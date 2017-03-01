₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by Mrop(m): 9:30am
Seyilaw has gotten tired of the comments describing his daughter as obese.
This time around , the Comedian took to Instagram to share pictures of two guys who recently called his daughter Fat .
He shared their photo and captioned it
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/comedian-seyilaw-blasts-2-men-who.html?m=0
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by YOUNGrapha(m): 9:42am
chai this is pure massacre
"UR NECK DEY QUARREL UR HEAD"
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by ellahzy(f): 9:46am
make this man take am easy oo
but she has cute lips and eyes Tho
3 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by nmanma1(f): 9:57am
d baby is too fat , truth b told.
61 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by Smellymouth: 10:03am
Trolls online and offline .
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by Henryyy(m): 10:08am
nmanma1:Most kids are chubby in their early years. She will lose the baby fat as she grows. Or would you rather they starve the little girl?
66 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by Fweshspice(m): 10:13am
lol e pain am gan
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by osemoses1234(m): 10:41am
But she fat nah
10 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by kennygee(f): 11:09am
There should be a line.
Saying something like that about a child is wrong.
That child is so cute. I just want to smooch those cheeks.
18 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by jerrybakermillz(m): 11:10am
K... I see no fat there, just an healthy baby
Why abuse an innocent child, is like insulting God that created her
7 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by ellemystiquh: 11:10am
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by burkingx(f): 11:10am
Don't worry I find husband for am !
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by freshness2020(m): 11:10am
Trolls calling kettle black...
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by DLondonboiy: 11:10am
Seyi is doing what every good father should do...but that doesn't change the FA
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by burkingx(f): 11:10am
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by achieverme(m): 11:10am
ellahzy:
People should also let the baby be now
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 11:11am
This guy go curse people taya for this life....
The baby is truly obese and fat
2 Likes
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by kennygee(f): 11:11am
nmanma1:
They are usually fat with Michelin tire folds on their arms and thighs until they start to walk.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by xynerise(m): 11:11am
She just has chubby cheeks
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by segun911(m): 11:11am
Dats just baby fat, some adults just gat no chills dunno wat joy dey derive from calling a lil gal obese
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by ItsQuinn(f): 11:11am
But she is obese na
Please do something about it
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by JustinSlayer69: 11:11am
SeyiLaw vs Trolls = Knockout!
BUT...the cute baby is definitely not underweight. Maybe he should take her to a paediatrician.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by smudge2079: 11:12am
He shd stop putting d baby's picture on Instagram....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by ajoskele(m): 11:12am
nmanma1:Which truth?
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by timbs001(m): 11:12am
The baby looks adorable.
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by Ayantoyeopeyem(f): 11:12am
Infact, they ar nt just a goat but an IDIOT
Someone that waited dat long 2 have a child?
Are u two a father?
Do u knw how painful it is for ppl 2 talk ill of ur child/children?
Some ppl r sick in d brain sha.
U beta work add n pray well so that ur children ll nt have 2 worship sheyi's child in dia own generation.
Omo ale jatijati.( i hate it wen ppl say bad tin abt innocent children.)
THE BABY IS SO CUTE!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 11:12am
Beautiful baby girl abused by fat, dirty mofos!
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by OGAJosy: 11:13am
ok
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by cerowo(f): 11:13am
You people should leave father nd daughter na
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by botad(m): 11:13am
This is what you get when you want to make celebrity out of an innocent baby.
You can flaunt your spouse but baby I think there should be limit to it.
My thought though!
|Re: Seyi Law Blasts 2 Men Who Said His Daughter Is Obese (Photo) by DimIsaac10(m): 11:13am
THAT CHILD WEI BE LIKE WAR BOAT
