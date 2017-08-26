Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) (6917 Views)

The ailment she’s suffering from is not mentioned but sachets of the drugs she has used so far can be seen on the floor.



https://www.wotzup.ng/apostle-johnson-suleman-woman-drugs/ Below are pictures of a lady brought to Apostle Johnson Suleman for deliverance.The ailment she’s suffering from is not mentioned but sachets of the drugs she has used so far can be seen on the floor.

as if sick people keep empty unused pills/meds packaging.... lol! 35 Likes 4 Shares

Men like this would add to your problems. That's if the whole thing is not staged as usual. 14 Likes 2 Shares

I smell scam.



Since I've been using drugs, I don't think I remember keeping the empty sachets cos they are of no use. People only keep sachets of used drugs when they know that the drug is efficient. In this case, I see no reason why the lady is keeping sachets of Panadol, a common pain reliever. 41 Likes 1 Share

She must have been in some pain because I can see something like parasol sachets and IBEX She must have been in some pain because I can see something like parasol sachets and IBEX 1 Like

al dose drugs 4 one person al dose drugs 4 one person

Wetin dis woman wear

My observations :



1. She looks like she's from PotorVille



2. The satchets look new....How are sure they weren't just bought at a chemist?



3. It's Suleman. ...the negro who must eat a hairy snail before preaching. ...





CONCLUSION = It's a SCAM (419) 4 Likes 1 Share

So she has been piling the sachets? I see... 1 Like

Mttscheewww Dis scammer againMttscheewww 1 Like

come OP those are panadol. must she park all the empty sachet to the church for healing. 1 Like

I see a whole lot of panadol,antibiotics and a sex enhancing drug I see a whole lot of panadol,antibiotics and a sex enhancing drug 1 Like

Hmmmmm... Me dont know what to say cos i keep seeing used sachets of IBEX..



Drugs there are basically for pain relieve, panadol, ibuprofen ...nothing so serious

An2elect2:

Men like this would add to your problems.

That's if the whole thing is not staged as usual.



Panadol is all i see

HelenBee:

So she has been piling the sachets? I see...

must be super-charged headaches, see panadol everywhere 1 Like

pastor that can do everything but fix his baldness is that one a pastor?

Her liver must have been damaged if this is true, don't say I doubt the authenticity of the story though 1 Like 1 Share

obontami:

Turn to your neighbour and say, neighbour!!!!!!!!!! I must make use of my brain before the giver collect it back. Turn to your neighbour and say, neighbour!!!!!!!!!! I must make use of my brain before the giver collect it back. 2 Likes

Ok she started using these Drugs right from birth? Chaii thank God for our great Prophet Suleiman

dennisworld1:

come OP those are panadol. must she park all the empty sachet to the church for healing.

when sick people start toh dey keep empty tablet seal like souvenirs....

This is definitely not working on me



All I see is big and beautiful