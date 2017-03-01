



http://www.patogist.com/2017/03/you-are-my-backbone-as-oge-okoye-shares.html Pretty Actress Oge Okoye celebrate her mother by using her pic on her IG page.. She captioned it :Happy Mothers Day My Sexy Maama. My Strong Woman/OyoyoOmalicha/ NwanyiOma/MyBackbone/MyIstLove...I am so lucky to have you as my mother...Nne m Oma you are my Queen...May all the love you gave to me come back to you a hunderdfold on a day like this ...In a way thank God I didn't shave to share your attention with anyone except your husband... Call me selfish to have only Me have All of but You know I love You soooo much. God bless and keep you for me Nne M only Me have All of but You know I love You soooo much. God bless and keep you for me Nne M o #MyOverAllQueen 2 Likes