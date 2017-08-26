₦airaland Forum

Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by WotzupNG: 2:07pm
Below are pictures of a lady brought to Apostle Johnson Suleman for deliverance.

The ailment she’s suffering from is not mentioned but sachets of the drugs she has used so far can be seen on the floor.

https://www.wotzup.ng/apostle-johnson-suleman-woman-drugs/

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by WotzupNG: 2:08pm
more lalasticlala

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 2:09pm
as if sick people keep empty unused pills/meds packaging.... lol!

35 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by An2elect2: 2:11pm
Men like this would add to your problems. That's if the whole thing is not staged as usual.

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 2:13pm
I smell scam.

Since I've been using drugs, I don't think I remember keeping the empty sachets cos they are of no use. People only keep sachets of used drugs when they know that the drug is efficient. In this case, I see no reason why the lady is keeping sachets of Panadol, a common pain reliever.

41 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by butterflylion: 2:26pm
She must have been in some pain because I can see something like parasol sachets and IBEX

1 Like

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by obontami: 2:36pm
cheesy

1 Like

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 2:47pm
shocked al dose drugs 4 one person shocked shocked
Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 2:47pm
Wetin dis woman wear
Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 2:47pm
My observations :

1. She looks like she's from PotorVille

2. The satchets look new....How are sure they weren't just bought at a chemist?

3. It's Suleman. ...the negro who must eat a hairy snail before preaching. ...


CONCLUSION = It's a SCAM (419)

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 2:47pm
Jesus
Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by HelenBee(f): 2:47pm
So she has been piling the sachets? I see...

1 Like

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by thisisayus(m): 2:48pm
nawa o

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by abbaapple: 2:48pm
Dis scammer again Mttscheewww undecided

1 Like

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by dennisworld1(m): 2:48pm
come OP those are panadol. must she park all the empty sachet to the church for healing.

1 Like

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by Xerox01(m): 2:48pm
we aff hear oo
Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 2:48pm
I see a whole lot of panadol,antibiotics and a sex enhancing drug

1 Like

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 2:49pm
Hmmmmm... Me dont know what to say cos i keep seeing used sachets of IBEX..

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by Giannakopoulos(f): 2:49pm
Drugs there are basically for pain relieve, panadol, ibuprofen ...nothing so serious
Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by lajanay50(f): 2:49pm
An2elect2:
Men like this would add to your problems.
That's if the whole thing is not staged as usual.

lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by ChristyB(f): 2:49pm
Panadol is all i see
Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by 9jayes: 2:49pm
HelenBee:
So she has been piling the sachets? I see...
Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 2:49pm
must be super-charged headaches, see panadol everywhere

1 Like

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by iamJ(m): 2:49pm
pastor that can do everything but fix his baldness is that one a pastor?

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 2:49pm
Her liver must have been damaged if this is true, don't say I doubt the authenticity of the story though shocked

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by massinola(m): 2:50pm
obontami:
cheesy
Turn to your neighbour and say, neighbour!!!!!!!!!! I must make use of my brain before the giver collect it back.

2 Likes

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by MaziEDOZIE: 2:50pm
Ok she started using these Drugs right from birth? Chaii thank God for our great Prophet Suleiman
Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by nalaylala(m): 2:50pm
dennisworld1:
come OP those are panadol. must she park all the empty sachet to the church for healing.

na wah
Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 2:50pm
when sick people start toh dey keep empty tablet seal like souvenirs....
This is definitely not working on me

Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 2:50pm
jesus christ!!!
shocked
Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by harizonal123(m): 2:50pm
All I see is big and beautiful kiss
Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by dennisworld1(m): 2:51pm
big scam here. panadol wen full my house for just headache.

1 Like

