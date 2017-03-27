



Apprentice Program



Job Type – Full Time

Qualification – OND

Location – Nigeria

Job Field – Engineering / Technical Graduate Jobs

Job description



The NNPC/MPN Joint Venture invites applications from suitably qualified persons into our Apprenticeship Program. The Program is designed for young Nigerians with an interest in pursuing an Operations and Maintenance Technician career in the oil and gas or related industry.





Requirements Of Candidate ELIGIBILITY



Only applicants with Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in one of the following disciplines are eligible to apply:



Mechanical Engineering Technology

Electrical Engineering Technology

Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology

Petroleum Engineering Technology

Chemical Engineering Technology

Applicants With Higher Qualifications Should Not Apply.





Applicants must have graduated from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) program between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2016, and possess a minimum of Lower Credit.



Method of Application



Interested and qualified? Go to ExxonMobil career website on sjobs.brassring.com to apply

https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGWebHost/jobdetails.aspx?partnerid=6961&siteid=5400&jobId=2469347&Codes=MYJOBMAG



