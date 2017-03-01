Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Central Bank Of Nigeria Salary Scale: How Much Does CBN Pay Staff? (8441 Views)

Development Bank Of Nigeria Completes First Recruitment, Set To Take Off / Please What Does CBN Pay Executive Assistant (HND) / Salary Scale Of Immigration Officers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Central Bank of Nigeria provides space for the activities of other banks and regulate their affairs.



It is the dream of most graduates to work in a bank due to the kind of salary they pay their staff. Central Bank of Nigeria is no exception as their entry level basic salary is fair compared to what other top companies in Nigeria pay their workers.



The Banking sector just like the oil and gas industry is one of the highest paying sectors in terms of salary. Although there exist some differences in how much banks in Nigeria pay their workers as no specific law compels them to have a fixed amount for their staff.



So how much does Central Bank of Nigeria pay its entry level staff?



For its entry level staff salary, Central Bank of Nigeria pays N122,000 monthly according to department and unit. Your pay may also rise as time passes as long as you are still in the system.



One might say the entry level pay is quite low compared to other banks. Be not disturbed as what is lacking in salary is well compensated for in allowances and bonuses.



Source: Banking is one of the most Lucrative and exceptional Business most people would like to engage in. The huge demand of it course in Schools keep increasing on a daily business. Do you know the Amount of Salary the Central Bank of Nigeria pays it entry level staff,? See below.The Central Bank of Nigeria provides space for the activities of other banks and regulate their affairs.It is the dream of most graduates to work in a bank due to the kind of salary they pay their staff. Central Bank of Nigeria is no exception as their entry level basic salary is fair compared to what other top companies in Nigeria pay their workers.The Banking sector just like the oil and gas industry is one of the highest paying sectors in terms of salary. Although there exist some differences in how much banks in Nigeria pay their workers as no specific law compels them to have a fixed amount for their staff.So how much does Central Bank of Nigeria pay its entry level staff?For its entry level staff salary, Central Bank of Nigeria paysmonthly according to department and unit. Your pay may also rise as time passes as long as you are still in the system.One might say the entry level pay is quite low compared to other banks. Be not disturbed as what is lacking in salary is well compensated for in allowances and bonuses.Source: https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/03/central-bank-of-nigeria-salary-scale.html

hmmmm when is their interview coming up pls? I have a cv to submit

Good

Idydarling:

hmmmm when is their interview coming up pls? I have a cv to submit



Do u knw somebody that knws who knws a SINator or a minister? Do u knw somebody that knws who knws a SINator or a minister? 11 Likes

nwakibie3:







Do u knw somebody that knws who knws a [/s]SINator[s] Senator or a minister?

Yes Yes

BuzyBrain:



Yes .. if u know ..then u won't be asking this questions .. .. if u know ..then u won't be asking this questions .. 10 Likes

TO REGISTER FOR QUICK TELLER, GO TO www.quickteller.com , CLICK ON REGISTER, FILL THE SIGN UP FORM WITH your; active email address, name, surename, active phone number, desired password, ON who referred you? PUT 08032227152. THAT'S ALL. FOR MORE INQUIRIES, LET'S CHAT ON INSTAGRAM WITH NUMBER; 088051296776 OR https://t.me/christo7 ENJOY?

With allowances it should be upto 200+

TO REGISTER FOR QUICK TELLER, GO TO www.quickteller.com , CLICK ON REGISTER, FILL THE SIGN UP FORM WITH your; active email address, name, surname, active phone number, desired password, ON who referred you? PUT 08032227152. THAT'S ALL. FOR MORE INQUIRIES, LET'S CHAT ON INSTAGRAM WITH NUMBER; 088051296776 OR https://t.me/christo7 ENJOY?

CBN?

Forget basic salary, The allowances are bogus

chai in recession

See my account balance is working for all sim

Hmmm... knowing the salary structures is the easiest thing to know about the place. To get and work there is the koko.



You need something short of a miracle to work there... you gotta know who knows someone that knows somebody.





The best event planner and manager in the East... for all your event vendors, for you to enjoy your event without an atom of stress contact us @ iknowevents@gmail.com





If one day you rise to position of those in charge of destroying old Naira currency, ol' boy. You have a money printing machine in your bedroom be dat. The salary is nothing. Other corner corner deals are far more than 122k.If one day you rise to position of those in charge of destroying old Naira currency, ol' boy. You have a money printing machine in your bedroom be dat.

I know SINator dino melaye , SINnator bukola saraki and SINator shehu sani

I haveNothing to say here other than when is Buhari coming back?

khalidjnr:

Good

most staffers earn average salaries even in CBN

Really

122k

sunnyp20:

I haveNothing to say here other than when is Buhari coming back? Why derail this thread we all know bubu aint coming back Why derail this threadwe all know bubu aint coming back

when was the last time we had a transparent selection process into top govt firms in nigeria?

abeg, no wahala us, go ask your selector abi na referral.

That is if one gets to see the vacancies. Throughout my almost five years on NL, I have not seen a job ad from CBN. 1 Like



“ While you've been reading the above, thousands of people all over the world have been working to put money in my pocket. I even make money while I sleep! By this time next week, so could YOU. Get full info here: Hmm, Its quite obvious.“ While you've been reading the above, thousands of people all over the world have been working to put money in my pocket. I even make money while I sleep! By this time next week, so could YOU. Get full info here: http://zealotblogger.wixsite.com/sfibiz

Interesting



They also pay them lunch allowance minimum of 1,500 per grade everyday

wanna know too.

Really....?? I doubt if they don't earn more



Meanwhile



Do you intend building a house and you need the following;



* Approved Architectural/Structural drawings

* Cost estimate/ Bill of Quantity showing how much will complete your project

* Experienced building contractor to handle your project



Contact me on;

Projectqsmichael@gmail.com

newhomebuilders01@gmail.com



Check my profile for outstanding Architectural designs

One of my dream place to work but the connection whey person go get go strong gan 1 Like

and you feel entry level salary is uniform across all the departments?