|Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by Cashrill(m): 7:28pm On Mar 26
Then we were kids sha we never understood why our mothers did all those stuffs, to us she was been wicked, now we truely appreciate them.
My mum never allowed us play on the street, she made sure we come back home with clean school uniforms, check our notebooks... She always cane us when we misbehave.
Now i understand why she did all that... Mum you are bae
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by Cashrill(m): 7:30pm On Mar 26
You can add yours #Mothersday
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by crazysaint(m): 7:32pm On Mar 26
Forcing me to learn ABC anytime I return from school. When I hear my mate the shout and play outside, I go say which kind mum be this, were no allow make person go play small like other children.
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by Epositive(m): 7:45pm On Mar 26
* she won't allow me to watch movies in our neigbour's room , na to peep for window sure pass
* she forces me to speak our dialect without minding the enviroment, ah dy shy that time enh
and many more that i don't even want to talk about
One Time For My Mama
She Is Bae (before Anyone Else)
#positivevibes
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by pcguru1(m): 7:51pm On Mar 26
My mother would ask me everyday if I was depressed or sad because I have a face that usually looks down. It used to anniny me she'd assume I hate the house and people in it.now that I have moved I missed her asking if I was depressed because I think I am now.
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by decatalyst(m): 8:07pm On Mar 26
If there is anything I "hate" my mum for, it is waking me up before the actual time I want to wake up!
But trust me, it helped a lot. In school, I rarely miss my lectures or get late. At work, I rarely take excuses from work or get late to work. It has helped me a lot and make me a very good time manager.
No one compares to you mom.
Lost my dad, but I humbly pray to God to protect and enlongate my mum's life so I could make her proud.
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by Millz404(m): 11:22pm On Mar 26
Beat me with eba turner..... Well don't know if i appreciate it now cos dat tin bin d pain body
Maybe dats why my head is correct now sha
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by lonelydora(m): 11:22pm On Mar 26
Me: Where will I keep this stuff?
Mum: come and keep it on my head.
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by sanbells(f): 11:23pm On Mar 26
Oh
No one hates morning devotion as much as I do
Every morning, 6:00am sharp. You must wake up unless you want to start your day with cane. Then we all gather clumsily in the parlour to start singing praises... So annoying eh
But it shaa thought me how to wake up early and say my prayers on my own without being forced.
I still dread going home sometimes because of that.... I love my momma
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by kayojosephy(m): 11:24pm On Mar 26
Where do I start from, I would say the list is endless but I will list the few I can recollect.
Never pampered me despite being the only boy amidst three girls, cooked and did every house chores now I cook myself as a serving Corp member in Kwara State thereby helping save money by not buying food from Mama put or depend on Ladies that will wreck ones life.
Not giving me all that I wanted as a kid, letting me know the importance of doing away with some things that mostly drain people financially.
Waking us early even when on holidays and no where to go because she believed it will affect us negatively in the long run.
So many I can't remember but I sincerely appreciate all those annoying stunts you pulled.
The good qualities people talk about me were as a result of your Motherly Care and Love, though annoying then but now they are part of me and people take a clue from them..
GOD BLESS YOU MAMA... MUCH LOVE TO ALL GREAT MOTHERS AND SUPER LOVING MUMS OUT THERE.
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by DTalented(m): 11:24pm On Mar 26
Mum never allowed me join my friends at night. I was always angry. I never knew it was for my good.
I Love you Mum.
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by dljbd1(m): 11:25pm On Mar 26
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by 0b10010011: 11:25pm On Mar 26
Unexpected brain resetting-Slap
I just notice that after the slap, within few micro seconds, am usually cold, cool, calm, obedient, quite, brilliant and vocally loud and clear.
So when I find myself among situations that warrant it, I reset peoples brains very fast. I got a very fast hand.
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by adaksbullet(m): 11:25pm On Mar 26
Mine mom his alway woke me up in 5:00 off everyday wen sleep his alway sweets me
Mine mom his alway tished me how too speeked on mine language in sted off eglish that am no how too speeked and writes well
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by Jacksparr0w127: 11:26pm On Mar 26
Making me stay with her in Kitchen when she's cooking but today, no girl fit shakara me with food
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by dacovajnr: 11:27pm On Mar 26
Price 500 Market for 100 ..If you talk peren..you go hear "Na ur Papa get world bank wey u wan dey dash money"
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by TTLHORLA: 11:27pm On Mar 26
shoutin at me when i disorganise things that are properly arranged.....now am a very neat and tidy person,i love u mom
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by profmsboi(m): 11:27pm On Mar 26
Not allowing me to go out and visit my friends....
She will be like; When last did that your friend came to visit you?
Love you MUM
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by VickyRotex(f): 11:28pm On Mar 26
lonelydora:
Yoruba Mothers!
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by Hysmady(m): 11:29pm On Mar 26
She cuts i and my siblings hot eba into pieces in same plate when we were much younger Which I found then annoying but now i know the reason she did all that...
Till today i and my siblings don't do things without each other consent and we help one another countless times
#God bless our deserving mothers alive and deceased
dacovajnr:
hahahahaha. My mum too.
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by martineverest(m): 11:30pm On Mar 26
my mama is a disciplinarian and strict....sometimes she wouldnt give us launch even whnen the fridge is filled up with orishirishi.she would tell us to feel what ppl that eat one or two square meal feel when they are hungry.....now i am able to adapt to different situations.
I and my brothers and cousins usually eat from the same plate.my cousins were older and they were usually asked to pick anything first before me.she never discriminated against dem nor gave me a special favour......now i dont even know how to segregate aainst ppl.i vowed to threat my children and other children equally when i get married......if i cant bear a child when i get married,i wouldnt panick or pray for fruitfulness.....i wud adopt as many as possible
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by ellahzy(f): 11:30pm On Mar 26
She sent the maid away when I was 8 and she insisted I learn how to do everything myself...(cleaning,cooking, washing etc)
Lol I was angry sha oo but now I can comfortably do everything by myself #LoveYouMUM
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by wedeonline(m): 11:30pm On Mar 26
Calling everyday to ask if I prayed and did morning devotion.. Now I understand that there is power in the word, and wish i was more serious with God earlier.
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by rehmiilah: 11:32pm On Mar 26
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by Smart41(m): 11:34pm On Mar 26
Can't think of any.
Meanwhile bae is coming today... yayyy!
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by oviejnr(m): 11:35pm On Mar 26
She used to purnish me when i lie, now that im grown i respect why she did all that when i look at Lai Mohammed and his cohorts
*She always ask me to join her in the kitchen all the time, with all the kitchen lessons i can only boil water.
|Re: Mother's Day: Share Those Annoying Things Your Mum Used To Do You Now Appreciate by Vivly(f): 11:35pm On Mar 26
When I was younger, like 11 or so, there was this age mate of mine in our neighbourhood that used to bully me a lot. Sometimes she'll threaten me not to come out and play with the other kids otherwise she'll beat me because I had offended her. I was outside with others one day and immediately I sighted her coming, I ran to the house. My mum asked whats up and I stupidly said 'Happiness wants to beat me'. It was cane my mother used to pursue me outside. When the girl saw me, she was suprised I had defied her and came to fight me. I mentally weighed the easier of the two: my mom's cane or happiness' blows. I fought back and because she didnt expect me to even fight back, I won easily. That ended the bullying forever and I started standing up for myself.
By the way, when I decided to use my new found strength to become the neighbourhood fight champion, na cane my mama use do factory reset.
Shout out to all mothers.
