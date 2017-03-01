₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by VastFinder: 7:49pm On Mar 06
Banking is one of the most Lucrative and exceptional Business most people would like to engage in. The huge demand of it course in Schools keep increasing on a daily business. Do you know the Amount of Salary the Central Bank of Nigeria pays it entry level staff,? See below.
The Central Bank of Nigeria provides space for the activities of other banks and regulate their affairs.
It is the dream of most graduates to work in a bank due to the kind of salary they pay their staff. Central Bank of Nigeria is no exception as their entry level basic salary is fair compared to what other top companies in Nigeria pay their workers.
The Banking sector just like the oil and gas industry is one of the highest paying sectors in terms of salary. Although there exist some differences in how much banks in Nigeria pay their workers as no specific law compels them to have a fixed amount for their staff.
So how much does Central Bank of Nigeria pay its entry level staff?
For its entry level staff salary, Central Bank of Nigeria pays N122,000 monthly according to department and unit. Your pay may also rise as time passes as long as you are still in the system.
One might say the entry level pay is quite low compared to other banks. Be not disturbed as what is lacking in salary is well compensated for in allowances and bonuses.
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by Idydarling(f): 10:44pm On Mar 06
hmmmm when is their interview coming up pls? I have a cv to submit
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by khalidjnr(m): 11:06pm On Mar 06
Good
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by nwakibie3(m): 11:26pm On Mar 06
Idydarling:
Do u knw somebody that knws who knws a SINator or a minister?
11 Likes
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by BuzyBrain(m): 9:25am
nwakibie3:
Yes
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by Judasjudas(m): 11:52am
BuzyBrain:.. if u know ..then u won't be asking this questions ..
10 Likes
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by ACEjeh(m): 12:16pm
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by idris4r83(m): 12:17pm
With allowances it should be upto 200+
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by ACEjeh(m): 12:19pm
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by Maferick: 12:38pm
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by dfrost: 12:39pm
CBN?
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by okonja(m): 12:39pm
Forget basic salary, The allowances are bogus
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by skarz(m): 12:39pm
chai in recession
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by waleco200: 12:40pm
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by iKnowevents(m): 12:40pm
Hmmm... knowing the salary structures is the easiest thing to know about the place. To get and work there is the koko.
You need something short of a miracle to work there... you gotta know who knows someone that knows somebody.
The best event planner and manager in the East... for all your event vendors, for you to enjoy your event without an atom of stress contact us @ iknowevents@gmail.com
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by AreaFada2: 12:40pm
The salary is nothing. Other corner corner deals are far more than 122k.
If one day you rise to position of those in charge of destroying old Naira currency, ol' boy. You have a money printing machine in your bedroom be dat.
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by chiefolododo(m): 12:40pm
I know SINator dino melaye , SINnator bukola saraki and SINator shehu sani
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by sunnyp20(m): 12:40pm
I haveNothing to say here other than when is Buhari coming back?
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by doremi8: 12:41pm
khalidjnr:
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by kjigga(f): 12:42pm
most staffers earn average salaries even in CBN
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by PqsMike: 12:42pm
Really
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by money121(m): 12:43pm
122k
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by yteds: 12:43pm
sunnyp20:Why derail this thread we all know bubu aint coming back
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by OlujobaSamuel: 12:43pm
when was the last time we had a transparent selection process into top govt firms in nigeria?
abeg, no wahala us, go ask your selector abi na referral.
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by Gerrard59(m): 12:45pm
That is if one gets to see the vacancies. Throughout my almost five years on NL, I have not seen a job ad from CBN.
1 Like
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by Divinekings(m): 12:45pm
Hmm, Its quite obvious.
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by eluquenson(m): 12:47pm
Interesting
They also pay them lunch allowance minimum of 1,500 per grade everyday
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by Benjom(m): 12:47pm
wanna know too.
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by PqsMike: 12:48pm
Really....?? I doubt if they don't earn more
Meanwhile
Meanwhile
* Approved Architectural/Structural drawings
* Cost estimate/ Bill of Quantity showing how much will complete your project
* Experienced building contractor to handle your project
Contact me on;
Projectqsmichael@gmail.com
newhomebuilders01@gmail.com
Check my profile for outstanding Architectural designs
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by wristbangle(m): 12:50pm
One of my dream place to work but the connection whey person go get go strong gan
1 Like
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by Senorprinz(m): 12:52pm
and you feel entry level salary is uniform across all the departments?
|Re: Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? by optional1(f): 12:54pm
u wan rob them?
