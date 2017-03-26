Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) (3750 Views)

Listen and drop your comments about it.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSdo3r3gtxg Here's a short verse of Davido's new song that is yet to be released.Listen and drop your comments about it.

To much money don dey worry the guy!

Cool

listening.........

Why always davido ?





Nigerian music titles never fail to disappoint !!!

Only God knows how much he bought this crãp 1 Like

Nawa o ...nigeria songs nwadays hav funny names ...what is baby tomatoes ...anyway sha as long is coming d name dnt matas.

7/10 7/10

The song ain't clear...

Dope shiit

But I no watch am sha

All this Davido sweet songs are cocaine inspired. I can do better than him if I take small quantity 1 Like

Davido be droppin hit back to back, please where is Wizkid? Abi music don finish for he mouth 1 Like

Confused boy. I think say him don quit music?Confused boy.

I can assure you that recession will end soon...

wizkid fans everywhere ...your starboy is busy chasing international glory , we dey here dey wait anyway , keep shining obo son of mercy we gat you covered

RUBBISH raised to power 1

Big time Recession dey worry this bros oooo...chai