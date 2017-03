Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ngozi Nwosu: “I Will Marry When It Is Right Time” — 53 Year Old Veteran Actress (27095 Views)

“I HAVE NOT GIVEN UP ON MARRIAGE” — 53 YEAR OLD VETERAN ACTRESS, NGOZI NWOSU





Whatever you do, never say it to veteran actress, Ngozi Nwosu’s hearing that she is no longer relevant in the make-believe world. That would cause her to flare up.



In a recent chat with Sunday Scoop, the thespian stated emphatically, “I have never taken a break from acting and I am always working, moving from one set to another. If you do your research, you will find out that I am one of the top 10 actors in the movie industry at the moment.”





The Fuji House of Commotion actress also says though she is in her 50s, she hasn’t given up on marriage. She said, “Only God knows what the future holds and I know that his plans for me are always good. I don’t work according to other people’s time and when it’s the right moment for me, things would fall into place.”



Miracles do happen. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Freshy dey hungry oldie 2 Likes 2 Shares

Please whenever u are ready, I'm available o 17 Likes

Or Ur Money Who Go Marry YouOr Ur Money 3 Likes

Agbaya...u can even say it out..na ur type go dey do shakara b4..lesson to all those slayers out there..nothing last forever! 11 Likes 7 Shares

Marriage is not for everyone @the poster above me.. If she can adopt kids and live happily afterwards 36 Likes







Lemme ask SlayHER if he like matured ladies Lemme ask SlayHER if he like matured ladies 1 Like 1 Share

QueenSuccubus:





Lemme ask Slay.HER if he like matured ladies I love me some matured pussy but deff not 53!

She's about my mother's age I love me some matured pussy but deff not 53!She's about my mother's age 4 Likes

SlayHER:





I love me some matured pussy but deff not 53!



She's about my mother's age



Hahahahahahahah...



Who knows..that pussy might look like 30yrs younger than her age tender and juicy Hahahahahahahah...Who knows..that pussy might look like 30yrs younger than her agetender and juicy 14 Likes 1 Share

He get age way person go reach way single mum no go be big deal ooooo. No be until you marry you fit born, just find one man way you like born with and be happy. 2 Likes 1 Share

sure u can always find a widower,goodlucck in ur search

The angel of God asked "is there anything too hard for the Lord?".



Yes, she is old. She may marry at 60 and die at 120 and will see her generation but someone laughing at her may marry at 25 and die at 40.



Don't laugh at people's predicament because you are mocking God, their creator. 59 Likes 3 Shares

Cordis92:

The angel of God asked "is there anything too hard for the Lord?".



Yes, she is old. She may marry at 60 and die at 120 and will see her generation but someone laughing at her may marry at 25 and die at 40.



Don't laugh at people's predicament because you are mocking God, their creator.

where is the predicament?

She was chasing money and she already had two sons.

Go talk make her children beat you. where is the predicament?She was chasing money and she already had two sons.Go talk make her children beat you. 10 Likes

Two thousand and never perhaps.

Marry kwa? 1 Like

Your life;





Your rules.

Ah!



Wish you well ooo madam Nwosu



But shebi you don born? If yes, join the league of sugar mummies Na. Enjoy yourself abi you no dey read news of different happenings in marriage. 1 Like

at 11:55pm, abi? 1 Like

All things are possible with God

unbelievable, I tot she is married

Gods time is d best dear unbelievable, I tot she is marriedGods time is d best dear

Aahhhh Omenkalives come and marry celebrity ooooo



Caseless, Temitemi1 make una come marry ooo

Cordis92:

The angel of God asked "is there anything too hard for the Lord?".



Yes, she is old. She may marry at 60 and die at 120 and will see her generation but someone laughing at her may marry at 25 and die at 40.



Don't laugh at people's predicament because you are mocking God, their creator. Wow

U deserve an hug

But she's already in her late 50s na WowU deserve an hugBut she's already in her late 50s na 1 Like

whats on. Give me her no i like her. it may work out.

check below pls

Haaa

TonyeBarcanista:

Aahhhh Omenkalives come and marry celebrity ooooo



Caseless, Temitemi1 make una come marry ooo 1 Like

Dojupyo:

Marriage is not for everyone @the poster above me.. If she can adopt kids and live happily afterwards Which happily she want live afterwards? Which happily she want live afterwards? 2 Likes

okay

Somebody should wake her up from her sleep before she wee wee on the bed!

2 Likes