http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/bbnaija-bassey-evict-big-brother-naija.html Big Brother Naija has evicted Bassey from the game show tonight. Tboss, Debbie Rise, Bassey and Bally were put up for possible eviction has Big Brother Naija will be concluded in 2 weeks.

T boss ehn

nice one 70 Likes 9 Shares

That's none of my fvking business.

He was the most talented and lively person around .wish him all the goodthings life has to offer. 29 Likes 1 Share

Bally is dry, only drinks till drunk.

Coughs***clears throat# so the eye-rinze guy still dey? 1 Like

his girl friend must be lucky to have him 5 Likes

plays Tope Alabi 3 Likes

House of sin 7 Likes

This is bad, how come?

Tboss was leading when i checked.

Hmmmmmmmmm

I reserve my comment.

Sorry Bassey, i shall wait to receive u at the airport.

Welcome home Ete

No place like home. 4 Likes 1 Share

I go laugh all of una when TBoss go win this rubbish show, na that time everybody mouth go open. Top APC politicians dey toast am and APC go do anything it takes to deliver their aspirant. If you doubt me, go and ask Buhari. 19 Likes 1 Share

Who cares??

You actually care, cus if u don't u wouldn't have opened this thread.

#TeamEfe



#TeamEfe You actually care, cus if u don't u wouldn't have opened this thread.#TeamEfe 15 Likes

He's such a great young man. He respects women and that's very thoughtful of him. 10 Likes 2 Shares

It ain't supposed to be Bassey... but I still DGAF 2 Likes 1 Share

who BBN help abeg? 2 Likes

Make I go use bitter leaf rinze my face coz I can't believe watta I am reading 1 Like

Who is bassey cos here in Kano we have never heard of such a name.... 8 Likes

and the cut debbie rise to size....

poor girl.....

its nw shapping 4 d cash.....

I didn't see it coming.

Sad

Wtf.. So tboss is still in that house... 22 Likes 1 Share

so ehn still dae.........

why Buhari whywhy

Honestly, I didn't see this coming ooo.. thought that Bally will be leaving tonight cos he has nothing to offer jare! 9 Likes 1 Share

Tboss win,ch ABI she chop winch

2 Likes

Efe is next to go 3 Likes 1 Share