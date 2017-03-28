Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students (4187 Views)

UI Students Arrive In Boston For Hult Prize 2017 Semi-finals (pics) / Watch How Pupils Swim Across 2 Rivers To Attend Classes In Ghana / PICTURE: Latest Invention For Lazy Students Who Likes To Sleep In Class

Academic and administrative activities at the university was halted on March 20, 2017, when the staff declared indefinite strike because of what the union described as “illegal deductions of pension money from their salaries.”



Aside the pension deduction issue, the workers are also asking for unpaid promotion arrears, shortfall in salary payment, and better welfare for staff, among other issues.



Some of the students who spoke with our correspondent on Monday said there was no water and electricity in the hostels and in all the classrooms.



“Each time there is crisis between the school administration and the staff, the students are always at the receiving end,” said Kayode Onifade, a 300 level student of the Faculty of Arts.



“Our lecturers now combine their work with that of non academic staff because they get the keys to open the classrooms for lectures to hold and lock them after.



“In the hostel, we sleep in darkness.



Many of us attend classes without taking our bath because there is no water. Both parties must reach an agreement for the sake of the students. The living condition is terrible,” added Onifade.



Since the strike began a week ago, gates to the institution have been locked, while lectures only resumed today (Monday).



Efforts to speak with the chairman of the institution’s branch of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Wale Akinremi, by our correspondent proved abortive; as he refused to answer his mobile telephone.



The institution’s Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, told our correspondent that efforts were being made by both parties to resolve the crisis.



http://kikiotolu.com/education/sleep-darkness-attend-classes-without-bathing-university-ibadan-students-open/



Lol na So...

When elephants fight, the grasses suffer the impact of their fury

Lecturers are the best strike ass (strikers) at the moment 1 Like

this people shd resolve this matter ASAP i take God take beg them

i beg what is d latest about d strike action?

legislatively:

And they said the school is the best in Nigeria no doubt about the fact,some times strike is inevitable cos we disagree to agree. no doubt about the fact,some times strike is inevitable cos we disagree to agree. 2 Likes

legislatively:

And they said the school is the best in Nigeria

Because they are on strike doesn't make them less good. you can't totally judge with that. Because they are on strike doesn't make them less good. you can't totally judge with that.

Had it been I was the president. I'd have converted this glorified primary schools OAU, UI, Unilag Into cattle ranches 7 Likes



Stop complaining



You voted for Buhari



Enjoy the change you voted for 3 Likes

Wow, over hyped UI?

Back in those days i. UNN we slept in darkness, attended classes without bathing and we defecated in the bush on a regular.... and you are here complaining after just few days of suffering...

ok

This is very sad

Please tell them our situation outside the school is not different. we don't have government in Nigeria, we have only rulers 4 Likes

Is that all?



Normal in SW

Come to Abuja you will shake mr



A federal capital teritory that cannot boast of 10hrs power supply a day is that one federal capital teritory 3 Likes

Omase oooo

Eeyah

GrandFinale2017:

Had it been I was the president. I'd have converted this glorified primary schools OAU, UI, Unilag Into cattle ranches

A dunce can't be President A dunce can't be President 6 Likes

Hm

imagine! this is happening in a school that prides itself as the first and the best, the country that claims to be the giant of Africa...



this country is a scam and her leaders are scammers



meanwhile

check my profile and see your house/ real estate property transformed into the garden of Eden..

I just laugh whenever I see students of OAU, UI et all boost of quality after graduation.



Dudes be mistaking frustration with Quality, lol



Travel out and see what school is!! Even Ghana has better schools









maxiuc:

Come to Abuja you will shake mr



A federal capital teritory that cannot boast of 10hrs power supply a day is that one federal capital teritory

Imagine! A country where an area has only been supplied electricity for only 4hours since March began, and yet they will bring their inflated bill, is that one worthy of being a country? How much more the Giant of a continent. Imagine! A country where an area has only been supplied electricity for only 4hours since March began, and yet they will bring their inflated bill, is that one worthy of being a country? How much more the Giant of a continent. 3 Likes

GrandFinale2017:

Had it been I was the president. I'd have converted this glorified primary schools OAU, UI, Unilag Into cattle ranches haters haters





their comrades in South Africa



i wonder what makes us Giants of africa sef



we just hype ourselves to feel good when in reality our so called nation is a failure led by certificate forgers and cattle rearers their comrades in South Africai wonder what makes us Giants of africa sefwe just hype ourselves to feel good when in reality our so called nation is a failure led by certificate forgers and cattle rearers 2 Likes

here is nigeria where anything goes,this poo can't happen in my country ghana,,nigeria giant of africa my ass 1 Like