|Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by DROPIT: 1:31pm
Here's a short verse of Davido's new song that is yet to be released.
Listen and drop your comments about it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSdo3r3gtxg
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by DROPIT: 4:09pm
What do you think of the song
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by DROPIT: 4:14pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by ameezy(m): 8:17pm
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by Flexherbal(m): 8:17pm
To much money don dey worry the guy!
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by BruzMoney(m): 8:17pm
DROPIT:
bros u wicked, na u post, na u still get the first two comments
1 Like
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by Orodje(m): 8:18pm
Cool
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by ukejeprecious(m): 8:19pm
listening.........
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by dotcomnamename: 8:19pm
Smh
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by goryorhal(m): 8:19pm
Why always davido ?
Oga seun I think it's high time u sell this company ooh ..
E b like say market no dey move again ...
Haba no better news again
2 Likes
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by makavele: 8:19pm
Nigerian music titles never fail to disappoint !!!
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by veekid(m): 8:19pm
Only God knows how much he bought this crãp
1 Like
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by jazinogold(m): 8:19pm
hmm.
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by michael142(m): 8:19pm
Dustbin
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by 0b10010011: 8:19pm
Cool loud noisy noise
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by Christane(m): 8:19pm
Nawa o ...nigeria songs nwadays hav funny names ...what is baby tomatoes ...anyway sha as long is coming d name dnt matas.
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by Ppresh2017(f): 8:19pm
Davido is trying, meanwhile , check my signature if you need extra income to combat recession
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by AkinPhysicist: 8:19pm
7/10
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by lightwind(m): 8:20pm
Bassey is gone ....BBN
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by HIRAETH(f): 8:21pm
Lol.. . The comments above sa
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by eightsin(m): 8:21pm
The song ain't clear...
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by Goroz: 8:22pm
Dope shiit
But I no watch am sha
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by harizonal123(m): 8:22pm
All this Davido sweet songs are cocaine inspired. I can do better than him if I take small quantity
1 Like
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by Orodje(m): 8:23pm
Davido be droppin hit back to back, please where is Wizkid? Abi music don finish for he mouth
1 Like
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by 0b10010011: 8:24pm
lightwind:
I already knew Arsenal cant win the English Premier League, How much more the Champions league.
Am tipping Real Madrid for the title.
1 Like
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by Vickiweezy(m): 8:24pm
I think say him don quit music?
Confused boy.
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by Category1: 8:26pm
Mtchewww
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by pat077: 8:30pm
0b10010011:I can assure you that recession will end soon...
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by freaklesschild(m): 8:30pm
wizkid fans everywhere ...your starboy is busy chasing international glory , we dey here dey wait anyway , keep shining obo son of mercy we gat you covered
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by wayne4loan: 8:30pm
RUBBISH raised to power 1
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by jegusy2k: 8:33pm
pat077:Big time Recession dey worry this bros oooo...chai
|Re: Davido - "Baby Tomato" Video (Unreleased Song) by 0b10010011: 8:33pm
pat077:
It still wont make Ogbono soup a better soup than Okro soup.
