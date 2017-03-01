₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by patogist: 12:58pm
Pretty Actress Oge Okoye celebrate her mother by using her pic on her IG page.. She captioned it :
Happy Mothers Day My Sexy Maama. My Strong Woman/OyoyoOmalicha/ NwanyiOma/MyBackbone/MyIstLove...I am so lucky to have you as my mother...Nne m Oma you are my Queen...May all the love you gave to me come back to you a hunderdfold on a day like this ...
In a way thank God I didn't shave to share your attention with anyone except your husband... Call me selfish to have only Me have All of but You know I love You soooo much. God bless and keep you for me Nne M only Me have All of but You know I love You soooo much. God bless and keep you for me Nne M o #MyOverAllQueen
https://www.instagram.com/p/BSGFVTFgSNP/?hl=en
http://www.patogist.com/2017/03/you-are-my-backbone-as-oge-okoye-shares.html
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by CplusJason(m): 1:07pm
Thank God she did not steal this pics.
Her mother is beautiful.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by NCAN(m): 1:18pm
make up being deceiving men like seun
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by rozayx5(m): 1:18pm
she picked her.mothers looks
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by Jodha(f): 1:18pm
She looks exactly like her mum... Eyah... So cute .
3 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by henrydadon(m): 1:19pm
dog theif
11 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by Factfinder1(f): 1:20pm
Watch her mum dance in church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hqfQqOPzhI
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by finalboss(m): 1:21pm
hmmm
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by NCAN(m): 1:21pm
space booked
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by Dottore: 1:21pm
The things make up do. I thought deception is a sin. How would all these make up infested faces make heaven. Na wao
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by NCAN(m): 1:21pm
todat is sunday
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by NCAN(m): 1:21pm
anod aone
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by kenzysmith: 1:21pm
Buh ur mum was decent
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by Dongreat(m): 1:22pm
I hope say nah your real mammy picture you dey share and not some other celebrity mother. This woman look like the mother of Beyoncé but people look alike though.
Anyways happy Mother's Day
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by Ibrofem(m): 1:22pm
Hahahaahahahaha .... Please don't call her THAT name....
Nnemo
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by AGUBANZE: 1:23pm
So you are the woman that gave birth to this serial imposter and dog picture thief
i pity you mama
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by Pavore9: 1:23pm
Her mum shares a semblance with Ngozi Nwosu!
3 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by Lovet708: 1:23pm
That so nice of her
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by nairalandfreak: 1:24pm
The Dog
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by modelsms10: 1:27pm
oge baby.Will cal u latr.
check signature pls
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by MrTypist: 1:28pm
Happy mother's day to all mothers in Nigeria and beyond.
Oge but when you go become mother so that your kids go dey celebrate you for mother's day too?
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by Cutesexy1(f): 1:29pm
Nice one
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by idu1(m): 1:33pm
I hope you no steal person mama picture.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 1:33pm
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by ExInferis(m): 1:36pm
CplusJason:
Like she stole the hips.
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by anotherydz(m): 1:36pm
Ok
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by Nature8(m): 1:43pm
henrydadon:
Bad belle..
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by FUCKyouALL: 1:45pm
AGUBANZE:
people who think like you caused this recession
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by Icecream4U(m): 1:56pm
Are you sure that's not drake's mother? Make orna check well
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 1:58pm
Oge the dog owner...... Do a background check on this picture o before one oyinbo go say na him mama
|Re: Oge Okoye Celebrates Her Mother On Mother's Day (Photo) by eyinjuege: 2:01pm
Her mum also looks like a Nollywood actress..
One elderly woman always acting wicked in films..
1 Like 1 Share
