Man Wears His Mother's Headgear To Church In Celebration Of Mother's Day (Photo) / Happy Mother's Day: Share Your Mum's Photos And Pray For Her / See The Nasty Photo Guy Posted To Celebrate Mother's Day

Then we were kids sha we never understood why our mothers did all those stuffs, to us she was been wicked, now we truely appreciate them.



My mum never allowed us play on the street, she made sure we come back home with clean school uniforms, check our notebooks... She always cane us when we misbehave.



Now i understand why she did all that... Mum you are bae 2 Likes

You can add yours #Mothersday

Forcing me to learn ABC anytime I return from school. When I hear my mate the shout and play outside, I go say which kind mum be this, were no allow make person go play small like other children. 1 Like

, na to peep for window sure pass



* she forces me to speak our dialect without minding the enviroment, ah dy shy that time enh



and many more that i don't even want to talk about



One Time For My Mama



She Is Bae (before Anyone Else)



My mother would ask me everyday if I was depressed or sad because I have a face that usually looks down. It used to anniny me she'd assume I hate the house and people in it.now that I have moved I missed her asking if I was depressed because I think I am now. 2 Likes 1 Share





But trust me, it helped a lot. In school, I rarely miss my lectures or get late. At work, I rarely take excuses from work or get late to work. It has helped me a lot and make me a very good time manager.



No one compares to you mom.





Beat me with eba turner..... Well don't know if i appreciate it now cos dat tin bin d pain body



Maybe dats why my head is correct now sha 5 Likes

Me: Where will I keep this stuff?



Mum: come and keep it on my head. 6 Likes 2 Shares



No one hates morning devotion as much as I do

Every morning, 6:00am sharp. You must wake up unless you want to start your day with cane. Then we all gather clumsily in the parlour to start singing praises... So annoying eh

But it shaa thought me how to wake up early and say my prayers on my own without being forced.

Where do I start from, I would say the list is endless but I will list the few I can recollect.

Never pampered me despite being the only boy amidst three girls, cooked and did every house chores now I cook myself as a serving Corp member in Kwara State thereby helping save money by not buying food from Mama put or depend on Ladies that will wreck ones life.

Not giving me all that I wanted as a kid, letting me know the importance of doing away with some things that mostly drain people financially.

Waking us early even when on holidays and no where to go because she believed it will affect us negatively in the long run.

So many I can't remember but I sincerely appreciate all those annoying stunts you pulled.

The good qualities people talk about me were as a result of your Motherly Care and Love, though annoying then but now they are part of me and people take a clue from them..

GOD BLESS YOU MAMA... MUCH LOVE TO ALL GREAT MOTHERS AND SUPER LOVING MUMS OUT THERE. 2 Likes

Mum never allowed me join my friends at night. I was always angry. I never knew it was for my good.

I Love you Mum.



Unexpected brain resetting-Slap





I just notice that after the slap, within few micro seconds, am usually cold, cool, calm, obedient, quite, brilliant and vocally loud and clear.





So when I find myself among situations that warrant it, I reset peoples brains very fast. I got a very fast hand.





4 Likes





but today, no girl fit shakara me with food Making me stay with her in Kitchen when she's cookingbut today, no girl fit shakara me with food

..If you talk peren..you go hear "Na ur Papa get world bank wey u wan dey dash money" Price 500 Market for 100..If you talk peren..you go hear "Na ur Papa get world bank wey u wan dey dash money" 2 Likes 1 Share

shoutin at me when i disorganise things that are properly arranged.....now am a very neat and tidy person,i love u mom

Not allowing me to go out and visit my friends....





She will be like; When last did that your friend came to visit you?



Love you MUM

lonelydora:



Me: Where will I keep this stuff?



Mum: come and keep it on my head.

Yoruba Mothers! Yoruba Mothers!

Which I found then annoying but now i know the reason she did all that...

Till today i and my siblings don't do things without each other consent and we help one another countless times

dacovajnr:

Price 500 Market for 100 ..If you talk peren..you go hear "Na ur Papa get world bank wey u wan dey dash money"

hahahahaha. My mum too. hahahahaha. My mum too.

my mama is a disciplinarian and strict....sometimes she wouldnt give us launch even whnen the fridge is filled up with orishirishi.she would tell us to feel what ppl that eat one or two square meal feel when they are hungry.....now i am able to adapt to different situations.



I and my brothers and cousins usually eat from the same plate.my cousins were older and they were usually asked to pick anything first before me.she never discriminated against dem nor gave me a special favour......now i dont even know how to segregate aainst ppl.i vowed to threat my children and other children equally when i get married......if i cant bear a child when i get married,i wouldnt panick or pray for fruitfulness.....i wud adopt as many as possible 1 Like

She sent the maid away when I was 8 and she insisted I learn how to do everything myself...(cleaning,cooking, washing etc)



Lol I was angry sha oo but now I can comfortably do everything by myself #LoveYouMUM

Calling everyday to ask if I prayed and did morning devotion.. Now I understand that there is power in the word, and wish i was more serious with God earlier. 1 Like 1 Share

She used to purnish me when i lie, now that im grown i respect why she did all that when i look at Lai Mohammed and his cohorts



*She always ask me to join her in the kitchen all the time, with all the kitchen lessons i can only boil water.



