|Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by metronaija: 8:03pm
Big Brother Naija has evicted Bassey from the game show tonight. Tboss, Debbie Rise, Bassey and Bally were put up for possible eviction has Big Brother Naija will be concluded in 2 weeks.
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by bomsilaga(m): 8:04pm
T boss ehn
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by jimi4us: 8:05pm
nice one
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by IamJix: 8:07pm
That's none of my fvking business.
A 17 years old boy fvking won 43.7 million naira here in Benue last two weeks.
those old men/woman have been licking and living together since January for just fvking 25 million.
bet9ja is fvking sexy.
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by poshestmina(f): 8:09pm
He was the most talented and lively person around .wish him all the goodthings life has to offer.
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by tribalistseun: 8:13pm
poshestmina:Bally is dry, only drinks till drunk.
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by dahunsy(m): 8:15pm
Coughs***clears throat# so the eye-rinze guy still dey?
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by veekid(m): 8:24pm
his girl friend must be lucky to have him
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by ClassCaptain(m): 8:25pm
plays Tope Alabi
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Pidgin2(f): 8:25pm
House of sin
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by ylaa(f): 8:25pm
This is bad, how come?
Tboss was leading when i checked.
Hmmmmmmmmm
I reserve my comment.
Sorry Bassey, i shall wait to receive u at the airport.
Welcome home Ete
No place like home.
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Vickiweezy(m): 8:25pm
I go laugh all of una when TBoss go win this rubbish show, na that time everybody mouth go open. Top APC politicians dey toast am and APC go do anything it takes to deliver their aspirant. If you doubt me, go and ask Buhari.
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Sinfulsaint(m): 8:25pm
Vickiweezy:
You actually care, cus if u don't u wouldn't have opened this thread.
#TeamEfe
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by fpeter(f): 8:26pm
He's such a great young man. He respects women and that's very thoughtful of him.
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by MrRichy(m): 8:26pm
It ain't supposed to be Bassey... but I still DGAF
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by kygo(m): 8:26pm
who BBN help abeg?
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by DESTINY41(m): 8:26pm
Make I go use bitter leaf rinze my face coz I can't believe watta I am reading
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by DICKtator: 8:26pm
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by mosho2good: 8:26pm
Who is bassey cos here in Kano we have never heard of such a name....
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Starships4u(m): 8:26pm
0_0
and the cut debbie rise to size....
poor girl.....
its nw shapping 4 d cash.....
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by lilyheaven: 8:26pm
I didn't see it coming.
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Bigframe: 8:26pm
Sad
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by Jodha(f): 8:26pm
Wtf.. So tboss is still in that house...
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by ukejeprecious(m): 8:26pm
so ehn still dae.........
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by neonly: 8:27pm
Buhari why why
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by zinnywonders(f): 8:27pm
Honestly, I didn't see this coming ooo.. thought that Bally will be leaving tonight cos he has nothing to offer jare!
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by ikechemez(m): 8:27pm
Tboss win,ch ABI she chop winch
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by veinless(f): 8:27pm
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by StarPlayer: 8:27pm
Efe is next to go
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by tobidipity(m): 8:27pm
Tboss escape? No wahala.
The person below me have something more meaningful to say
|Re: Bassey Evicted From Big Brother Naija by KingRex1: 8:27pm
