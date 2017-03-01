₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by metroparrot: 2:44pm
Betty Irabor, Editor in Chief celebrated her 60th birthday with a soul train themed party and it was a night to remember.
Betty Irabor was joined at the event by her husband Soni Irabor and daughter Sonia Irabor.
The party had so many celebrities and socialites including Rita Dominic, Stephanie Linus, Michelle Dede, Dele Momodu, Prof Pat Utomi, Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Tony Rapu, Nkoyo Rapu, Florence Ita Giwa, Hakeem Belo – Osagie, Mo Abudu, Ruth Osime, Chief Medina Ibru, Jimmy Shonuga, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Victor Okigbo, Funmi Victor-Okigbo, Nkiru Anumudu among others.
Ozzy Agu, Meg Otanwa, Azuka Ogujiuba, Dr. Vivian Oputa, Eku Edewor, Peace Hyde, Monalisa Chinda and more were also spotted at the event.
The party which was hosted by Bovi had unforgettable moments like Musical chairs competition, Lip Sync Battle, and eventually a 70s inspired dance-off.
See the photos below.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-rita-dominic-stephanie-linus-mo.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by DeltaYoruba: 2:50pm
OLD CARGOS
2 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by Khrisfame(m): 2:50pm
wow she beautiful oh
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by geostrata(m): 2:50pm
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by Okite15(m): 2:51pm
ok
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by kuntash: 2:52pm
Khrisfame:
All these FTC things...
so funny
whats that for ?
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by otijah2: 2:52pm
second to the last pic tho, that man with the yellow hat
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by sirAliyu(m): 2:52pm
Abeg,, how is this news?
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by SNOWCREAM(m): 2:53pm
The mod that brought this trash to front page ehn someone please help me with that pic where the guy throw big drum on the girl
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by IMASTEX: 2:53pm
Okay
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by Otradearena: 2:58pm
HBD LLNP
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by divineshare(m): 2:59pm
old mamas youngy
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by datola: 3:00pm
This Florence Ita-Giwa mama no wan old at all.
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by oluwadeeboi(m): 3:04pm
Otradearena:
okay...straight up!
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by RevolverOcelot(m): 3:06pm
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by b3llo(m): 3:09pm
Still beautiful @60
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by thunderbabs(m): 3:12pm
Khrisfame:
Honourable Patrick, i present to you, Fufu yansh
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by pyyxxaro: 3:14pm
National Association of Old layers *NAOLA*
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by Amarabae(f): 3:18pm
lovely old school style
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by blacktallest(f): 3:25pm
[quote author=otijah2 post=54998897]second to the last pic tho, that man with the yellow hat [/quote
Ha haha haha haha haha. My dear, my heart skipped a beat when I saw it to. That is Nkiru Anumudu oooh. No be man
|Re: Rita Dominic, Ita-Giwa, Stephanie Okereke At Betty Irabor’s 60th Birthday Party by Moving4: 3:27pm
Wow
