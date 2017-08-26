₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by WotzupNG: 2:07pm
Below are pictures of a lady brought to Apostle Johnson Suleman for deliverance.
The ailment she’s suffering from is not mentioned but sachets of the drugs she has used so far can be seen on the floor.
https://www.wotzup.ng/apostle-johnson-suleman-woman-drugs/
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by WotzupNG: 2:08pm
more lalasticlala
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 2:09pm
as if sick people keep empty unused pills/meds packaging.... lol!
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by An2elect2: 2:11pm
Men like this would add to your problems. That's if the whole thing is not staged as usual.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 2:13pm
I smell scam.
Since I've been using drugs, I don't think I remember keeping the empty sachets cos they are of no use. People only keep sachets of used drugs when they know that the drug is efficient. In this case, I see no reason why the lady is keeping sachets of Panadol, a common pain reliever.
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by butterflylion: 2:26pm
WotzupNG:
She must have been in some pain because I can see something like parasol sachets and IBEX
1 Like
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by obontami: 2:36pm
1 Like
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 2:47pm
al dose drugs 4 one person
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 2:47pm
Wetin dis woman wear
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 2:47pm
My observations :
1. She looks like she's from PotorVille
2. The satchets look new....How are sure they weren't just bought at a chemist?
3. It's Suleman. ...the negro who must eat a hairy snail before preaching. ...
CONCLUSION = It's a SCAM (419)
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 2:47pm
Jesus
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by HelenBee(f): 2:47pm
So she has been piling the sachets? I see...
1 Like
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by thisisayus(m): 2:48pm
nawa o
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by abbaapple: 2:48pm
Dis scammer again Mttscheewww
1 Like
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by dennisworld1(m): 2:48pm
come OP those are panadol. must she park all the empty sachet to the church for healing.
1 Like
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by Xerox01(m): 2:48pm
we aff hear oo
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 2:48pm
WotzupNG:
I see a whole lot of panadol,antibiotics and a sex enhancing drug
1 Like
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 2:49pm
Hmmmmm... Me dont know what to say cos i keep seeing used sachets of IBEX..
Check my signature for your Customised ATM card flash drive and full capacity powerbank.
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by Giannakopoulos(f): 2:49pm
Drugs there are basically for pain relieve, panadol, ibuprofen ...nothing so serious
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by lajanay50(f): 2:49pm
An2elect2:
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by ChristyB(f): 2:49pm
Panadol is all i see
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by 9jayes: 2:49pm
HelenBee:
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 2:49pm
must be super-charged headaches, see panadol everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by iamJ(m): 2:49pm
pastor that can do everything but fix his baldness is that one a pastor?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 2:49pm
Her liver must have been damaged if this is true, don't say I doubt the authenticity of the story though
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by massinola(m): 2:50pm
obontami:Turn to your neighbour and say, neighbour!!!!!!!!!! I must make use of my brain before the giver collect it back.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by MaziEDOZIE: 2:50pm
Ok she started using these Drugs right from birth? Chaii thank God for our great Prophet Suleiman
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by nalaylala(m): 2:50pm
dennisworld1:
na wah
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 2:50pm
when sick people start toh dey keep empty tablet seal like souvenirs....
This is definitely not working on me
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 2:50pm
jesus christ!!!
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by harizonal123(m): 2:50pm
All I see is big and beautiful
|Re: Woman And Her Drugs At Apostle Johnson Suleman's Church For Deliverance (Photos) by dennisworld1(m): 2:51pm
big scam here. panadol wen full my house for just headache.
1 Like
