₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,772,147 members, 3,444,195 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2017 at 08:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students (4187 Views)
UI Students Arrive In Boston For Hult Prize 2017 Semi-finals (pics) / Watch How Pupils Swim Across 2 Rivers To Attend Classes In Ghana / PICTURE: Latest Invention For Lazy Students Who Likes To Sleep In Class (1) (2) (3) (4)
|We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by Lautechgossip(m): 7:27pm On Mar 27
Students of the University of Ibadan have revealed that since members of the non academic staff of the university began their strike, they have been living in difficult conditions on campus, as sources of water and electricity have been switched off by the striking staff, The Punch reports.
Academic and administrative activities at the university was halted on March 20, 2017, when the staff declared indefinite strike because of what the union described as “illegal deductions of pension money from their salaries.”
Aside the pension deduction issue, the workers are also asking for unpaid promotion arrears, shortfall in salary payment, and better welfare for staff, among other issues.
Some of the students who spoke with our correspondent on Monday said there was no water and electricity in the hostels and in all the classrooms.
“Each time there is crisis between the school administration and the staff, the students are always at the receiving end,” said Kayode Onifade, a 300 level student of the Faculty of Arts.
“Our lecturers now combine their work with that of non academic staff because they get the keys to open the classrooms for lectures to hold and lock them after.
“In the hostel, we sleep in darkness.
Many of us attend classes without taking our bath because there is no water. Both parties must reach an agreement for the sake of the students. The living condition is terrible,” added Onifade.
Since the strike began a week ago, gates to the institution have been locked, while lectures only resumed today (Monday).
Efforts to speak with the chairman of the institution’s branch of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Wale Akinremi, by our correspondent proved abortive; as he refused to answer his mobile telephone.
The institution’s Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, told our correspondent that efforts were being made by both parties to resolve the crisis.
http://kikiotolu.com/education/sleep-darkness-attend-classes-without-bathing-university-ibadan-students-open/
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique
1 Like
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by dingbang(m): 7:29pm On Mar 27
Lol na So...
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by ikbnice(m): 7:31pm On Mar 27
When elephants fight, the grasses suffer the impact of their fury
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by Epositive(m): 7:33pm On Mar 27
Lecturers are the best strike ass (strikers) at the moment
1 Like
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by anjowaka510(m): 7:34pm On Mar 27
this people shd resolve this matter ASAP i take God take beg them
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by legislatively: 7:43pm On Mar 27
.
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by anjowaka510(m): 7:47pm On Mar 27
i beg what is d latest about d strike action?
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by anjowaka510(m): 7:51pm On Mar 27
legislatively:no doubt about the fact,some times strike is inevitable cos we disagree to agree.
2 Likes
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by Sirhethat12(f): 3:57am
legislatively:
Because they are on strike doesn't make them less good. you can't totally judge with that.
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by GrandFinale2017(m): 5:29am
Had it been I was the president. I'd have converted this glorified primary schools OAU, UI, Unilag Into cattle ranches
7 Likes
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by MrEgbegbe(m): 7:23am
Stop complaining
You voted for Buhari
Enjoy the change you voted for
3 Likes
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by TINALETC3(f): 7:23am
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by Goldenheart(m): 7:24am
Wow, over hyped UI?
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by uzoclinton(m): 7:24am
Back in those days i. UNN we slept in darkness, attended classes without bathing and we defecated in the bush on a regular.... and you are here complaining after just few days of suffering...
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by sotall(m): 7:24am
ok
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by eluquenson(m): 7:24am
This is very sad
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by Riversides2003(m): 7:25am
.
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by godunia(m): 7:25am
Please tell them our situation outside the school is not different. we don't have government in Nigeria, we have only rulers
4 Likes
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by electronicsguuy: 7:26am
Is that all?
Generator Power Booster for sale.
The booster can be plugged to small generator like tiger generator and bigger generating plants. It does not affect the sound of the generator neither will it affect your generator set in any way.
It will allow you to plug your iron in the output of your generating plant without damage to your generator coil e.g: for Ironing of clothes The consumption
rate is small to allow you plug other things like: Tv, Fan, light bulbs, computer,phone charger and stereo system. The booster enhances and prolongs the life of
your generator by absorbing the pressure from your high current appliances.
Has no contact with your generator and therefore does not harm the Coil
No damage to generator.
Gone are the days when you wait for Nepa and PHCN before
you use your appliances. Iron booster is a cautioner between the supplier and the
load. It lightens the load plugged on it. You can use it with small and big generator plants
Importance of booster.
1. Easy to apply
2. Have no negative effect on your generator sets.
3. Does not stop you from using other loads like bulbs, cd, TV sets etc.
4. Does not increase fuel consumptions.
5. Very cheap and affordable.
N4500 only
Lagos
0811 938 7235
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by legendte(m): 7:26am
Normal in SW
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by maxiuc(m): 7:27am
Come to Abuja you will shake mr
A federal capital teritory that cannot boast of 10hrs power supply a day is that one federal capital teritory
3 Likes
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by sakalisis(m): 7:28am
Omase oooo
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by horlabiyi(m): 7:28am
Eeyah
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by Xzbit91: 7:29am
GrandFinale2017:
A dunce can't be President
6 Likes
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by obembet(m): 7:29am
Hm
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by chuksjuve(m): 7:30am
imagine! this is happening in a school that prides itself as the first and the best, the country that claims to be the giant of Africa...
this country is a scam and her leaders are scammers
meanwhile
check my profile and see your house/ real estate property transformed into the garden of Eden..
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by celestialAgent(m): 7:30am
I just laugh whenever I see students of OAU, UI et all boost of quality after graduation.
Dudes be mistaking frustration with Quality, lol
Travel out and see what school is!! Even Ghana has better schools
maxiuc:
Imagine! A country where an area has only been supplied electricity for only 4hours since March began, and yet they will bring their inflated bill, is that one worthy of being a country? How much more the Giant of a continent.
3 Likes
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by bestpunterever: 7:30am
GrandFinale2017:haters
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by rozayx5(m): 7:30am
their comrades in South Africa
i wonder what makes us Giants of africa sef
we just hype ourselves to feel good when in reality our so called nation is a failure led by certificate forgers and cattle rearers
2 Likes
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by stanway(m): 7:33am
here is nigeria where anything goes,this poo can't happen in my country ghana,,nigeria giant of africa my ass
1 Like
|Re: We Sleep In Darkness, Attend Classes Without Bathing – UI Students by chuksjuve(m): 7:33am
maxiuc:
How can that be when the same government approve the importation of generators....
1 Like
See The Work Of God (amazing Mathematics Trick!) God Is So Wonderful / African Migrant Comes Out From Suitcase At Switzerland Train Station (photos) / Northern Nigerian Universities Outlaw Christianity On Campus (picture)
Viewing this topic: RichardoTobinho, to2in, oladotun007(m), herroyalcuteness(f), Obaloluwa08(m), Sonney01(m), shonekzy, last35, fineyemi(m), tete7000(m), babatunde96, Eddygourdo(m), ChikaMaLaKai, Raheemzee(m), padrey(m), Sniper4real(m), emmyeverest(m), femicashis(m), safarigirl(f), emmyw(m), Eddygre8(m), Interesting15, abayomi93(m), AngryArmani, bankole200(m), kolafolabi(m), MmmS(f), Pearlyakin(m), haymekus, piragirl(f), freshyoladipupo(m), raquel97, neocortex, Josmila(m) and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27