Apostle Suleman said he had forgiven her daughter but asked her to tell Ms. Stephanie to do a video and "tell the world what she has done" adding that "I have nothing against her"



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qsnl4WYqUE0



Thank God she's forgiven

There are 4 people in life who are extremely difficult to give advice



1.A Woman in love

2.A man with Money

3.An Arsenal supporter

4 And a follower of a prophet



Though I am not here to judge of which of them is saying the truth (Stephanie and Suleman). But in Nigeria, Pastors and Imam are always right to gullible followers no matter what. Not knowing he is also human like them..



I attend church every Sunday. I am a Christian and listens to our reverend preaches. But when he says somethings I aren't satisfied with or that aren't right or some lies that arent possible jusy to brainwash the followers. I will never blindly accept rather I do my own findings or I just ignore and move on. After all I am not serving the reverend but God. But some people will believe anything from their man of God. 34 Likes 2 Shares

It was organised. Do you know what money can do? 19 Likes 1 Share

Jehovah sees and knows 1 Like

by you abi?

That woman is no different from her daughter 1 Like

It was organised. Do you know what money can do?

I know say the thing go pain muslim pedophiles and turbaned heads.

Cult members are dangerous. ... the threat of violence is enough to deter the powerless talk more of when a desperate dog on heat pastor is involved. 7 Likes

I know say the thing go pain muslim pedophiles and turbaned heads.



Poor slave of the man of dog

There are 4 people in life who are extremely difficult to give advice



1.A Woman in love

2.A man with Money

3.An Arsenal supporter

4 And a follower of a prophet



Though I am here to judge of which of them is saying the truth (Stephanie and Suleman) but in Nigeria, Pastors are always right to gubilee followers no matter what not knowing he is also human like them..

Be specific on what you mean by the "truth", "being right" and "gullibility".



Be specific on what you mean by the "truth", "being right" and "gullibility".

From my assessment, you are the same with these sets of people you oppose, howbeit from a different perspective.

This man would make a great nollywood director. 8 Likes 1 Share

I'm one person that hates when men of God are being defended by over zealous Christians. I spoke up when Oyedepo slapped a young girl and told her to go to hell. I also spoke when Ese accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of taking advantage of her. I'm supposed to do the same thing on the issue of Pastor Suleiman except for the fact that after considering everything that i have heard, read and even watched, he seems innocent and anyone who wants to tell themselves the truth now that he appears innocent.



However, the only thing i can accuse him of is being proud as exhibited in this video. He's so full of himself. 8 Likes 1 Share

Incrizz dearie where are u?......please tell this apostle to go and clear the acts being attached to him in law courts instead of these theatrics. The woman should go and witness against her daughter before a judge. 4 Likes

Hmm

I'm one person that hates when men of God are being defended by over zealous Christians. I spoke up when Oyedepo slapped a young girl and told her to go to hell. I also spoke when Ese accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of taking advantage of her. I'm supposed to do the same thing on the issue of Pastor Suleiman except for the fact that after considering everything that i have heard, read and even watched, he seems innocent and anyone who wants to tell themselves the truth now that he appears innocent.



what do you mean by ' innocent'?

Should i start defining what INNOCENT means to you?

Either the woman was bought or she is mortally afraid of this so called apostle.



The truth will come out.

within the Otobo contexts of the acts of apostle Suleiman, sir.

Incrizz dearie where are u?......please tell this apostle to go and clear the acts being attached to him in law courts instead of these theatrics. The woman should go and witness against her daughter before a judge.

Hmm..

Apart from his sins that have found him out, the Apostle is really weird.



Hmm..

Apart from his sins that have found him out, the Apostle is really weird.

People may have talked fear into the woman. You can't blame her. Who wants to die by thunder and fire??

CC; Lalasticlala

Hmm..

Apart from his sins that have found him out, the Apostle is really weird.



hmmmm.....true talk.



Some people no go chop today



Some no even know when they used their different numerous NL handle to post memes @ same time



Apostle haff put confusion ..



Some people no go chop today

Some no even know when they used their different numerous NL handle to post memes @ same time

Apostle haff put confusion..

Did anybody notice that he grabbed his wife by the back..and they changed mouth say him no dey smile for picture

Doesn't change the facts of the case.



Only shows how desperate the Apostle is (using intimidation, inducement, and perhaps manipulation) to alter the public perception of the issue at hand.



Only the hopelessly gullible would be fooled, as usual. 3 Likes

When apostle suleiman coughs, bmc's tremble, apc catch cold, El rufai runs helter skelter 1 Like

some Nigerians worship so called man of God than God himself.....hmmm 1 Like

Forgive us our sin as we forgive does who trespass against us.....

They are here to intercede on behalf of their way world child, who decided that the midget should use her as a vessel to blackmail /defame the Image of the Apostle just because he was outspoken in the means of silence against the incessant and reckless killing of Christians..... All in all, your sins are forgiven go and sin know more... That's what differentiate Christians from other religion. 3 Likes

Either the woman was bought or she is mortally afraid of this so called apostle.



Why do u want d accusation to be true by all means?