|Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by broseme: 12:58pm
Nigerian comedian Seyi Law was today sported at an event organised for the celebration of Apostle Suleman's birthday.He was pictured laughing at the event
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/seyi-law-spotted-at-apostle-suleman.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by broseme: 12:58pm
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by HungerBAD: 1:04pm
The Suleiman is a joke.
So it is only proper he invites comedians to come share his jokes with him.
15 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by MrWhaley: 1:05pm
Apostle DaddyYo!
2 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by Tokziby: 1:06pm
Before This saga
3 months ago Aposteli Sula said El Rufai will die, 8 months ago he gave celeb a car, 1 year ago apostle Sula paid this, 2yrs ago he gave a car to...
After Stephanie Saga
Everyday news Aposteli sula held crusade, Aposteli Sula travel to us, sula's sermon this weekend, Sula kiss, sula play, Sula this Sula that
Na Wetin!!! Has Sula entered for BBN ni, publicizing his entire step upandan.
Is he the first person to chop snail ni? No matter how hard ur publicist try, the did has been done. Nobody Holy pass, just move on with ur life.
Since first man don fall for woman (Adam), Samson fell, David , clinton, Abach.a, Ob.. Why should ur own be a thing??
They should let us rest Abegi!!! we know say na cheap blackmail, but there is no smoke without fire. Nobody can photoshop ur bedroom or ur facial expression at the sight of those hmmmmmm.
Let he who is without sin be the first to cast the stone.
We are all sinners, Only GOD is perfect.
15 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by dhope001(m): 1:07pm
Cool
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by Sketchandcraft: 1:07pm
Seyi law y naa
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by lordsharks(m): 1:07pm
Happy birthday to him
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by rattlesnake(m): 1:08pm
Just tired how many birthday he wan celebrate
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by pantless(m): 1:08pm
may ur days be long in the Lord... hbd
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by nairalandfreak: 1:08pm
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by Speedyconnect5: 1:09pm
Damage control mechanisms.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by ameezy(m): 1:09pm
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by femijay8271(m): 1:09pm
him many times dix man wan do birthday party?
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by elkol: 1:09pm
Lol
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by noble71(m): 1:09pm
Happy Birthday Apostle.
Otobo now.
6 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by ameezy(m): 1:09pm
Com and beat me am in my house
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by Jodha(f): 1:10pm
HBD to yhu apostle...
Dem no reach... More grease to yhur elbow...
The gate of hell shall not prevail... We're matching on...
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by smithsydny(m): 1:10pm
Ya
4 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by Maxymilliano(m): 1:11pm
Is it a week long birthday or I'm missing something ?
2 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by DollarAngel(m): 1:11pm
HungerBAD:
Why are you supporting evil, those that are bent on seeing him fall for speaking the truth, it's bad, better pray that such evil plan don't befall you might not be able to withstand yours
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by ExInferis(m): 1:12pm
HungerBAD:
He'll make his sheep so drunk with laughter they won't feel the pain of handing over their money to him.
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by modelsms10: 1:12pm
Damage control efforts.
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by abitex577(m): 1:13pm
[/b] This is my Father! Happy birthday God's general!!! The LION of AFRICA!! The one the kingdom of darkness cannot silence!!! It can only be grace!! I love you.[b]
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by Nuelton(m): 1:13pm
Nice..congrats sir.
Guys check out my signature
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by Ngokafor(f): 1:14pm
....This pix will pierce the hearts of muslims,atheists,pagans and APC propaganda group better known as the Buhari Media Centre(BMC),Whose latest heroine and inspirational figure is the slutty,pathological liar called Staphanie Otobo...These set of humans have adopted Stephanie as their worship object...
...According to these characters from the pit of hell...Stephanie Otobo, an obvious LovePeddler should be believed over and above her parents who have all come out to deny knowledge of any traditional marriage arrangements claimed by Stephanie Otobo,among other allegations...Yet these characters insist she is telling the truth
.Well If its not madness on the part of Apostle Suleimans detractors,then i dont know what is..
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by sarrki(m): 1:17pm
suleiman is a fraudster
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by Dongreat(m): 1:18pm
Pastor flex jor. Nor mind bad belly people. If you think it's easy to deceive multitudes to do your bidding then you are siting on a broken fence.
When I grow up, I want to be like you. Deceiving many to fund my luxury lifestyle. Banging all the hot pu*sy worldwide and finishing at the back of big bu*ts.
Only religion will tell you to put money in a basket for a supernatural being and the money will triple according to the amount you put. Only religion.
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by BlacSmit: 1:18pm
Welkom to the "Celebrity, P.r.o.s.t.i.t.u.t.i.n.g Pastor's show"... You're free to sit with ur legs open.
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by laurel03: 1:19pm
I waka many village anywhere in Africa
Pastor's house na him dey fine pass
My people them dey stay for poor surroundings
Pastor's dress na him dey clean pass
E hard for my people for them to buy soap
Pastor na him them give respect pass
And them do bad bad bad bad bad bad things
Through Jesus Christ our Lord
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by SmellingAnus(m): 1:19pm
I love this Man of God... He is unstoppable...
|Re: Seyi Law Attends Apostle Suleman's Birthday Celebration,Poses With Him(pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 1:21pm
Apostle suleman the man that straffed daniella okeke tight pvssy! #wehdonesir
4 Likes
