|GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by ThisTrend(f): 3:14am
The Nigerian banking sector is one very rewarding and interesting sector to work in as soon as given the chance, every young Nigerian graduate would want to work in such places. This article is about precisely amount GT Bank pays their basic level staff.
GT bank, also called Guaranty Trust Bank is widely thought to be the best Bank in Nigeria in conditions of service rendered and earnings produced which is little question why nearly every Nigerian graduate wishes to be associated with it.
It's the imagine most graduates to work in a Bank due to the sort of salary they pay their employees. GT bank is not a exemption as their basic level basic salary is good compared to Amount other top companies in Nigeria pay their employees.
The Banking sector similar to the oil and gas industry is one of the best paying Company in conditions of salary. Although there can be some distinctions in how much banks in Nigeria pay their staff as no specific regulation compels them to truly have a fixed amount for their staff.
How much does GT Bank pay its basic level staff?
For its basic level personnel salary, GT Bank will pay N209,000 every month according to office and unit. Your income may also grow after a while so long as you remain in the company.
In addition to the basic salary you obtain, there are other allowances and benefits that the Bank will pay and you are also eligible for a leave chance.
Source: http://www.thistrend.com.ng/2017/03/gt-bank-nigeria-salary-scale-how-much.html?m=1
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by benuejosh(m): 5:37am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by influenz: 5:52am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by sakalisis(m): 7:19am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by charleff512(m): 7:19am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by whisper88(m): 7:20am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by Mopricelezz(f): 7:20am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by essencestore: 7:20am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by Valeriano(m): 7:20am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by olatwo(m): 7:20am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by Benjom(m): 7:20am
At least, this would help some applicants to know what to expect. Working in GTBank is far better than most banks in Nigeria but to scale through, you need absolute packaging. My signature says it all.
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by olatwo(m): 7:21am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by TINALETC3(f): 7:21am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by jaey(m): 7:21am
The Mod that pushed this to fp I wonder what the person ate last night to warrant such an action
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by electronicsguuy: 7:21am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by larrymoore(m): 7:21am
That is attractive enough to deal with any recession.
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by moscobabs(m): 7:21am
60k
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by Correspondence(m): 7:22am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by enochogaga(m): 7:22am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by techycontents: 7:22am
200k+ very nice
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by Kraspo(m): 7:22am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by Dygeasy(m): 7:22am
I don't believe this!
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by eluquenson(m): 7:22am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by Riversides2003(m): 7:22am
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by directordave(m): 7:23am
I don't understand ur N209k+ dats for experienced and senior portfolio holders
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by policy12: 7:24am
Hmmm bank wey dey make graduate slave. Contract staff here and there yet dem dey claim best bank useless bank.
The wey naija dey rate ds bank sef, dey vex person staff welfare zero, promotion nba.
Anyway this is for all dos who dream to work as employee.
1 Like
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by Guru9ja(m): 7:25am
IT(industrial training)- 40k
Contract staff OND/HND- 70k
New employed graduate Bsc - 120k
1 Like
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by azimibraun: 7:26am
See casting... relatives go come dey shine eye on top contract staff now as if na dem dey earn 209k. salary of 3 and half contract staffs put together.
1 Like
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by ikorodureporta: 7:26am
Nairaland Salary Scale: How Much Does Nairaland Pay Their Staff??
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by ednut1(m): 7:28am
this lame blogger again with lies. what is office and unit for Gods sake ehn. the op is obviously paying the mods to push his crap articles to front page
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by Jarus(m): 7:28am
Guru9ja:
This cannot be true. As far back as 8 years ago, entry level was about 190k. So the op's figure of 209k is believable.
|Re: GT Bank Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does Guaranty Trust Pays Their Staff? by she234: 7:28am
At a glance, it looks as if banking jobs are very rewarding especially if you are a staff. But when you look at the time they spend at work, packaging required, etc. I prefer a regular 8-5 with good conditions of service.
