|5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by Nnamddi(m): 11:33pm On Mar 26
Twitter user, @IanStraus celebrated today mother's day by sharing 5 generations photo of his beautiful family.
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by infogenius(m): 3:14am
Awesome! This is just God at Work.
Happy mother's day
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by Donkaz(m): 10:16am
Adorable photo.
Long life and prosperity is what we pray for.
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by Eke40seven(m): 10:17am
Let me guess.
Upper limits of their ages in each situation.
Option A. 100, 80, 60, 40, 2
Option B. 80, 60, 40, 20, 2
Option C. 90, 70, 50, 30, 2
Option D. 85, 65, 45, 25, 2.
And the old woman from obiakpor whom her kinsmen claimed to be 134 doesnt look older than the first mama. If that woman's child is not at least 100, (magnanimous) considering the fact that women then marry as teenagers then that age is just fictitious.
Happy mother's day, what an accomplishment, what grace!!
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by megrimor(m): 10:17am
This is lovely
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:17am
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by skarz(m): 10:18am
beautiful
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by tzjaynee(f): 10:18am
I love this kinda stuff. ..i pray i get to do something like this too
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by ezeonline2(m): 10:18am
This is beautiful
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by ukeme52: 10:18am
nice one
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by SlimBrawnie(f): 10:18am
Wow.... Thank God at least I've got my mum
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by Ifeconwaba(m): 10:18am
omo
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by aboki2000(m): 10:18am
Nnamddi:
DONT BELIEVE THIS ,
THE TWO GREAT GRANDMA AGE DIFFERENCE IS NOT MUCH , THE LOOKS LIKE SISTERS
ANYWAY CONGRATULATIONS TO THEM .
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by starz100: 10:18am
Wonderful
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by spartan117(m): 10:19am
Really cute
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by Goldenheart(m): 10:19am
Results of early marriage
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by oluwaseyi000(m): 10:19am
cv
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:19am
Awesome
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by emmanuel596(m): 10:20am
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by last35: 10:20am
People can lie en
As in what's the difference between the two grandma's in blue??
And how's the aunt in orange the mother of the mum in red??
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by bebe2(f): 10:20am
Bless them
And they have all stayed the same colour,
Is Cato light not available in that state?
Blessed morning to u all
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by charlesdun42(m): 10:20am
wow.. this is nice
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by Blackfire(m): 10:20am
There is nothing more sweet than seeing your children s children..
Ageing with grace.
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by Xblink: 10:21am
You hv to get married, or hv children at early age..... In successions.... But overpopulation n economic crisis will affect the trend....
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by Nollynude: 10:21am
Who be great grandmother inside the twins sitting beside each other?
last35:
My brother this one just weak me
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by DLondonboiy: 10:21am
last35:
We know...but we just love it like that.
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by sandrahnaub(f): 10:21am
Dat cushion/chair is too small for them
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by uviesa(m): 10:22am
Apuu.
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by TosineGuy(m): 10:23am
nice
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by jeromzy(m): 10:23am
Lovely....wish I had one..rest in peace mum,I'll always celebrate u too on mother's day.
|Re: 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day by malificent(f): 10:23am
Wow. 5 generations? May my grandmum live to see my childrens children. AMEN
