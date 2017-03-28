Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Number Of Un-sentenced Detainees And Overall Prison Population By State And Year (14775 Views)

http://www.nigerianstat.gov.ng/report/498

Based on 2015 data, Lagos State has the highest number of un-sentenced detainees. The state recorded 5,603 Un-sentenced detainees out of a prison population of 6,522, filled by Rivers and Edo States with 3,625 and 2,434 un-sentenced detainees



Conversely, Yobe and Borno States had the least numbers of Un-Sentenced Detainees of 163 and 216 out of a prison population of 562 and 603 respectively.



Of the 36 states of the federation, Lagos State had the highest prison population in the country with 6,522 inmates, closely followed by Kano and Rivers States with populations of 4,082 and 4,054 respectively.



The overall prison population in the country for 2015 was 62,260 as against 56, 059 in 2014. The increases in prison population in 2015 represents about 11.06% growth in comparison to the overall prison population in 2014.





SW number of prisoners plenty sha. 4 Likes

lalasticlala

i cn bet my balls dt Nigeria prison servuce does nt hav accurate record of prisoners in Nigeria. 38 Likes 1 Share

ehinmowo:

i cn bet my balls dt Nigeria prison servuce does nt hav accurate record of prisoners in Nigeria. seconded but I ain't betting my balls tho' seconded but I ain't betting my balls tho' 56 Likes 1 Share

When u look @Ekiti and Kogi, u will recall that

Education is correlated with Less Crime/Social vice rate.



I am not surprised, Rivers with their........ 3 Likes 1 Share

hmm okay

If I no see Ogun for for top I go protest ooi. 2 Likes 1 Share

I don't even know what to say than to say "HI" to my brothers and sisters from the other side known as Brown Roof republic (Sawt Waste). 6 Likes

CHAIII: Naija is fantastically finished 7 Likes 1 Share

Crime rate on increase here in Nigeria.

While. .. 7 Likes

triplewisdom:

SW number of prisoners plenty sha. how won't it be plenty. When people from different tribes won't stop trooping there. You'll be shocked at the number of igbos in Ile Ife. Ile Ife oh. Conc village. Wey be people's home town. Smh how won't it be plenty. When people from different tribes won't stop trooping there. You'll be shocked at the number of igbos in Ile Ife. Ile Ife oh. Conc village. Wey be people's home town. Smh 17 Likes

May it never be our portion by God Grace 2 Likes

Edo I hail thee

ThinkSmarter:

When u look @Ekiti and Kogi, u will recall that

Education is correlated with Less Crime/Social vice rate.

Then why doesn't the Northern Region have the highest number of prisoners? Then why doesn't the Northern Region have the highest number of prisoners? 10 Likes

ThinkSmarter:

When u look @Ekit[/b]i and Kogi, u will recall that

Education is correlated with Less Crime/Social vice rate. [b]Ekiti is a very peacefu place to be sincere [b]Ekiti is aplace to be 2 Likes

People wasting away because of failed judiciary system.

Justice in Nigeria only favourable the highest bidder. Nonsense country 1 Like

If you enter the National Assembly or Aso Rock, you'd find more prisoners... just that they haven't been arrested yet. 5 Likes 1 Share

dat is half of nigeria population ..locked up for one crime or d other ...10% of d inmate might b innocent ..bt serving nd wasting their lyf n destiny ..may God neva let us b cage in lyf ..amen 2 Likes

ozoebuka1:

seconded but I ain't betting my balls tho'

lolzzzzzz.....I meant my tennis balls...lol lolzzzzzz.....I meant my tennis balls...lol 2 Likes

housestark:





Then why doesn't the Northern Region have the highest number of prisoners? the north is somehow tamed by religion [Islam].

The south is more liberal for various crimes to breed.

If not, not cuz of BokoHaram insurgency and religious war, North would have been the region with the lowest crime rate. the north is somehow tamed by religion [Islam].The south is more liberal for various crimes to breed.If not, not cuz of BokoHaram insurgency and religious war, North would have been the region with the lowest crime rate. 2 Likes

Enugu my beloved state shall be no crime state in the year 2020.



Ka ole ka nsi kwu ya. 1 Like

Some people are making money from these figures.

Pls d govt need to set up criminal courts if possible to clear dis backlog of unsentence immate.

Imagine hw some innocent pple will be feeling

South East na Biafrans

Nigerians should learn to start doing the right thing so that crime should reduce.





While we are having numerous prisoners, Netherlands is closing some of their prisons due to lack of inmates because their citizens chose to be doing the right thing. 2 Likes

NCAN edo zone abort mission abort mission over, I repeat abort mission over over





ehinmowo:

i cn bet my balls dt Nigeria prison servuce does nt hav accurate record of prisoners in Nigeria. Haha I was thinking the same. Those numbers are too low