrities Need To Be Disciplined

Viewing this topic:

