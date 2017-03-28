₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by greatnation2: 7:59pm On Mar 27
Based on 2015 data, Lagos State has the highest number of un-sentenced detainees. The state recorded 5,603 Un-sentenced detainees out of a prison population of 6,522, filled by Rivers and Edo States with 3,625 and 2,434 un-sentenced detainees
Conversely, Yobe and Borno States had the least numbers of Un-Sentenced Detainees of 163 and 216 out of a prison population of 562 and 603 respectively.
Of the 36 states of the federation, Lagos State had the highest prison population in the country with 6,522 inmates, closely followed by Kano and Rivers States with populations of 4,082 and 4,054 respectively.
The overall prison population in the country for 2015 was 62,260 as against 56, 059 in 2014. The increases in prison population in 2015 represents about 11.06% growth in comparison to the overall prison population in 2014.
Data source: National Bureau of Statistics
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by triplewisdom: 8:02pm On Mar 27
SW number of prisoners plenty sha.
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by greatnation2: 8:12pm On Mar 27
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by ehinmowo: 9:06pm On Mar 27
i cn bet my balls dt Nigeria prison servuce does nt hav accurate record of prisoners in Nigeria.
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by ozoebuka1(m): 9:15pm On Mar 27
ehinmowo:seconded but I ain't betting my balls tho'
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by ThinkSmarter(m): 9:16pm On Mar 27
When u look @Ekiti and Kogi, u will recall that
Education is correlated with Less Crime/Social vice rate.
I am not surprised, Rivers with their........
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by ayatt(m): 9:21pm On Mar 27
hmm okay
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by soberdrunk(m): 9:21pm On Mar 27
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by Moreoffaith(m): 9:22pm On Mar 27
If I no see Ogun for for top I go protest ooi.
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by Debaddest(m): 9:22pm On Mar 27
I don't even know what to say than to say "HI" to my brothers and sisters from the other side known as Brown Roof republic (Sawt Waste).
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by hotspec(m): 9:22pm On Mar 27
CHAIII: Naija is fantastically finished
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by urCreator(m): 9:22pm On Mar 27
Crime rate on increase here in Nigeria.
While. ..
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by dreamwords: 9:22pm On Mar 27
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by asumo12: 9:22pm On Mar 27
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by Marcus01: 9:23pm On Mar 27
triplewisdom:how won't it be plenty. When people from different tribes won't stop trooping there. You'll be shocked at the number of igbos in Ile Ife. Ile Ife oh. Conc village. Wey be people's home town. Smh
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by toyinjimoh(m): 9:23pm On Mar 27
May it never be our portion by God Grace
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by Syrakudz: 9:23pm On Mar 27
Edo I hail thee
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by housestark: 9:24pm On Mar 27
ThinkSmarter:
Then why doesn't the Northern Region have the highest number of prisoners?
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by Joshmedia1: 9:24pm On Mar 27
ThinkSmarter:[b]Ekiti is a very peacefu place to be sincere
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by Dottore: 9:24pm On Mar 27
People wasting away because of failed judiciary system.
Justice in Nigeria only favourable the highest bidder. Nonsense country
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by Einl(m): 9:25pm On Mar 27
If you enter the National Assembly or Aso Rock, you'd find more prisoners... just that they haven't been arrested yet.
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by SoldierofPeace: 9:25pm On Mar 27
dat is half of nigeria population ..locked up for one crime or d other ...10% of d inmate might b innocent ..bt serving nd wasting their lyf n destiny ..may God neva let us b cage in lyf ..amen
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by ehinmowo: 9:25pm On Mar 27
ozoebuka1:
lolzzzzzz.....I meant my tennis balls...lol
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by ThinkSmarter(m): 9:26pm On Mar 27
housestark:the north is somehow tamed by religion [Islam].
The south is more liberal for various crimes to breed.
If not, not cuz of BokoHaram insurgency and religious war, North would have been the region with the lowest crime rate.
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by scantee(m): 9:26pm On Mar 27
Enugu my beloved state shall be no crime state in the year 2020.
Ka ole ka nsi kwu ya.
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by Pavore9: 9:26pm On Mar 27
Some people are making money from these figures.
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by emperorAY(m): 9:27pm On Mar 27
Pls d govt need to set up criminal courts if possible to clear dis backlog of unsentence immate.
Imagine hw some innocent pple will be feeling
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by Negotiate: 9:27pm On Mar 27
South East na Biafrans
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by lonelydora(m): 9:27pm On Mar 27
Nigerians should learn to start doing the right thing so that crime should reduce.
While we are having numerous prisoners, Netherlands is closing some of their prisons due to lack of inmates because their citizens chose to be doing the right thing.
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by osazsky(m): 9:28pm On Mar 27
NCAN edo zone abort mission abort mission over, I repeat abort mission over over
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by ttmacoy: 9:29pm On Mar 27
Haha I was thinking the same. Those numbers are too low
ehinmowo:
|Re: Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year by fuckboys: 9:30pm On Mar 27
y'all can see south east has the lowest compared to South west, later them go dey raise mouth for crime section
