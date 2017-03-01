₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by Ajasco222: 12:42pm
The mother of Stephanie Otobo was at Omega Fire Ministries in Auchi to beg Apostle Suleman on behalf of her daughter during today's service
Apostle Suleman said he had forgiven her daughter but asked her to tell Ms. Stephanie to do a video and "tell the world what she has done" adding that "I have nothing against her"
Watch below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qsnl4WYqUE0
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/stephanie-otobos-mother-and-sister.html
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by Ajasco222: 12:43pm
Thank God she's forgiven
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by RaskiloGas: 12:44pm
There are 4 people in life who are extremely difficult to give advice
1.A Woman in love
2.A man with Money
3.An Arsenal supporter
4 And a follower of a prophet
Though I am not here to judge of which of them is saying the truth (Stephanie and Suleman). But in Nigeria, Pastors and Imam are always right to gullible followers no matter what. Not knowing he is also human like them..
I attend church every Sunday. I am a Christian and listens to our reverend preaches. But when he says somethings I aren't satisfied with or that aren't right or some lies that arent possible jusy to brainwash the followers. I will never blindly accept rather I do my own findings or I just ignore and move on. After all I am not serving the reverend but God. But some people will believe anything from their man of God.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by CACAWA(m): 12:47pm
It was organised. Do you know what money can do?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by emamos: 12:48pm
Jehovah sees and knows
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by emamos: 12:51pm
CACAWA:by you abi?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by SalamRushdie: 12:52pm
That woman is no different from her daughter
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by DocHMD: 12:57pm
CACAWA:
I know say the thing go pain muslim pedophiles and turbaned heads.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by vedaxcool(m): 12:58pm
Cult members are dangerous. ... the threat of violence is enough to deter the powerless talk more of when a desperate dog on heat pastor is involved.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by vedaxcool(m): 1:02pm
DocHMD:
Poor slave of the man of dog
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by MadamExcellency: 1:04pm
RaskiloGas:
Be specific on what you mean by the "truth", "being right" and "gullibility".
From my assessment, you are the same with these sets of people you oppose, howbeit from a different perspective.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by omenkaLives: 1:05pm
This man would make a great nollywood director.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by Afam4eva(m): 1:11pm
I'm one person that hates when men of God are being defended by over zealous Christians. I spoke up when Oyedepo slapped a young girl and told her to go to hell. I also spoke when Ese accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of taking advantage of her. I'm supposed to do the same thing on the issue of Pastor Suleiman except for the fact that after considering everything that i have heard, read and even watched, he seems innocent and anyone who wants to tell themselves the truth now that he appears innocent.
However, the only thing i can accuse him of is being proud as exhibited in this video. He's so full of himself.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by Babacele: 1:20pm
Incrizz dearie where are u?......please tell this apostle to go and clear the acts being attached to him in law courts instead of these theatrics. The woman should go and witness against her daughter before a judge.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by Oblitz(m): 1:23pm
Hmm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by Babacele: 1:23pm
Afam4eva:what do you mean by ' innocent'?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by Afam4eva(m): 1:30pm
Babacele:Should i start defining what INNOCENT means to you?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by ElsonMorali: 1:39pm
Either the woman was bought or she is mortally afraid of this so called apostle.
The truth will come out.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by Babacele: 2:31pm
Afam4eva:within the Otobo contexts of the acts of apostle Suleiman, sir.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by Incrizz(f): 3:39pm
Babacele:
Hmm..
Apart from his sins that have found him out, the Apostle is really weird.
People may have talked fear into the woman. You can't blame her. Who wants to die by thunder and fire??
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by Ajasco222: 4:16pm
CC; Lalasticlala
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by Babacele: 4:19pm
Incrizz:hmmmm.....true talk.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by dunkem21(m): 5:23pm
Some people no go chop today
Some no even know when they used their different numerous NL handle to post memes @ same time
Apostle haff put confusion ..
Did anybody notice that he grabbed his wife by the back ..and they changed mouth say him no dey smile for picture
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by nairalandfreak: 5:23pm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by hedonistic: 5:23pm
Doesn't change the facts of the case.
Only shows how desperate the Apostle is (using intimidation, inducement, and perhaps manipulation) to alter the public perception of the issue at hand.
Only the hopelessly gullible would be fooled, as usual.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by spartan117(m): 5:24pm
When apostle suleiman coughs, bmc's tremble, apc catch cold, El rufai runs helter skelter
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by toyinjimoh(m): 5:24pm
some Nigerians worship so called man of God than God himself.....hmmm
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:24pm
Forgive us our sin as we forgive does who trespass against us.....
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by Agimor(m): 5:24pm
They are here to intercede on behalf of their way world child, who decided that the midget should use her as a vessel to blackmail /defame the Image of the Apostle just because he was outspoken in the means of silence against the incessant and reckless killing of Christians..... All in all, your sins are forgiven go and sin know more... That's what differentiate Christians from other religion.
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by spartan117(m): 5:25pm
ElsonMorali:Why do u want d accusation to be true by all means?
|Re: Stephanie Otobo's Mother & Sister At Apostle Suleman's Church To Beg (Video) by martineverest(m): 5:26pm
desperation at its peak
