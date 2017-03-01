Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 5 Generations Photo A Nigerian Man Shared To Celebrate Mother's Day (7858 Views)

Great Grandma Stuns In This Four Generations Photo / Four Generations Nigerian Family Photo / My 4 Generations And Still Counting (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/mother-day-see-adorable-5-generations.html?m=1 Twitter user, @IanStraus celebrated today mother's day by sharing 5 generations photo of his beautiful family. 3 Likes

Awesome! This is just God at Work.

Happy mother's day 10 Likes

Adorable photo.



Long life and prosperity is what we pray for. 2 Likes

Let me guess.

Upper limits of their ages in each situation.

Option A. 100, 80, 60, 40, 2

Option B. 80, 60, 40, 20, 2

Option C. 90, 70, 50, 30, 2

Option D. 85, 65, 45, 25, 2.



And the old woman from obiakpor whom her kinsmen claimed to be 134 doesnt look older than the first mama. If that woman's child is not at least 100, (magnanimous) considering the fact that women then marry as teenagers then that age is just fictitious.



Happy mother's day, what an accomplishment, what grace!! 5 Likes

This is lovely

1 Like

beautiful

I love this kinda stuff. ..i pray i get to do something like this too 5 Likes 1 Share

This is beautiful 1 Like

nice one

Wow.... Thank God at least I've got my mum

omo

Nnamddi:

Twitter user, @IanStraus celebrated today mother's day by sharing 5 generations photo of his beautiful family.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/mother-day-see-adorable-5-generations.html?m=1



DONT BELIEVE THIS ,

THE TWO GREAT GRANDMA AGE DIFFERENCE IS NOT MUCH , THE LOOKS LIKE SISTERS





ANYWAY CONGRATULATIONS TO THEM . DONT BELIEVE THIS ,THE TWO GREAT GRANDMA AGE DIFFERENCE IS NOT MUCH , THE LOOKS LIKE SISTERSANYWAY CONGRATULATIONS TO THEM . 2 Likes

Wonderful

Really cute

Results of early marriage

cv

Awesome

[center][/center]





As in what's the difference between the two grandma's in blue??



And how's the aunt in orange the mother of the mum in red?? People can lie enAs in what's the difference between the two grandma's in blue??And how's the aunt in orange the mother of the mum in red?? 5 Likes





And they have all stayed the same colour,



Is Cato light not available in that state?



Blessed morning to u all Bless themAnd they have all stayed the same colour,Is Cato light not available in that state?Blessed morning to u all

wow.. this is nice

There is nothing more sweet than seeing your children s children..





Ageing with grace.

You hv to get married, or hv children at early age..... In successions.... But overpopulation n economic crisis will affect the trend....







last35:

People can lie en



As in what's the difference between the two grandma's in blue??



My brother this one just weak me Who be great grandmother inside the twins sitting beside each other?My brother this one just weak me

last35:

People can lie en

We know...but we just love it like that. We know...but we just love it like that. 1 Like

Dat cushion/chair is too small for them

Apuu.

nice

Lovely....wish I had one..rest in peace mum,I'll always celebrate u too on mother's day.