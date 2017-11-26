₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by Towncrier247: 1:25am
It looks like they Just won a jackppt
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by Towncrier247: 1:25am
Lol
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by CaptainJeffry: 1:32am
Can those ladies ever sleep facing down?
4 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by dyadeleye(m): 1:56am
Omo this Roman goddess don steal cossy shine ooo...
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by cyndy1000(f): 6:25am
See as they dey shine teeth like person way win American lottery
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by crackhouse(m): 6:34am
This Acapella is gradually turning to a round table ball.
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by acme6(f): 8:50am
Who invited these girls to the wedding sef?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by captainbangz(m): 9:03am
I don't like them this big. Atallatall na small nyash go follow am and e dey disgusting to me. I prefer the round,firm, orange-sized...etc
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by seunmohmoh(f): 6:55pm
what is this
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by miqos03: 6:55pm
wow
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by Ezigbonmadu: 6:55pm
Lots and lots of watermelons. These two should worship whoever invented the bra. Without bra, e for no funny at all.
Something like this
4 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by Greenville990: 6:55pm
Fast Forward to 2040
These things they are glorifying will be so flabby like "dunlop" slippers
They will need to roll it up like gala before packaging into a bra
2 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by emeijeh(m): 6:55pm
Guys will be covering up themselves, ladies will be doing the opposite.
This life sef!
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by 2O17: 6:55pm
see Omo Iya Tisa's teeth
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by Elslim: 6:55pm
BREAST.....Its beauty lies inside d cloth, once e comot na another story
4 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by YoungRichRuler(m): 6:56pm
Those babes only went in search for potential customers
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by sam4(m): 6:56pm
Na them sabi
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by Diso60090(m): 6:57pm
All their face be like make una see breast oo
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by Benz4pimp(m): 6:57pm
dyadeleye:roman goddess Na regular olosho for quilox!!!!once u can pay,Na go b dat!!!
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by comradespade(m): 6:57pm
WTF! *jaw drops*
See bress like Egyptian jug
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by 0955eb027(m): 6:59pm
Nawa oooo...
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by hatchy: 7:00pm
Na wao!
Is there no other news or article to post in Nairaland again or what!
This wedding news don tire person sef.
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by Ishilove: 7:02pm
Benz4pimp:What's her price?
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by Tecno66: 7:02pm
captainbangz:I don hear of computer analyst, which one you be sir? Chest analyst? I hail o.
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by solpat(m): 7:02pm
Oh Lawd!!!
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by Nedfed(m): 7:02pm
All dis gals with pawpaw breast ehhhn
With all dia display dey neva see any man to marry then.
Even the so called celebrity men, musicians etc only use and dump them.
Every man want a decent and responsible woman/lady
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by LordBaelish: 7:02pm
SMH
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by alfaHaywhy(m): 7:03pm
Hmmm
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by careytommy7(m): 7:03pm
Roman goddess open her own reach stomach
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by loneatar: 7:03pm
i can't wait to see some of them live in moronvia
Funny comedians
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by Houseofglam7(f): 7:06pm
Jeez!
|Re: Seyi Law & Friends, Roman Goddess, Other Busty Ladies At Oritsefemi's Wedding by designVATExcel: 7:07pm
O la la, damnnnn.
I reserve my comment
