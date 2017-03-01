Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party (5167 Views)

Betty Irabor was joined at the event by her husband Soni Irabor and daughter Sonia Irabor.



The party had so many celebrities and socialites including Rita Dominic, Stephanie Linus, Michelle Dede, Dele Momodu, Prof Pat Utomi, Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Tony Rapu, Nkoyo Rapu, Florence Ita Giwa, Hakeem Belo – Osagie, Mo Abudu, Ruth Osime, Chief Medina Ibru, Jimmy Shonuga, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Victor Okigbo, Funmi Victor-Okigbo, Nkiru Anumudu among others.



Ozzy Agu, Meg Otanwa, Azuka Ogujiuba, Dr. Vivian Oputa, Eku Edewor, Peace Hyde, Monalisa Chinda and more were also spotted at the event.



The party which was hosted by Bovi had unforgettable moments like Musical chairs competition, Lip Sync Battle, and eventually a 70s inspired dance-off.



See the photos below.



second to the last pic tho, that man with the yellow hat 1 Like

Abeg,, how is this news?

Okay

HBD LLNP

old mamas youngy

This Florence Ita-Giwa mama no wan old at all.

Still beautiful @60

National Association of Old layers *NAOLA* 1 Like

lovely old school style

second to the last pic tho, that man with the yellow hat [/quote



Ha haha haha haha haha. My dear, my heart skipped a beat when I saw it to. That is Nkiru Anumudu oooh. No be man [quote author=otijah2 post=54998897][/quoteHa haha haha haha haha. My dear, my heart skipped a beat when I saw it to. That is Nkiru Anumudu oooh. No be man