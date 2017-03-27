₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria by ideologies(m): 4:10pm
ExxonMobil is the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, providing energy that helps underpin growing economies and improve living standards around the world ExxonMobil uses innovation and technology to deliver energy to a growing world. We explore for, produce and sell crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. We operate facilities or market products in most of the world’s countries and explore for oil and natural gas on six continents.
Apprentice Program
Job Type – Full Time
Qualification – OND
Location – Nigeria
Job Field – Engineering / Technical Graduate Jobs
Job description
The NNPC/MPN Joint Venture invites applications from suitably qualified persons into our Apprenticeship Program. The Program is designed for young Nigerians with an interest in pursuing an Operations and Maintenance Technician career in the oil and gas or related industry.
Requirements Of Candidate ELIGIBILITY
Only applicants with Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in one of the following disciplines are eligible to apply:
Mechanical Engineering Technology
Electrical Engineering Technology
Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology
Petroleum Engineering Technology
Chemical Engineering Technology
Applicants With Higher Qualifications Should Not Apply.
Applicants must have graduated from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) program between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2016, and possess a minimum of Lower Credit.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to ExxonMobil career website on sjobs.brassring.com to apply
https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGWebHost/jobdetails.aspx?partnerid=6961&siteid=5400&jobId=2469347&Codes=MYJOBMAG
Source
|Re: Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria by ideologies(m): 5:56pm
Is this not front page information? @ seun, lalasticlala, mynd44, dominique ishilove
|Re: Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria by generalbush: 7:20pm
Lol
As if I was seeing the future!!
Check out this article to those who wana give up on job seeking
http://topwritersden.com/top-5-funny-factors-that-can-give-job-nigeria/
|Re: Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria by gidimasters(m): 7:20pm
hgghghh
|Re: Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria by Kingtim(m): 7:20pm
Ok
|Re: Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria by AngelicBeing: 7:20pm
|Re: Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria by nmreports: 7:21pm
Great
|Re: Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria by politicalzaga00: 7:23pm
ok
|Re: Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria by YourWife(f): 7:23pm
No, I won't. Thanks
|Re: Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria by Ola2004: 7:23pm
F
|Re: Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria by mikaj(m): 7:23pm
B.Eng Certificate for swap. I need an OND Certificate ;DB.Eng Certificate for swap. I need an OND Certificate
|Re: Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria by Benjom(m): 7:24pm
Good one there.
|Re: Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria by Guru9ja(m): 7:24pm
Good
