This time around , the Comedian took to Instagram to share pictures of two guys who recently called his daughter Fat .



He shared their photo and captioned it



Source :: Seyilaw has gotten tired of the comments describing his daughter as obese.







"UR NECK DEY QUARREL UR HEAD" chai this is pure massacre"UR NECK DEY QUARREL UR HEAD" 20 Likes 1 Share

make this man take am easy oo



but she has cute lips and eyes Tho 3 Likes

d baby is too fat , truth b told. 61 Likes 5 Shares

Trolls online and offline . 15 Likes 3 Shares

nmanma1:

d baby is too fat , truth b told. Most kids are chubby in their early years. She will lose the baby fat as she grows. Or would you rather they starve the little girl? Most kids are chubby in their early years. She will lose the baby fat as she grows. Or would you rather they starve the little girl? 66 Likes 4 Shares

lol e pain am gan

But she fat nah 10 Likes

There should be a line.



Saying something like that about a child is wrong.



That child is so cute. I just want to smooch those cheeks. 18 Likes 5 Shares

K... I see no fat there, just an healthy baby







Why abuse an innocent child, is like insulting God that created her 7 Likes

Don't worry I find husband for am ! Don't worry I find husband for am ! 14 Likes 2 Shares

Trolls calling kettle black...

Seyi is doing what every good father should do...but that doesn't change the FA C T

3 Likes 1 Share

ellahzy:

make this man take am easy oo





but she has cute lips and eyes Tho

People should also let the baby be now People should also let the baby be now 1 Like

This guy go curse people taya for this life....



The baby is truly obese and fat 2 Likes

nmanma1:

d baby is too fat , truth b told.

They are usually fat with Michelin tire folds on their arms and thighs until they start to walk. They are usually fat with Michelin tire folds on their arms and thighs until they start to walk. 10 Likes 3 Shares

She just has chubby cheeks 2 Likes 1 Share

Dats just baby fat, some adults just gat no chills dunno wat joy dey derive from calling a lil gal obese 1 Like 1 Share





Please do something about it But she is obese naPlease do something about it

SeyiLaw vs Trolls = Knockout!







BUT...the cute baby is definitely not underweight. Maybe he should take her to a paediatrician. BUT...the cute baby is definitely not underweight. Maybe he should take her to a paediatrician. 3 Likes 2 Shares

He shd stop putting d baby's picture on Instagram.... 4 Likes 1 Share

nmanma1:

d baby is too fat , truth b told. Which truth? Which truth? 1 Like

The baby looks adorable. 1 Like

Infact, they ar nt just a goat but an IDIOT

Someone that waited dat long 2 have a child?

Are u two a father?

Do u knw how painful it is for ppl 2 talk ill of ur child/children?

Some ppl r sick in d brain sha.

U beta work add n pray well so that ur children ll nt have 2 worship sheyi's child in dia own generation.

Omo ale jatijati.( i hate it wen ppl say bad tin abt innocent children.)



THE BABY IS SO CUTE! 4 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful baby girl abused by fat, dirty mofos! 1 Like

ok

You people should leave father nd daughter na 1 Like

This is what you get when you want to make celebrity out of an innocent baby.



You can flaunt your spouse but baby I think there should be limit to it.







My thought though!